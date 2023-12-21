31 Splurge-Worthy Gifts They're Sure To Treasure Forever

Popular items from this list include:
- A pair of Hunter boots that’ll keep your bestie’s feet warm and toe-sty even when bad weather is coming their way.
- A salt shooter you can give someone who would love nothing more than to hunt the world’s most dangerous game, the pesky housefly.
- A Kindle Paperwhite sure to make reading so convenient, they just might find electronic books the write way to read from now on.
Shop early and double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of Hunter boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and nine colors.
Promising review:
"These are worth every penny. I just mucked about in the biggest mud puddles outside my house, in the rain – I didn't slip or slide. I've used them in red clay and mud. They're comfy, well-built (of course), and I don't even need to walk carefully in them. Thank you, Midsomer Murders and every other BBC show I watch, for convincing me to throw out the cheap, decorative rain boots I had and go for the real deal.
I totally get it now. I'm off to find some more mud." — mestayou
A salt shooter
Promising review:
"This salt gun is SO MUCH FUN! I hate flies so this is the perfect solution. It's like a Nerf gun but shoots salt instead.
It's not too heavy to hold. However the pump is tough to pull back, which is perfect for an adult but difficult for kids. If you shoot yourself in the hands or arm, it stings a tiny bit but that's it. I Highly recommend it! Happy hunting!" — Q. Nguyen
A Kindle Paperwhite
Promising review:
"I've owned and enjoyed most Amazon readers over the last 10 years and have never had any complaint with any of the devices. The last generation Kindle Paperwhite was a superior device, as was the Kindle Voyage. This Paperwhite seems to take the best of both and create a master device that exceeds the expectations for both. I've had my new Paperwhite for several weeks now and I've come to the conclusion that Amazon may have great difficulty finding a way to make it better next time. Is it really that good? I think it's nothing short of a masterpiece
." — R. Dennis Hall
A jerky bouquet
This bouquet includes five sticks of buffalo, five hot venison, five mild venison, and five sticks of elk...that's 20 ounces of meat altogether!Promising review:
"This was a Valentine’s Day gift for my husband. It arrived on time, nicely packaged. He really liked it. This is the perfect gift for a man or woman who appreciates thoughtfulness and practicality. The meat sticks are delicious and are not just beef but four gourmet game meats.
I would recommend this gift." — Fan Girl
An adjustable stick figure floor lamp
Promising review
: "Got exactly what I expected. Not a high-end, fancy fixture, but a nicely priced, fun lamp I could drop in a corner and add some lumens to my home office. Super easy to assemble. Came with extra bolts/washers/etc. and I LOVE that. Hate when a company fails to include the required hardware for assembly. Love that they included extra! I found that once assembled and positioned, I had to go back once to tighten everything. Not sure if that was because I was not aggressive enough the first time, but once I went over it again, works great — stays in place. Want something charming, unpretentious, and fun that lights up a section of room? I recommend you consider this floor lamp
." — John R.
A cast iron pot
Promising review:
"I have been experimenting with beef and pork roast meals with this. I LOVE it. There are no scorch marks on the bottom after cooking. The cast iron spreads the heat out so effectively that your entire contents are at nearly the same temperature with no hot spots.
Indeed, this device is very heavy. That is what makes it work so well. I have used it on my gas stove in the oven and on a top burner, both methods have worked very well." — quiet bells
A pair of top-of-the-line wireless earbuds
Promising review:
"I have owned Google Pixel Buds
, Airpods
, and B&O E8s
and none of them touch the sound quality of these. The build quality is very good and made of premium materials. I am able to discern various instruments with high detail and clarity in various genres ranging from rock, hip-hop, R&B, classical, and even some EDM.
The bass is natural and there is clear separation. These do have a warmer sound profile overall, but I tend to like that. 10/10 would buy again." — Ilsabahnur
A pair of LGBTQ+ support socks from Conscious Step
Conscious Step is POC-founded, and Fairtrade America gives them a solid stamp of approval
. There are 16 different causes currently: build homes, conserve rainforests, educate kids, end poverty, fight hunger, treat HIV, fight malaria, plant trees, prevent breast cancer, protect endangered animals, provide disaster relief, protect oceans, provide water, save cats and dogs, save LGBTQ lives, and stop violence against women. Shipping info:
Orders are shipped
and expected to arrive within five business days. International orders and orders to Hawaii and Alaska take 7–10 days. Order by the 13th for delivery by Christmas.
