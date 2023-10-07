ShoppinghomeCoffee

33 Home Products That Are So Worth It, You Won't Regret The Splurge

With an in-house cocktail making machine this amazing, you're practically saving money.
Emma Lord
A splurgeworthy electric kettle, desk bike and cloud diffuser.
A splurgeworthy electric kettle, desk bike and cloud diffuser.

Popular items from this list:

1
www.amazon.com
A rapid cold brew maker
It makes a whopping 40 ounces of cold brew in under nine minutes — a far cry from the overnight process it takes to make it with a cold brew pitcher. You can even choose from three different strength settings. Check out a TikTok of the rapid cold brew maker in action.

Promising review: "I like cold brew year round and this may be my favorite method/machine yet! It’s so easy to assemble, use, and clean. In about 15 minutes I was impressed with how rich and bold the brew was, with no grounds like others I’ve tried. It looks great on my kitchen counter. It’s lightweight and stable with the base suction cups. It makes a little noise but much less than I expected (and less than my Nespresso machine)." — Liz
$149.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
This compact, super portable powerhouse uses warm water and a special formula to make stains from grass, mud, pet accidents, food and all your other home-related shenanigans look like they never even happened. Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula.

Promising review: "I wish I had taken photos since I was amazed at the results, honestly. I bought my car about a year ago and it had stains all over the seats — I didn’t want to pay $300+ for them to be cleaned since I’m a college student so I just waited. My sister saw a TikTok video or something about this machine and while I was doubtful that it would work since some of these stains have been there for who knows how long I finally bought it cause I spilt a blue slushee over my car seats. Lo and behold I now have a car with no stains whatsoever! I wish I had gotten it sooner!! I wish I would’ve taken before and after pics but I’ll try and upload some of how it looks now at some point! But 15/10 recommend!!" — jovana montoya
$109.59 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
3
www.amazon.com
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
It'll suck the gunk on your floors right up instead of you wrangling with a dustpan or a heavy vacuum cleaner. Why lug a vacuum around when you can get the job done with a lightweight broom instead? It's available in 11 colors.

EyeVac is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use.

Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon Customer
$149 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A wire-free, motion-detecting Noorio security camera
You can use it indoors or outdoors to keep an eye on things remotely and deter unwanted visitors with spotlights and two-way talk capabilities. The real perks, though, are the six-month rechargeable battery life and how simply it is to install, with a flexible magnetic base that makes it easy to plant just about anywhere. It's available in three styles. Check out a TikTok of the Noorio camera in action.

Promising review: "One of the best purchases I have made, super convenient to use and install, great pictures and recordings. Has a SD card already installed so no need to spend extra money. The customer support is outstanding, easy to reach and very helpful. One thing to note is that to capture all recordings, you need to enable both motion and person detections. I had it set on only person to limit notifications but it missed a few recordings of me going in and out of the house for some reason. I haven’t had any trouble getting a recording now after enabling both. Best of all, there are no hidden and monthly fees, don’t have anybody hassling or forcing you to subscribe in order to view more recordings. I will buy another." — David
$89.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A fun three-tiered ring floor lamp
This not only has unique, sophisticated flair, but comes with adjustable brightness so you can curate the room's mood. It's available in four colors.

Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.

Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." — Carmelita Joy
$74.99+ at Amazon (originally $94.99+)
6
www.amazon.com
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow for side, back and stomach sleepers
This medium-firm pillow has an entirely adjustable memory foam fill so you can mold it to the exact firmness, size and shape you need. It's available in two sizes and three shapes.

Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." — MT
$72 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A light-up rain cloud essential oil diffuser
Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are (and that both are fully adjustable!). Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.

Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." — Violet
$56.80 at Amazon
8
Fellow
A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle
It's as handy as it is beautiful. Its chic gooseneck spout is designed for an optimum flow rate for pour over coffee, its temperature settings will let you get highly specific about how warm you want the water to be, and you can set the base to keep the water at the precise temperature you want for up to an hour.

Promising review: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect. The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." — Emily A.
$162.95+ at Amazon$165+ at Fellow
9
www.amazon.com
A secret slim-profile shoe rack for your entryway
It'll keep everyone's sneakers out of sight so cleverly that people will gasp when you open it up to reveal the shoe storage. It also serves as a perfect perch for your mail and keys and other things you like to keep on hand on your way out the door. It's available in four colors. Check out a TikTok of the shoe rack in action.

Promising review: "Love the shoe storage. Mostly bought for the look, not practicality. These fit sandals/anything flat like Birks, running shoes, and Air Forces fine, but anything taller won't fit. Six shoes total for one cabinet fit. Would buy again. Does as advertised and easy on the eyes." — mmaj
$99.89+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A pressure-relief seat cushion
If you're someone who gets uncomfortable sitting for long hours at a desk or behind the wheel, this may help. The extra dense foam is designed specifically to ease hip, tailbone, coccyx and sciatica pain.

Promising review: "Changed my life. I work from home and sit at my desk nine hours during the week and four on Saturdays. I had so much pain in my tail bone sometimes I could hardly stand after sitting all day. Since receiving cushion (which arrived on time and is as described), I have had about 90% pain relief. I was hesitant to order because of the price, but it is worth every penny. I take it on flights and road trips and am considering buying another one to leave in my vehicle." — Poboie
$72.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A compact, low-noise ice maker
This is perfect for anyone who craves those perfect little nuggets in their iced coffees and sodas or needs them for their smoothies. This will have 70–80 cubes at your fingertips and will alert you whenever you need more water or the machine needs cleaning.

