33 Home Products That Are So Worth It, You Won't Regret The Splurge

An investment-worthy Samsung Frame TV

It will instantly become the central hub of your home. Its motto is "TV when it's on. Art when it's off" — and the images speak for themselves. You can even toggle through Samsung's "art store" to find a display to match the vibe of the room (or just your vibe of the day). It also has Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music and control your smart home devices from the television."This is honest and truly the best splurge I have ever made. It has massively upgraded the look in my living room. My husband loves the photography options and I love all the classical paintings. As someone who loves changing up my decor, I find that being able to update the display images has been so fun. The quality is fantastic while watching movies and TV... but I'm pretty sure I love it as a piece of art in my home even more."