A splurge-worthy Samsung Frame television
Promising review:
"This is a brilliant TV! It looks great in art mode. If your primary goal is to have the TV look less like a TV, I think you’ll be pleased with this one. There are some reviews that point out some downsides (like a small amount of local storage), but I’ve had no problems. The pictures make the screen look brighter than it is but with the right pictures, it looks matte and brilliant in art mode; like a framed print
." — N B
A stainless-steel cold brew maker
Promising review:
"I love this coffee maker. It's so easy to clean and stores in the fridge with easy access. The spout does not leak, which is pretty awesome too. The coffee basket is large, allowing you to cold brew both coffee or specialty teas. Highly recommend if you are considering a cold brew coffee maker. We had a pitcher-styled one and you can't compare
!" — Angie
An Airfly wireless transmitter that'll connect their AirPods
Promising review:
"These work amazingly well. I was surprised that you can charge and use them at the same time. I use them on planes to listen to the in-flight entertainment with my AirPods.
I also use them to listen to music on my laptop with my AirPods. They work really well. Now, I don't have to carry my wired earbuds with me when I travel anymore. They really work as advertised. I have not had any issues with them since I started using them." — RPL
A tarot candle trio
The tarot candle kit above includes a Past, Present, and Future candle with a tarot card charm in each. Light the candles and pull your charms from the warm wax, then use the included guidebook to understand your fate!
Birthdate Co. is an Asian-owned small business based in NYC. Founder and CEO Ajay Mehta's quirky candle company now has a cult following, myself included (I own both the tarot candles and a candle specific to my birthday)!
Each candle is personalized to the day, so it can take up to seven days for an order to ship. However, you can upgrade to UPS two-day shipping
or UPS next-day air shipping.
A throw blanket for Broadway fans
Nappy Head Club is a Black-owned small business that sells apparel and accessories. They also donate a portion of proceeds monthly to different charities, which is outlined on the brand page.
A leather duffle bag
Promising review:
"This bag came so well protected, wrapped and inside a cotton storage bag. Each brass piece was also wrapped with foam and tape. The care that went into this puts this seller in my personal top five. The bag is huge and beautiful, the color is spot on, the leather smell is pleasant, the smell of good tack.
Am I impressed enough? Yes, to the point where I'm also buying the 24-inch model. This seller has my highest recommendation. You will not be disappointed" — Rich
An inflatable stand-up paddleboard
Promising review:
"This is my first paddleboard ever and I can't believe I've waited so long to buy one. COVID has been an interesting time and, with limited options available, escaping to the outdoors has been a lifesaver. This board has been extremely stable and that's a huge plus. I've started making my way into larger bodies of water and even with boat wakes this thing is pretty stable.
Pop makes amazing boards and I can't wait for all the adventures this board will bring. I've even started planning trips around paddling, haha." — Freddie A.
An orthopedic dog bed
Using human-grade memory foam, this mattress is designed for durability throughout your dog's life. The water-resistant liner helps preserve the integrity of the bed for years and keeps your dog comfortable. The fur and hair resistant cover is anti-tear, removable, and machine washable.Promising review:
"We have two dogs and a lot of dog beds. I was looking for something supportive for my older dog. This bed purchase has been the best. It was easy to put together right out of the box; the bolster is already zippered in and the mattress, once unsealed and expanded, fits easily into its cover and zips in to the bottom portion. It's easy to vacuum and clean. The bed is light and easily moveable, yet doesn't shift when on the floor.
My old Lab loves it! He is close to 80 pounds and the large size works for him. I will purchase this bed again." — Amazon customer
Or an Embark dog DNA test
It also tests for over 210 health conditions.Promising review:
"Very cool. My dog is a rescue and I was told he was a Border collie mix. His personality lead me to do a test because he just didn’t have the personality of a Border collie. Come to find out he’s a Shih Tzu/pit bull mix, which makes way more sense." — dede123
Shipping info:
Available on Amazon Prime
with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here
).
A soup dumpling kit
This kit includes woven bamboo steaming baskets, agar agar, a dough roller, spatula, and instructions. Promising review:
"My kids love soup dumplings but I don't know how to make them so I got this as a fun gift activity to do with them. It was AWESOME. The kit was really easy to follow, with step-by-step instructions. My kids had so much fun using the dough roller and it let us get the dumpling wrappers nice and thin. It was easy and, although it did take some time in the kitchen, it was fun.
I would definitely do this again and I could see it also being a fun night with friends." — Nicole Fuentes
Shipping info:
Available on Amazon Prime
with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here
).
A ceramic nonstick cookware set
Promising review:
"These are by far the best pots and pans I have ever owned. I was skeptical about buying pans like this because I have in the past and things stuck to them like crazy. These don't have an issue with sticking at all!
