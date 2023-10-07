33 Home Products That Are So Worth It, You Won't Regret The Splurge

Popular items from this list:
- A rapid cold brew maker that makes a whopping 40 ounces of cold brew in under nine minutes
- A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that uses warm water and a special formula to make stains from grass, mud, pet accidents, food and all your other home-related shenanigans look like they never even happened
- A stuffed waffle maker so you can fill your waffles with jam, cheesy eggs, meats, Nutella, pie filling, peanut butter and more.
A rapid cold brew maker
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
A wire-free, motion-detecting Noorio security camera
A fun three-tiered ring floor lamp
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow for side, back and stomach sleepers
A light-up rain cloud essential oil diffuser
A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle
A secret slim-profile shoe rack for your entryway
A pressure-relief seat cushion
A compact, low-noise ice maker
A TikTok-famous convertible reading chair
A user-friendly Click & Grow indoor herb garden kit
A stuffed waffle maker
A compact rolling desk bike
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker
A portable mini projector to turn any flat wall into your personal movie theater
A touchless paper towel dispenser
A Bartesian cocktail and margarita machine
A high-end sound machine that never loops
A space-saving compact Ninja Flip toaster
A bamboo plant stand
An artificial olive tree
A wine nook dispenser
A Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker
A sleek Beast Blender
A super plush faux-fur weighted blanket
An investment-worthy Samsung Frame TV
A Sleep Pod, a snuggly adult swaddle blanket
A super-stylish vinyl record storage shelf
A wall-mounted coat rack/art piece
A dog bed for humans
An electric pressure washer
