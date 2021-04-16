24 Splurge-Worthy Basics You Should Just Take The Plunge And Buy Already

Spending your hard-earned money on clothes may seem a little frivolous, but that’s actually not the case. When you invest in high-quality clothes, shoes and accessories, you’re actually doing yourself a favor.
These pieces, such as a faux leather jacket, high-rise skinny jeans and even Rothy’s knit flats, won’t be going out of style anytime soon, meaning they’ll be go-to pieces in your wardrobe for years to come. Here are 24 splurge-worthy basics you should own.
1
A Levi's motorcycle jacket
2
A pair of simple gold hoop earrings
3
A pair of Chelsea boots
4
A tie-front jumpsuit
5
A leather tote
6
A pair of Dr. Martens boots
7
A pair of Levi's high-rise skinny jeans
8
Allbirds wool sneakers
9
A double-breasted high-neck coat
10
Sam Edelman loafers
Shopbop
11
A pair of Madewell high-waisted black skinny jeans
12
Calvin Klein pumps
13
A thickened down jacket
14
A pair of suede sneakers
15
Spanx faux leather leggings
16
A pair of Rothy's flats
Rothy's
17
A pair of black leggings
18
Greats sneakers
19
A Fossil small leather crossbody
20
An oversized boyfriend blazer
21
A pair of cheetah-print ankle boots
22
A Levi's classic denim trucker jacket
Amazon
23
Adidas superstar sneakers
Adidas
24
A wrist watch
Amazon