You need to be sure to hand-wash them and DO NOT use any type of metal on them or they will start to stick and wear out faster. As long as you take care of them and do those couple of things these will last you a long time. I love the mint blue as well! Such a pretty color." — Kimberly Melton
A Stealth core trainer
Getting a Stealth board was the very best thing that has happened to me during quarantine. Mixing the fun of games on your phone with the natural endorphins you get from exercising is, to put it lightly, genius. I have two in my home and my husband and I compete daily to see who can last the longest. My favorite game is the paragliding challenge, he's into the planet-blasting space adventure. Nerd.
A meditation necklace
Promising review:
"As a very anxious person, I have struggled with meditating successfully, due to an inability to shut off the constant chatter in my head. This necklace (that doubles as a breathing regulation apparatus) has allowed me to get past that mental block and reap the rewards of meditation.
It's not rocket science, it's really quite simple. By focusing on my breathing, I can control the sound of the whistle to be more balanced and tranquil. I plan on buying one for all of my loved ones who struggle with anxiety!" — Celeste Marcotte
A chest filled with chocolate
This wood and pleather chest is filled with Moose Munch popcorn, chocolate cake, milk chocolate malt balls, milk chocolate mini mints, a dark chocolate bar, chocolate-covered pretzels, and chocolate truffles (all dark chocolate).
A pair of long-distance touch bracelets
Because this is light-based, you can make your own color codes, where blue could be "I miss you," pink might be "something just reminded me of you," purple could be "I love you" — you get the idea. Promising review
: "My love is being deployed across seas to Kuwait for the army and we both know that there aren't going to be too many times where we are able to chat on the phone or Skype/FaceTime each other
with the time change and her schedule over there. I wanted to find something that would keep us close even though we are going to be so far away. These are so awesome. The touches are vibrant and every time I receive one from her, a huge smile comes across my face.
It's a simple yet amazing way to let your significant other know that you're thinking about them. You don't need wifi, just a Bluetooth connection to your phone. Thank you, Bond, for keeping us close. PS: Our 15-month-old loves feeling the touches and loves sending his mom touches as well." — Amazon customer
An Apple Magic Keyboard
Promising review:
"Truly I am obsessed with this keyboard. It connects to both my Mac and my PC desktop (not at the same time though) and it's lightweight but quality in its design and structure.
Everyone laughs when I whip it out to use but hey, I don't care for the Mac keyboard anyway. LOL" — Martina Britt Yelverton
Shipping info:
Available on Amazon Prime
with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here
).
A Baroque mirror
Promising review:
"This mirror is beautiful! I have already gotten many compliments on it. It looks great on my dresser!" — Patricia
An Echo Show 15 smart display
Promising review
: "I was hesitant to get this one originally, I was not sure if it would be over-kill or too big. I am soooo glad I took the plunge and bought it. I work from home and sometimes I just need a little background noise. It was super easy to set up and re-linked everything from my original Echo. It was easy to link Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube Premium. Your Amazon Prime account is automatically linked. In the mornings I ask Alexa to start my day and she tells me the current weather, some history tidbit, the news, current traffic and weather forecast for the day.
When playing Amazon Music you get an option to see the lyrics, which is great when your other half sings the words wrong, lol. I chose to purchase the wall bracket
from a small business owner due to the flexibility it provided. I can move the Echo out away from the wall, turn it while cooking to see recipes, view it while working at my desk or just tuck it back tight to the wall when I want it out of the way. This bracket also allows full tilt options as well as changing from horizontal to vertical. I have full use of my Echo Show 15 and again so pleased that I purchased it. So far no glitches, fingers crossed." — S. M. Paulson
An animal print rug
Promising review:
"This rug is SO FUN. It’s CHIC and not at all silly looking. Perfect element of sass." — Natalia Taylor
A teak bath caddy
Promising review:
"Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or IPad which is great." — Jolene Saiz
A food smoker
This product includes applewood and hickory seasonings. Promising Review:
"This works great, especially if you're trying to get that grilled flavor in an apartment.
Now I have a hickory-smoked kitchen. Keeps everything well concentrated. I managed to give smoke flavor to four steaks in two batches without setting off any fire alarms, so it's a win in my book." — Jennifer Phillips
A classic PlayStation console
Promising review:
"The PS1 Classic Edition has a great selection of games to pick from. Great games like Twisted Metal
, Metal Gear Solid
, Wild Arms
, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
, Resident Evil: Director's Cut
, Destruction Derby
, Rayman
, Final Fantasy VII
, and Tekken 3
. It makes a great Christmas present." — Kimball P. Gibson
A delicious Eastern Standard Provision waffle gift box
The snack pack includes eight Liège-style Belgian Waffles, a jar of Dark Chocolate Fudge Sauce, a jar of Peanut Butter Caramel Sauce, a pack of Strawberries and Cream Topper, and a pack of French Toast Sugar.