31 Splurge-Worthy Gifts They're Sure To Treasure Forever

An Echo Show 15 smart display

: "I was hesitant to get this one originally, I was not sure if it would be over-kill or too big. I am soooo glad I took the plunge and bought it. I work from home and sometimes I just need a little background noise. It was super easy to set up and re-linked everything from my original Echo. It was easy to link Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube Premium. Your Amazon Prime account is automatically linked.When playing Amazon Music you get an option to see the lyrics, which is great when your other half sings the words wrong, lol. I chose to purchase the wall bracket from a small business owner due to the flexibility it provided. I can move the Echo out away from the wall, turn it while cooking to see recipes, view it while working at my desk or just tuck it back tight to the wall when I want it out of the way. This bracket also allows full tilt options as well as changing from horizontal to vertical. I have full use of my Echo Show 15 and again so pleased that I purchased it. So far no glitches, fingers crossed." — S. M. Paulson