24 Splurge-Worthy Basics You Should Just Take The Plunge And Buy Already

High-quality, classic pieces you won't regret adding to your wardrobe.
By Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Spending your hard-earned money on clothes may seem a little frivolous, but that’s actually not the case. When you invest in high-quality clothes, shoes and accessories, you’re actually doing yourself a favor.

These pieces, such as a faux leather jacket, high-rise skinny jeans and even Rothy’s knit flats, won’t be going out of style anytime soon, meaning they’ll be go-to pieces in your wardrobe for years to come. Here are 24 splurge-worthy basics you should own.

1
A Levi's motorcycle jacket
Amazon
Throw this on over any outfit to look instantly cooler.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket!!! I've had several faux leather jackets that fit me okay, but this one fit me PERFECTLY, and it's well made. I think I'm going to order another one just to have it." — Denise

Get it from Amazon for $120 (available in sizes XS-4X and in 31 colors).
2
A pair of simple gold hoop earrings
Ana Luisa
These hoops are a great size and will match any outfit. Plus, they're high-quality and will last for a long time.

Promising review: "These hoops are perfect! They're beautiful, lightweight, and high quality. Plus, they're comfortable to wear and non-irritating to my sensitive ears." — Christine

Get them from Ana Luisa for $41.65 (originally $45).
3
A pair of Chelsea boots
Amazon
You can grab these whenever you're not quite sure what to wear but need a sturdy pair of shoes. Thursday Boot Company suggests ordering a half size up from your normal size (aka your boot size).

Promising review: "I love the fit of this boot. My heels don't slide up in them because they have some shaping around the heel inside, the mark of a more expensive boot. They fit right out of the box. I wore them around the house and didn't want to take them off! Walked around Portland and very comfortable, no break-in period. I sized up by a half-size, which I typically do in booties." —Ginger

Get them from Amazon for $160 (available in sizes 5-11 and in seven colors).
4
A tie-front jumpsuit
Everlane
It's all about versatility with this number, as you can wear it on its own, with a long-sleeved shirt underneath or with a jacket over it. Plus, it's one of Meghan Markle's favorites.

Promising review: "I LOVE this jumpsuit. I followed the sizing guide, and it fits perfectly — at first, I thought the body would be too short, but it was just right. The fabric is light and drapes well. It arrived ready to wear with no wrinkles. It's a great purchase!" — CoriED

Get it from Everlane for $120 (available in sizes 0-16).
5
A leather tote
Nisolo
This is big enough to fit everything you need without weighing down your shoulder.

Promising review: "I splurged on this bag and couldn’t be happier with my purchase! The quality is amazing. It's a sturdy and stylish bag that will hold up for long time!" — Autumn B.

Get it from Nisolo for $170 (available in six colors).
6
A pair of Dr. Martens boots
Dr. Martens
You can wear these in the rain, sleet and even a little bit of snow without worrying about slipping and falling on your butt.

Promising review: "As a teen in the '90s, I've always wanted some. Why did I wait so long? These are the best boots I've ever owned. They are comfortable, sleek, look great in just about everything, and they're iconic. I don't think I'll ever go back to sneakers again." — Amanda Y.

Get them from Dr. Martens for $150 (available in women's sizes 5-12, men's sizes 6-16, and in 12 colors).
7
A pair of Levi's high-rise skinny jeans
Amazon
These have that vintage cool-girl feel you've seen searching for.

Promising review: "Everything about these jeans are amazing! I usually wear a 26 and got a 27, and they fit perfectly. The wash and distressing gave the jeans a vintage feel. A little stiff at first, but after a couple of wears, they are my favorite and go-to jeans!" — Danecort

Get them from Amazon for $98+ (available in sizes 23-34 and in six colors).
8
Allbirds wool sneakers
Allbirds
Made with breathable wool to keep your feet cool, these sneakers are anything but basic. Plus, you can throw them in the washer — they'll look (and smell) as good as new, meaning you won't need to replace them. If you're usually a half size, Allbirds recommends you size up.

Promising review: "The most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. (And I have a lot of shoes!) My shoes (two pairs now) hug my feet and cradle them as I walk and run. Allbirds take the guesswork out of finding other athletic brands that may or may not fit comfortably, consistently. I love my Allbirds!" — Jessica S.

Get them from Allbirds for $95 (available in whole sizes 5-11 and in 17 colors).
9
A double-breasted high-neck coat
Amazon
With a classic look, tie waist and natural color, you'll wear this coat for years. Plus, it's made with 50% wool to keep you warm but not looking like a marshmallow.

