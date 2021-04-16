24 Splurge-Worthy Basics You Should Just Take The Plunge And Buy Already

A pair of Madewell high-waisted black skinny jeans

These jeans are made with the ideal amount of stretch in them – they're comfortable enough that you'll want to wear them all day ... and the next day ... and the day after that ... And you totally can because they don't stretch out after the first wear. In fact, Madewell says to wait up to 10 wears before washing."I do not know how to accurately express my love for these jeans.I wear them maybe 85% of the time, and they still look brand-new a year later. I have yet to find an item of clothing that is as good as these jeans. They make your legs and hips look incredible. Seriously. I cannot recommend this product more." — Liza44