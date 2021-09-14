HuffPost Finds

29 Splurge-Worthy Home Products You Won't Stop Gushing About

In the words of Donna Meagle, "Treat yo' self."
Stephanie Hope, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Have you ever found yourself vacuuming your floors and thought about how great it would be to invest in an automatic robot vacuum who could do the job for you while you binge-watch Netflix? Perhaps you recently wished that you owned that super cool internet-famous touch-screen toaster as you checked your own every five seconds. Well, we think you deserve to treat yourself. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of splurge-worthy home products you won’t stop gushing about. Go ahead, get yourself a high-pressure rain shower head or an espresso machine. You’re bound to get your money’s worth.

1
A bidet attachment
Tushy
You'll be bummed if you don't jump on this bandwagon immediately if not sooner.

Promising review: "It makes little sense to use dry paper to clean your bum. Tushy is an easy-to-install, affordable way to improve your hygiene. No need to get the one with heated water; we have both models and room temp is perfectly comfortable. We love the Tushy and definitely recommend it!" —Constance F.

Get it from Tushy for $99 (available in nine colors).
2
An acrylic Squatty Potty
Amazon
It'll really bring the whole "luxurious pooping" vibe up another level, literally. This stool will put your body at the ideal angle so you can comfortably pass the other type of stool without strained effort.

Promising review: "I'm pleasantly surprised that I love everything about this! It's extremely durable, easy to clean, well-made, and of high-quality material. I love that the clear lucite allows it to disappear into the background so it's not an eyesore. As for its functionality, it's amazing and far surpassed my expectations. It's one of the best purchases I've ever made for myself and my only regret is not buying it sooner. You don't know what you're missing until you try it. It's super awkward to talk about, but this just positions your body to have the easiest and more complete bowel movements. This has increased my overall feeling of health and well-being, and puts me in a better mood. I've noticed enough of a difference that I actually miss it when I'm away on vacation or at the cottage. People will say its gimmicky and I had my doubts but this has quickly become a need and not a want for me. Worth every penny!" —asianangel100303

Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
3
An industrial-style bookshelf
Amazon
You can finally display all those books you keep buying and not reading (yet!!) without taking up too much space.

Promising review: "I love this shelf! I needed something tall to fill empty space and store books and plants. Each shelf is very heavy duty, so I can't imagine any bowing would occur in the future, unless it's got too much humidity. Before we put weight on the shelves, it had gaps between itself and the wall, but it balanced itself out after adding books. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this shelf. It's definitely going to last longer than anything you could get at Ikea and it has VERY little wasted/unusable space. Just do it! I put it together myself, but I had to hold it steady/leveled while hubby secured it to the wall. It's not impossible to do alone, but get a second person to at least hold it still for you." —Mrs K3NNYBOY

Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in four sizes and 21 colors/finishes).
4
A Cuisinart Griddler
Amazon
You won't have to worry about dirtying up the stove every single night. These grill plates come off for easy cleaning, so get to grilling! All you have to do is throw your meat on, close the top and dinner is served. You can make grilled chicken, burgers, grilled veggies and, yes, even paninis.

Promising review: "Excellent addition to our kitchen. Good build quality. You can use this for a lot of different food but it is great for grilled cheese sandwiches. The griddle works well on pancakes and has plenty of heat to do the job. Easy and quick to clean." —Jazzperk

Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
5
An indoor garden system
Amazon
Wow your guests when they compliment the fresh basil on the spaghetti and you tell them you grew the plants. The best part? The control panel will tell you when it's time to water or feed your herbs! Includes a seed kit with Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint and a 3-oz bottle of all-natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)!

Promising review: "I have a black thumb, which I think is important to add to this review. The Aerogarden takes care of itself and the herbs grow a little bit more each day. It's the most exciting part of my morning routine — while my coffee brews I admire my plants!" —kristy campbell

Get it from Amazon for $99.97+ (available in three colors).
6
A set of Mickey-and-Minnie kitchen canisters
Glamjar/Etsy
These are perfect for storing tea, coffee, sugar and cookies in the most adorable way possible. Your kitchen is about to become the second most magical place on Earth (there can only be one in first place, sorry). Glamjar is a small business based in Barnsley, United Kingdom, and sells a cute variety of kitchen canisters, homewares and garden ornaments.

Get it from Glamjar on Etsy for $57.76+ (available in three set options).
7
A splurge-worthy Always Pan
Our Place
Because the hype is real, ya'll. This beauty replaces eight (!!!) kitchen gadgets, weighs only 3 pounds, comes with a steamer basket and spatula nester and is nonstick. No, really. It's actually nonstick!

