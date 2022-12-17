31 Splurge-Worthy Gifts They're Sure To Treasure Forever

Amazon

A Stealth core trainer

Getting a Stealth board was the very best thing that has happened to me during quarantine. Mixing the fun of games on your phone with the natural endorphins you get from exercising is, to put it lightly, genius. I have two in my home and my husband and I compete daily to see who can last the longest. My favorite game is the paragliding challenge, he's into the planet-blasting space adventure. Nerd.