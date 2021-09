29 Splurge-Worthy Home Products You Won't Stop Gushing About

A Roomba robot vacuum

Watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be so great, huh? It has a smart-navigation system that will map your house in neat rows, using tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood and carpet. It also has reactive sensor technology so it will know where it can and cannot reach. This basically means no more getting stuck, ruining the rest of your cleaning flow."I waited over a month to review because I had my doubts. I had been watching YouTube reviews on all the different robot vacuums and finally hit the purchase button on the I3. I found in all the reviews that it was a solid mid price model that has strong build quality and great carpet reviews.Forty-five days after purchase and I'll sum up my experience with this...I loved it so much that I bought a second one. One for each floor. The amount of dog hair, dust and dirt that it picks up is crazy. My floors and carpet look clean and then the two Roombas go to work and blow my mind at how full the dustbins get. I opted out of buying the self emptying dock because I like seeing how much debris they pick up each time. We've only had the Roomba get stuck once and now it avoids that obstacle. If I had a third floor I'd buy another!" — Stuart Hodge