Promising review: "This is the best pan I have ever cooked with. The surface allows me to control the amount of olive oil used, the dome lid design is great for faster cooking without turning up the heat, and the pan itself is so beautiful I leave it out on my stovetop as decoration. I am hoping they make a small sauté pan and a 3-qt saucepan some day." —Cheryl M.

Get it from Our Place for $145 (available in eight colors).
8
A rice cooker
Amazon
This is essentially the holy grail of rice cookers. Gone will be the days trying to figure out how to make rice on the stove when you'll be making perfect rice *every time*. This Zojirushi rice cooker can make 3 cups of rice at once. You can use it to make porridge, white rice, sweet and brown rice and more.

Promising review: "Honestly, I was going to write a review asking if you wanted perfect rice on your schedule — but I quickly realized that review would not do this product justice. The five batches of rice I have made with this (jasmine, sticky, and basmati) have turned out better than you'd expect in restaurants in the US. Don't let the price dissuade you; this is one product you won't be sorry you purchased. In fact, there are several models above this that are probably even better, but this is good enough for me. I did not receive this product at any sort of discount. Three steps to good rice: Buy a rice cleaner, buy a storage container for your rice and buy this cooker" —Jeff O.

Get it from Amazon for $149.82.
9
A Roomba robot vacuum
Amazon
Watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be so great, huh? It has a smart-navigation system that will map your house in neat rows, using tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood and carpet. It also has reactive sensor technology so it will know where it can and cannot reach. This basically means no more getting stuck, ruining the rest of your cleaning flow.

Promising review: "I waited over a month to review because I had my doubts. I had been watching YouTube reviews on all the different robot vacuums and finally hit the purchase button on the I3. I found in all the reviews that it was a solid mid price model that has strong build quality and great carpet reviews.

Forty-five days after purchase and I'll sum up my experience with this...I loved it so much that I bought a second one. One for each floor. The amount of dog hair, dust and dirt that it picks up is crazy. My floors and carpet look clean and then the two Roombas go to work and blow my mind at how full the dustbins get. I opted out of buying the self emptying dock because I like seeing how much debris they pick up each time. We've only had the Roomba get stuck once and now it avoids that obstacle. If I had a third floor I'd buy another!" —Stuart Hodge

Get it from Amazon for $324.99.
10
A Dyson V15 Detect
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
It'll literally detect every (and I mean every) piece of dust, dirt or particle in your house, using its laser function to spot them all.

Promising review: "Worth every penny. We’ve used the V6 Absolute for years and have loved it. With two kids and two long-haired cats, it’s served us well. Now it’s time to retire that one and we decided on this as our upgrade. We’ve not been disappointed for a second. The attachments make every area easy to get to. The longer battery run time is a godsend. The larger canister? Absolutely awesome. There’s nothing we dislike about this setup. If you’re debating it. Do it. You won’t be sorry." —Target customer

Get it from Target for $699.99.
11
A set of friendship lamps
Friendship Lamp / Etsy
They'll help you keep the connection with that special person in your life when that person isn't around. To use, send one of the two lamps to your loved one and follow the instructions to connect them to your Wi-Fi. Once you're connected, link the lamp to your unique group ID and set the color of your choice! The lamp will light up with a single touch. It connects with the other lamps on the network and they will all switch on to the same color! Friendship Lamp is a small business based out of New York that sells, you guessed it, lamps to use with your loved ones!

Promising review: "Super happy how fast these shipped and followed the notes. Me and my girlfriend really love these lamps since she’s in the military and we’re constantly communicating from a distance. This is a fun, cute, and simple way to communicate with someone." —Bewitching Edits

Get a set of two from Friendship Lamps on Etsy for $176.
12
A touch screen toaster
Amazon
You'll never have to worry about your toast being too burnt or crunchy ever again (unless that's, like, your thing). This bad boy toasts 35% faster than a regular toaster, is ultra sleek and -- get this -- it even reminds you when it needs to be cleaned.

