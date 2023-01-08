29 Splurge-Worthy Things Homebodies Will Love To Have This Winter

Popular items from this list:
A giant 10-foot blanket big enough for you and your family
Big Blanket Co
is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines. Promising review:
"I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
A wall-mounted electric fireplace
Promising review:
"Installation was quick and easy. It's very very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great and it's quiet. It's heating approximately 1000-sq. foot basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here, now I just set the fireplace on low and it's 72 degrees. Plus, it looks awesome, and the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." —m.code
A Bissell multi-purpose portable cleaner
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and our toddler has turned our apartment in such a dirty place.
Stains everywhere! Our sofa was in such bad condition (which we only got it two years ago) that we were thinking of getting a new one. We decided to try this, and it is a miracle worker.
I’m so glad we bought this. It’s worth every penny!" —shahzad mahmood
A Govee smart standing lamp
Promising review:
"Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao
A three-tier rack with a minimalist design
You can also get the storage bins
, as shown in the picture above if you need to get even more organized. Promising review:
"It's perfect. I use it beside my bed to store shoes, but on the top shelf, I have added several other personal items. The shelves have depth." —BRAD Z.
A slouchy PJ set
Hybernate is an Australia-based small business creating eco-friendly luxury loungewear and sleepwear. These pajamas are made using pima cotton.Promising review:
"These PJs are soft and comfy. Great design. They're roomy but don’t twist or tangle. Fine to wear with a front tuck to lounge around in." —Mary Russell
An Ember temperature control ceramic mug that'll keep your coffee (or tea) warm for hours
They can remotely adjust the temperature to get it just right (using an app), and they can also select a personalized LED color.Promising review:
"What's not to like! I received this as a gift and would not normally ever even think of paying $100 for a coffee temperature maintenance system like this, and I've tried them all, but after using it for one day, I would pay double for this! As a matter of fact, I'm going to pay $20 more and buy the larger 14-oz mug! All I can say is, I LOVE THIS THING!" —Amazon Customer
A Bearaby knitted velvet weighted blanket constructed from upcycled eco-velvet
Bearaby is a woman-founded business creating beautiful weighted blankets made from sustainable materials. This blanket is made from recycled marine plastic. Each velvet napper keeps 900 plastic bottles from polluting the oceans. Promising review:
"I was reluctant to purchase this napper because of the price. But I decided to treat myself, and I am so happy I did. I LOVE the way it hugs my body and gives me a feeling of comfort. I also like the airflow and chunky-knit fabric/design
, which is different from others I have seen. It's not only functional but also decorative. The guide
was helpful in recommending the correct weight, and I honestly sleep better with this napper!
I highly recommend it! " —Elise W.
A Shark air purifier
Promising review:
"I love this air purifier! You can actually see it working. Mine is in my bedroom, which is so helpful to my allergies! If I’m cooking something in the kitchen, you can see when the smell of the food reaches my bedroom door. When set on auto, the air quality number drops below 100% (how far it drops depends on the food smell) and the fan turns up and starts cleaning the air. Even with something like burned toast or popcorn, the air is cleaned and the smell is gone very quickly.
Where burned popcorn otherwise lasts for hours. I’m very pleased with this product. I would definitely recommend it!" —Donanne Bisbee
A super luxurious cashmere cardigan
I own this sweater in grey and can confirm that it is super cozy and worth the splurge. Outerknown has great cashmere — it's got a good weight to it but is also super super soft. I love to just throw it on and feel so cozy and fancy as I hang out at home.Promising review:
"I love this cardigan and have been wearing it ever since it arrived. It is much softer than many other cashmere sweaters." —JOY D.