Promising review: "This jacket is beautiful — the color is great, the fit is great. Most importantly, this jacket is warm. I live in the Midwest, so cute jackets are fine, but I need something that’s going to stand up to a Midwestern winter, and this one does. I ordered a large. I could have gotten a medium, but the large gives me room for thicker sweaters. 10/10 would order again." — Andrea

Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in sizes XS-3X and in three colors).
10
Sam Edelman loafers
Shopbop
You can slide right into these, whether you're wearing dress pants, jeans or even a dress.

Promising review: "The heel counter is lined with suede so it is comfortable even after walking a lot. The sole is cushioned easy to wear. I have wider feet, but this shoe doesn't make my feet look big. I would highly recommend anyone looking for a classic loafer." — Tsou

Get them from Amazon for $129.40 (available in sizes 4-13, wide and in six colors) or Shopbop for $130 (available in sizes 4-12 and in black or nude).
11
A pair of Madewell high-waisted black skinny jeans
Madewell
These jeans are made with the ideal amount of stretch in them – they're comfortable enough that you'll want to wear them all day ... and the next day ... and the day after that ... And you totally can because they don't stretch out after the first wear. In fact, Madewell says to wait up to 10 wears before washing.

Promising review: "I do not know how to accurately express my love for these jeans. I'd marry these jeans. I'd give my left arm for these jeans. I'd overdraft my account for these jeans. These jeans are unbelievably comfortable and are amazing quality. I wear them maybe 85% of the time, and they still look brand-new a year later. I have yet to find an item of clothing that is as good as these jeans. They make your legs and hips look incredible. Seriously. I cannot recommend this product more." — Liza44

Get them from Madewell for $128 (available in sizes 23-37 and in petite, standard, tall, and taller).
12
Calvin Klein pumps
Amazon
Keep these in your closet for whenever you have a nice event. They have a cushioned foam insole that will ensure your feet won't hurt after wearing them only a few minutes.

Promising review: "These heels rock! They're so beautiful and very, very comfortable! I wore them all day (10-12 hours) and had no problems!!! They are so worth every penny. I will be ordering more." — Kimberly Wormsley

Get them from Amazon for $57.20 (available in sizes 5-11 and in six colors).
13
A thickened down jacket
Amazon
Yes, this is THE Amazon jacket — the one made famous by everyone and their mother buying because, well, it's that good. This number will keep you warm and stylish through every temperature drop and snowstorm winter throws your way.

Promising review: "THE COAT is the most comfortable coat I’ve ever owned! It’s very warm but not super heavy. I was surprised by how light the coat felt and how warm it kept me. I also love how long it is! The hood is attached and lined with the softest and comfy Sherpa type material. There are several pockets with zippers to keep a beanie, my phone and whatever else I need so I don’t have to carry a purse. I ordered both small and XS, and both fit me but I ended up keeping the small because I like my coats to have a little room to layer underneath and my sleeves to be longer. This is the best coat I've ever owned!" — Toni Wheaton

Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in sizes XXS-5X and in 13 colors and patterns).
14
A pair of suede sneakers
Nisolo
These shoes are specifically designed to be super lightweight — in fact, each one only weighs 1 pound. Plus, they're waterproof, anti-microbial and have an oh-so-chic look.

Promising review: "I have had my eye on these shoes for quite some time. They seemed minimal, good quality, and a great everyday shoe that I could throw on yet still look classy. Despite my love for them prior to receiving them, they still blew my expectations out of the water. They are all the things I anticipated, becoming a quick wardrobe staple, but are also just so dang comfortable. 'Travel' does not just pertain to their packability, I could totally see myself walking 20,000 steps around Amsterdam with these shoes on my feet." — Kristen K.

Get them from Nisolo for $130 (available in sizes 6-10 and in four colors).
15
Spanx faux leather leggings
Spanx
With thousands of five-star reviews, these leggings really are THAT comfortable and worth it. You might end up wearing these at least once a week, even if you never leave your house.

Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy as I didn't believe they would look like leather, but a friend said they were amazing, so I gave them a shot. Needless to say, I love them! Perfect control, look like leather and will be adorable with boots! I'm so glad I decided to order!" — coolmom3

Get them from Nordstrom $98+ (available in sizes XS-XL, XS-XL Petite, and 1X-2X).
16
A pair of Rothy's flats
Rothy's
Made out of repurposed water bottles, these flats are super comfortable right out of the box and won't give you nasty blisters. Plus, they're made to last, so you'll find they look just as good three years down the line.