Promising review: "I have to say, this toaster was well worth the investment. This one beat my old toaster by mile in terms of how fast it toasts, and it adjusts easily and well to waffles and bagels. The toaster has a fantastic digital display, too. I love the 10 second countdown feature so I can get my butter in place and slather it on while the toast is hot. The design is sleek and elegant, and my favorite surprise is the analog clock display. This makes my old toaster obsolete and now collecting dust in the bottom cupboard." —Rob

Get it from Amazon for $299.95.
13
A luxurious velvet sofa
AllModern
It'll basically be the only statement piece you need in your living room.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this sofa. I waited three and a half months to review it so you'd see some durability. I still love it! It's like a comfy firm to me. Everyone compliments it when they visit and they are always surprised that it's comfortable." —Aleiya

Get it from AllModern for $1,090 (available in five colors).
14
A cold brew maker
Amazon
Perfect for when you spend waaay too much money going through the drive-thru to get an iced coffee. Especially when this bad boy can make 19 cups of sweet, sweet angry bean nectar. Just add 6 ounces of your milk of choice to 2 ounces of the concentrate, and voilà!

Promising review: "This brews the best coffee we've ever made at home. We've been through many iterations of Keurig, drip coffee makers, and even the Starbucks pod machines. Cold brewing is hands down the best and this Kitchenaid machine is fantastic. We bought some glass bottles from Amazon and store each batch in them to take on the go during the week. One batch of coffee usually yields seven 12-ounce bottles (The brew is highly concentrated.) We usually use a medium-brew Starbucks Colombian ground that costs around $8.80 a bag. I estimate each bottle of coffee we make costs around 65 to 70 cents! This thing pays for itself easily if you go to Starbucks regularly or even buy their premade cold brews." —SPersaud

Get it from Amazon for $120.99.
15
A sleek wooden Bluetooth record player
Target
It'll not only add a retro vibe to your space, but now you can finally listen to that Taylor Swift vinyl you got for your birthday last year. This beautiful record player has three speeds (33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM) and built-in, custom-tuned speakers for amazing sound quality.

Promising review: "I love a product that is both stylish and functional. This record player is exactly that. I have it prominently displayed in my living room and love playing records while I'm cooking, cleaning, reading, or whatever, really. The sound quality is great, too." —chel

Get it from Target for $99.99.
16
An acrylic plant hanger
Indoor Window Gardens / Etsy
You can not only expand your ever-growing plant collection, but display it in a way that doesn't take up space. The acrylic unit comes preassembled and secures with a single fastener. Indoor Window Gardens is a small, family-owned business based in South Carolina.

Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf, this is it!!" —Jamie Miner

Get it from Indoor Window Gardens on Etsy for $74+ (available in three styles).
17
A cast-iron Le Creuset Dutch oven
Amazon
This fancy Dutch oven has 45% larger handles than other ovens, which provide a sure grip even with oven mitts. It withstands temperatures of up to 500 degrees and the enamel surface is impermeable, making it ideal for raw or cooked food storage and for marinating with acidic ingredients such as wine.

Promising review: "Love love love this Dutch oven. What can you say about Le Creuset? It is the best of the best. Expensive? Yes. Worth the money? YES! I have made chili, chicken and dumplings, and bread pudding. It cleans like a charm. It’s the type of heirloom that you hope to pass down to your children/grandchildren. If you love to cook, save your money and buy this." —Merry Girl

Get it from Amazon for $349 (available in 10 colors).
18
A high-pressure rain showerhead
Amazon
It'll make your bathroom feel super luxurious, like a lovely day at the spa. It has a maximum flow rate of 2.5 GPM!

Promising review: "I love a good showerhead with great pressure and a wide flow pattern. This showerhead delivers just that. I moved into a new house and immediately replaced the standard showerhead with this one. I'm very happy with this purchase. I installed it on the original pipe and did not use an extension pipe arm. It's got all the water pressure you'll need." —DeeOz

Get it from Amazon for $64.95+ (available in three finishes).
19
A sleek stainless-steel carbonator
Amazon
Perfect if you truly love La Croix, but want to save the planet a bit by making your own at home. Don't forget to get the Co2 cylinders since they're not included! Also, if you want to add some fun flavors, try these Bubly drops!

Promising review: "I save so much money! I will never ever buy seltzer water from the store again!" —LaLa

Get it from Amazon for $219 (available in six colors).
20
The Mirror
Mirror
It's a home gym you can mount to your wall that comes with live and prerecorded classes, personal training and 50+ different genres! Plus, you can also use it as a regular mirror!

Promising review: "The Mirror is incredible! You can take any class, at any time, for as long or short as you like. If you are on the fence about buying one, don't be. You will love this piece of workout equipment. The mirror sits in any room unnoticed when turned off, and does not take up any space. A great investment!!!" —sara

Get it from Mirror for $1,495.
21
An egg rack
Central KY Woodworks / Etsy
Live your best cottagecore dreams while displaying all the beautiful eggs your little hens laid. Central KY Woodworks is a small business based out of Kentucky that specializes in beautiful wood pieces for your home. Psst! They can do custom sizes if you need more space for eggs!