A Cuisinart compact bread maker
The machine is fully automatic with 12 preprogrammed options and three crust shades. It can bake up to a two-pound loaf. Plus, it has a 13-hour delayed start so they can have freshly baked bread ready whenever they want. Promising review:
"This machine really is awesome. I plugged it in within a couple of minutes of it being delivered and was able to make French bread right away! It comes with a handy recipe book
and I can't wait to try the other variations. I'm vegan and oil-free so this was a perfect gift to me and my family so we can have fresh plant-based oil-free bread anytime we want! So easy to clean and looks sleek as well!" —Ryan B
A towel warmer here to transform your bathing experience
It fits about two towels (or even a towel and a robe or other fabric items) and has a 15-minute adjustable timer. Promising review:
"I bought one for myself, then bought several others as presents because it's so nice. It's fairly small and easy to find space for even in a small bathroom but is also big enough to hold two large towels at a time. There are a few small things to watch for: occasionally the on button takes a bit of finagling to work; it takes about eight minutes to hit 'maximum' towel warmth; if the lid is askew/not fully on the towel loses a lot of heat; there's a bit of a plastic odor that goes away after the first few uses. But if you're aware of those things it's super luxurious and worth every penny, having a super-warm towel waiting for you counters all the misery of having to leave the shower in the winter.
It also makes a great present, it's the kind of luxury item people don't normally think to get for themselves but makes life so much better.
Anybody who says you can't buy happiness obviously hasn't bought a towel warmer." —Heather
Indoor Window Gardens / Etsy
An acrylic plant hanger made to fit in your windowsill
Indoor Window Gardens is a family-owned small business based in South Carolina. The acrylic shelves come assembled, and you can secure them with a single fastener. Promising review
: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing!
I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf, this is it!!" —Jamie Miner
A Lunya washable silk pajama set
Promising review:
"Best. Set. Ever. I literally want in every color. This set is the perfect sleepwear set. It's sexy. It's luxe. It feels good on — or like you're wearing nothing at all. Every modern person deserves, at the very least, one Lunya set." —Cortney B.
A bathtub caddy to take your "me" time to a new level
Not only is it size adjustable to accommodate different tubs, it comes equipped with a wineglass holder, edges that safely prop up a book or tablet, a candleholder, and extra space for whatever else their cozy heart desires. Promising review:
"When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great, but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray.I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read.
I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well-made, balanced, and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG
A touchless stationary vacuum
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash.Promising review:
"I saw it on Tiktok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
A Slip silk pillowcase
The pillowcase is made from 100% silk, which is less absorbent than other fibers. This means that all those products you put on your skin and in your hair stays where they belong. Plus, silk reduces friction, causing less pulling on both your hair and skin — leaving both looking and feeling better when you wake up in the morning. Promising review:
"This is an investment, and it is so worth it. I have curly, frizzy hair, and this has been a lifesaver. I actually wake up with my hair looking OK rather than like a clown.
The pillowcase is soft and no doubt good for my skin. You do have to hand-wash it, which isn't too difficult, and it dries super quick, too." —Peanut13
A mini projector
Promising review:
"I've been wanting a projector for a while now after seeing it on TikTok, and this one hits the mark. The quality is crisp and clear to the point you don’t really need a projector screen.
The sound can go pretty loud. Most importantly, it can connect to my iPhone and MacBook. I got it as a gift, and I’m very happy with it. It doesn’t come with the Apple adapter, but you can find it for cheap separately anyway. No complaints so far." —Amazon Customer
A Fellow electric gooseneck pour-over kettle
Promising review:
"I was skeptical about purchasing this item because most kettles on the market are priced lower than this, but I do have to say: ***It is worth every freaking penny.*** This kettle heats up lightning fast to the degree chosen, holds temp, is easy to pour, and it did make the best cup of coffee in my life.
Another thing that sets this kettle apart from any other electric kettle really is that it is very very easy to clean! It is worth the investment." —Allison J.
A heated eye massager
Promising review
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos, and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece.
The quality is topnotch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse, and this technology has helped me get through the night easily. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
A Free People sweater set
Promising review:
"I was so pleasantly surprised by this set. I have never bought from FP before (too expensive). I am so glad I 'splurged' on this set. I just love it!