Get them from Rothy's for $125 (available in sizes 5–13 and 17 colors and patterns).
17
A pair of black leggings
Athleta
You can go from your workout to running errands or even brunch in these, plus they're great for just lounging at home. Honestly, we're so lucky that the athleisure trend is still going strong.

Promising review: "These will go down in history as one of the best pair of leggings I have ever purchased. Be it burpees, squats or jumping jacks, these babies won't let you down. The fabric is like butter. I have two pairs and am beginning to get the eyebrow raise from the hubs as they are all I wear, in and out of the gym." — milesfromperfection

Get them from Athleta for $98 (available in sizes XXS-3X, XS-XL Tall, XXS-L Petite in 10 colors).
18
Greats sneakers
Greats
Because we're all at a point in which we need to realize that investing in comfortable shoes is basically as important for your body as sleeping. When your feet are happy, you're happy.

Promising review: "This is my second pair of Greats and like the first pair, I get compliments them all the time, great quality, comfortable. I love that they take a few days to 'break-in' the leather, and even the break-in days aren't painfully, the leather is just stiffer. Plus, they're fresh white kicks, so they go with everything!" — Claudia D.

Get them from Greats for $179 (available in sizes 6-10 and in 14 colors).
19
A Fossil small leather crossbody
Fossil
This will fit the essentials, but not all the random crap you really don't need to be carrying around. Do you really need that receipt for groceries from six months ago?

Promising review: "This purse is well worth the price. It's holding up well after 6 months of daily use. It holds my wallet, small makeup bag, two pairs of glasses, and a few extras. It also has four compartments that are good sizes for my phone, receipts, and other flat-ish necessities." — glenk

Get it from Amazon for $61.73+ (available in seven colors and patterns).
20
An oversized boyfriend blazer
Amazon
Put this on to make any outfit feel super professional — yes, even jeans and a T-shirt.

Promising review: "This jacket is worth every penny. It appears to be substantial and good quality, and the fit is great. It will undoubtedly be my favorite, most worn jacket. The a$$ -covering length is perfect for polishing tunic blouses and slim pants and jeans." —A. Brown

Get it from Amazon for $98.50 (available in sizes 0-18 and in nine colors).
21
A pair of cheetah-print ankle boots
Able
These may just be the perfect boots. They're comfortable, have a heel that's just high enough, and will make you feel powerful when you walk down the street. You really can't go wrong.

Promising review: "I’ve found every excuse to wear these gorgeous boots! They’re my new 'neutral,' and I’ve received numerous compliments every time I wear them. I even wore them to a wedding and danced for hours with zero pain. Perfect heel height and comfortable. The material is beautiful too!" — Jessi I.

Get them from Able for $154 (originally $188; available in sizes 6-10 and in five colors and patterns).
22
A Levi's classic denim trucker jacket
Amazon
It'll go with basically everything you already own.

Promising review: "I was looking for a new jean jacket to have as a staple being I had to finally let go of my favorite jean jacket that I wore for many years!! It wasn’t easy to find one online, however, I came across the Levi Orginal Trucker jacket on Amazon, and I'm so happy I did!! I absolutely love it, and it fits perfectly and can actually be worn in all seasons!! 😊 I highly recommend this jean jacket!! Also, the color is amazing!!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $79.50 (available in sizes XS-4X and in 14 colors).
23
Adidas superstar sneakers
Adidas
These are a cult favorite for a reason — they're stylish, comfortable and reliable.

Promising review: "This shoe will never go out of style. I’ve been rocking the Superstar since I was a teenager in the '80s, and I haven’t gotten tired of it yet. I wear all brands and types of sneakers, but the Superstar will always be my first true love. Now true you have to find your perfect size, but it’s worth the effort. My regular shoe size varies between 8.5 and 9, but I wear an 8 in the Superstar. No slipping on the heel, my toes are comfortable, and the width is perfect. This shoe is just sneaker chic." — amitchell

Get them from Adidas for $85 (available in sizes 5-11 and in 20 colors).
24
A wrist watch
Amazon
It's time to realize that watches are great pieces of jewelry, even if you still look at your phone when you need to know what time it is.

Promising review: "This is a lovely wristwatch. While the style is simple and crisp with its classy, uncluttered face, the rose gold combined with fog leather band gives an uncommon look to the watch. The price is good for such quality and sleek design. Equally important is that the watch is keeping time as it should—otherwise, I wouldn't be so free with compliments. I am wearing this watch with pleasure!" — JTC

Get it from Amazon for $130 (available in 24 colors).