Promising review: "I love this! Beautiful work, perfectly holds my eggs! I just wish I could have gotten one that holds 48! Sits perfectly flush on my counter and I like having the option to hang it if I want; the screws to hang it were even included. Thank you so much! My family and friends can't compliment it enough." —Missy Auberry

Get it from Central KY Woodworks on Etsy for $62.99+ (available in six colors and five sizes).
22
A light-up alarm clock
Amazon
It'll simulate the sun rising so you can wake up in the morning gently and totally relaxed. It's especially great if you sleep in a dark room and struggle to get out of bed. This alarm clock simulates sunrise and sunset, has a choice of five different natural wake-up sounds, has FM radio and it also has an automatic dimmable display!

Promising review: "I am so in love with it, I take it with me when I travel. I won't use anything else to wake up. It works beautifully, and has very clear and relaxing sounds that gradually increase as the light increases to wake you up gently. I don't have any more stressful mornings with this alarm clock. I wake up feeling happy, no longer frantic. I have had mine for seven months and it works so well. Very high quality, I recommend this to everyone. I thought I would have trouble waking up to the light and sounds, but I have absolutely no problem hearing it or perceiving the light." —sunny74

Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
23
An electric milk frother
Amazon
Make those fancy coffees you keep ordering through drive-thru (spending way too much money) right at home. Oh, and this can be used for hot chocolate, too! It comes with both heating and frothing whisks.

Promising review: "I'd always used espresso machines to steam milk in the past — I had no idea these things existed! My SO drinks a chai every morning, and buying it from the coffee shop was adding up. For this small investment, I have made delicious homemade chai, café au lait, and hot cocoas every single day! The machine has worked reliably for months, and is very easy to clean. Quick rinse and a wash with soap in the evening. The milk on 'froth' mode is delightfully fluffy and very tasty." —Leopard Print

Get it from Amazon for $50.96.
24
A smart–pet camera
Amazon
Perfect for the peace of mind of being able to see what your pup is up to when you're at work. Bonus: The camera can dispense treats! You can livestream HD video with a wide-angle view and a night-vision option. It has two-way audio so you can listen and talk to your pet if they look like they're doing something bad or just need a quick hello.

Promising review: "This thing is hysterical. My dog has now become accustomed to the sound it makes and will come running from upstairs the second she hears it. She sits in front and waits for the cookies to shoot out. We call ours the cookie cannon! Definitely a fun toy to play with your dogs when your not at home." –Robert DeNuto

Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
25
A Hoover automatic carpet cleaner
Amazon
It'll make vacuuming that much more productive by also washing your carpets at the same time! All you need to do is push forward to wash and pull back to dry. Begone, stains! It comes with a two-in-one pet tool, sample bottle of cleaning solution, 8-foot hose and an accessories storage bag.

Promising review: "This is the best carpet scrubber I’ve ever used, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the results. We have two dogs and a cat, who all track in a lot of dirt, but it was no problem for this machine. The carpets look and feel new, and our carpet is old. The cleaner that came with the machine had a very subtle pleasant odor and it got the dirt out." —Lucy

Get it from Amazon for $189.14.
26
A Filtrete air purifier
Amazon
It'll help significantly reduce allergens in your home like pet hair, dander and dust. This true HEPA filter sucks up bacteria- and odor-filled particles to improve the air quality, so your home can finally feel clean everyday. It cleans a space up to 250 square feet and has a timer and built-in replacement indicator to tell you when to replace the included filters.

Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this! Definitely worth the money! I have three large shedding dogs and this has decreased the amount of dander, smell, and hair in my home! I just cleaned my house and I could notice a huge difference in dust!" —Kayla Hastie

Get it from Amazon for $179.99.
27
An adjustable shelving unit
Holistic Habitat
It has shelves you can move and place on any part of the unit, making it easier to use in any part of your home and fit even the tallest decor piece. Holistic Habitat is a woman-owned small business that sells artisanal furniture, decor, textiles, and more for your home.

Get it from Holistic Habitat for $629.
28
An espresso machine
Amazon
Perfect if you're really a big fan of buying coffee on your daily commute. Yes, this bad boy comes with quite the price tag, but it'll pay for itself over time. You'll finally be making drinks you enjoy right from the comfort of home.

Get it from Amazon for $599.95 (available in two colors).
29
A Samsung Frame TV
Amazon
It'll hide the unsightly television when it's not in use by disguising it to look like a framed piece of art.

Get it from Amazon for $527.99+ (available in six sizes).