So comfortable and feels great on a cool summer evening." —Hazell
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed
A Bartesian cocktail machine
After you fill up the machine with alcohol (which is not included), all you have to do is insert a cocktail capsule
, choose your preferred strength, and press mix. Plus, it automatically cleans itself after each cocktail and has dishwasher-safe parts for easy care. Promising reviews:
"My entire family and I are extremely satisfied with the Bartesian cocktail machine. I bought this late November but could not provide a review as this was a family Christmas gift. When it was finally unwrapped and opened up, everyone was surprised, excited, and wanted a drink. With six adults in the family, we all had our favorite. I bought six different cocktail mixes (cosmopolitan, whisky sour, sex on the beach, rum breeze, uptown rocks, and Long Island iced tea). We tried them all, and every cocktail turned out fantastic!!
I would recommend this machine to anyone who enjoys quality cocktails." —Doug
A BedJet cooling and warming system
This system is designed with biorhythm sleep technology, which means it's programmed to change the temperature every hour at night to help you sleep comfortably. You're also able to program the specific temperature that you want. The heat mode will warm you up 15 times faster than a blanket! And it's super easy to use. Simply plug the unit in, slip the tube under your sheet, set your temperature, and get ready for bed. Sweet dreams! Promising review
: "First time I have ever been moved to write a review on Amazon but this is the single most amazing product if you sleep hot! This thing WORKS and it is saving my life! It only took a NASA engineer to solve my propensity to burst into flames every night at 2 a.m.!
" —Matthes
A Nespresso Vertuo with the power to make such delicious coffee at home
Plus, it comes with a milk frother, so you can make your own lattes and cappuccinos.Promising review:
"Nespresso machine is the best investment I have made in my kitchen
. Since I tasted delicious coffee, I will never drink any other brand. I use to drink Starbucks daily, for which I would spend $6 a day, but now I ONLY spend a dollar or two (think of a long-term saving)
. I would definitely recommend this coffee maker. Thank you, Nespresso, for making such a delicious coffee, I am in heaven each morning." —senada
A standing hammock chair
Promising review:
"I got (cream color) this chair for my sunroom, and I love it! It's very sturdy, and it took my husband about 10 minutes to put together. You can make the stand go wherever you want, I have mine to the side because it saves more space that way, but you can have the bar in the back like the display picture. The chair and stand are a dark brown, not black, and the strands in between are kind of a tan string color. I wanted black, but I got it anyway because it still looks great! It’s so comfy and roomy, and it can be set in place with a tie down where it only allows you to sway, or you don’t have to use the tie down and it can spin in circles and just go all over the place.
It’s so cute and worth every penny. Amazing! Get it." —Jordan Cox
An acrylic Squatty Potty
Promising review:
"This thing is SLEEK! I bought this for my new home's main floor guest bath. We wanted to provide guests with the convenience of 'squat pot' without the eyesore of the white 7-inch one. I feel like if Kim and Kanye had a Squatty Potty, it would be this one.
I find it's shaped SLIGHTLY different than my white 7-inch one, and I like that. I also find no squeaking noise as I pull or push it from the basin of the toilet, unlike my white one. My guests didn't notice it was there until I pointed it out. Go with the ghost acrylic, you won't regret it!" —Durga D
An Instant Pot
It can prep food up to 70% faster than other methods. Plus, it can keep food warm for up to 10 hours.Promising review:
"This is quite possibly the coolest, most versatile kitchen gadget I’ve ever owned. I love it so much that I’ve purchased two more for friends and relatives. What can it do? I think the real question is 'What can’t it do?' I truly believe you could replace every cooking appliance (including your oven and stove top) and do EVERYTHING in the Instant Pot. I purchased two sizes for my own use: the 3-quart (which is my almost-every-day workhorse for two person dishes) and the 8-quart (which I bring out to handle my dinner party dishes). Everything I’ve tried has been fabulous. In the realm of kitchen appliances, there is no better investment than the Instant Pot. Highly recommended!!!" —Stereoman
A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket
The blanket is made from 100% polyester microfiber blend that makes it SUPER soft. It can be washed on cold and tumbled dry on low.Promising review:
"Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she loved this blanket and mentioned that it easily stretches over the shoulders and feet. Let me tell you, it does. I'm only 5'5" so it does the trick. This blanket makes me look forward to going to sleep. It's not too warm yet you feel wrapped up in a cloud.
Totally worth the money. I want another one." —Michael A. Roman
A Rifle Paper Co. printed rug
Available in six sizes.