Promising review: "We desperately needed a way to have more ice at our summer home, and this was the best purchase we’ve made to fix this! So easy to use and continually makes ice all day like we want it. We put the ice into the freezer as it continues to make it, so we never run out! So much better than constantly making trips to the gas station and spending money on bags of ice! So worth the purchase!" — Jackie
$99.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A TikTok-famous convertible reading chair
Not only does this include USB ports for your phone or Kindle, a cup holder and a side pocket for books, but it can be pulled out easily into a sleeper chair or a full flat sleeper in an instant. Bonus? There's secret storage at the bottom for extra sheets and pillows. It's available in multiple colors. Check out a TikTok of the reading chair in action.

Promising review: "Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb. I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease. The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in." — Calvin Andrews
$274.99+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A user-friendly Click & Grow indoor herb garden kit
It's basically a smart garden you can grow right in your kitchen, thanks to the handy LED grow lights that keep your plants thriving no matter how gloomy it gets outside. Plus, this is truly a choose-your-own-adventure — you can select grow pods for cilantro, basil, lavender, wild strawberries, thyme, chili peppers and more.

Each Click & Grow kit comes with three basil pods to start you off, and you can check out the full selection of grow pods for more options!

Promising review: "The Click & Grow Smart Garden is very easy to setup and has fairly minimal upkeep. Place pods in, fill up with water and turn on light. The lettuce has grown exceptionally well. My grandkids love to check it out when they come to visit. I am considering gifting Click and Grow Smart Gardens to them. It is straightforward and sets you up to be a successful gardener no matter your experience level. I wanted to grow some herbs and vegetables in the winter. I love the Click & Grow!" — Kbaumg
$74.95 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A stuffed waffle maker
You can fill your waffle with jam, cheesy eggs, meats, Nutella, pie filling, peanut butter — the whole nine yards.

Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" — Adirondackdarling
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
15
www.amazon.com
A compact rolling desk bike
It's pretty much guaranteed to keep even the most restless among us on task. This desk bike is also height-adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has quiet pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, RPM and other stats. You can watch the viral desk bike TikTok for more insight on how it works.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. This is 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who's looking to move more!!" — Amazon Customer
$349.30 at Amazon (originally $499.99)
16
www.amazon.com
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker
It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock and even a white noise machine. Any designs you make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music you play! It's available in five colors. Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" — Soul Breaker
$99.90 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A portable mini projector to turn any flat wall into your personal movie theater
Promising review: "This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage. I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" — Joanna
$55.99 at Amazon (originally $99)
18
www.amazon.com
A touchless paper towel dispenser
Reviewers love how this minimizes messes when you're reaching for the paper towel roll and your hands are already wet or dirty. Bonus: if you don't grab the paper towel, it sucks it back up for safekeeping! It's available in three colors. Check out a TikTok of the touchless paper towel dispenser in action.

Promising review: "Do we need it? No. But it might be my favorite unnecessary gadget purchase of all time. It leaves our counter tops uncluttered, the no touch sensor lets me grab a paper towel with dirty hands, and I feel like we use less paper towels overall. It’s easy to install, easy to program, and easy to replace the roll." — Mlc
$119.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A Bartesian cocktail and margarita machine
It's basically like having a bartender in your home. You stock this with your favorite liquors and use the mixologist-designed cocktail capsules to create flawless drinks at the touch of a button. (You can even use the touch screen to say how strong you want the cocktail.)

Options include everything from margaritas to whiskey sours and old fashioneds, and the machine even self-cleans at the end of each cocktail to prevent flavors from leaking into other drinks.

Promising review: "Finally made the purchase (TikTok did it...brilliant marketing!) as a gift to my wife. The packaging was great. Was delivered one day early and very quick. We are really enjoying the machine and sharing it with friends. Overall feels a bit pricey, but well worth it considering the fun, variety and novelty. The drinks are good!" — Pepstero
$299.99 at Amazon (originally $369.99)
20
Amazon
A high-end sound machine that never loops
It's adaptive and changes its volume and mix based on what it hears in your environment. Plus, it's compatible with speakers and headphones, so if you're sharing the room, you don't have to subject your partner to it. It's available in two colors.

Adaptive Sound Technologies is a small business established in 2009 specializing in sound technology for personal care.

Promising review: "I have suffered from insomnia all my life, and have found if I fall asleep listening to something I sleep better. I tried falling asleep to the TV, but invariably around 3 a.m., I would wake up listening to infomercials. Then, while traveling, my husband and I stayed in a very nice hotel that had this product in our room. I tried it, and slept like a baby the whole time we were there! I knew I had to have one at home, and ordered this as soon as we got home. I love that it has so many different sounds to choose from, as well as volume adjustment. You can leave it on all night or set the timer to shut off. This is a fantastic product, and while not inexpensive, in my opinion, well worth the money." — Tamstrat
$99.95+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A space-saving compact Ninja Flip toaster
You can use it like a traditional toaster to make toast and bagels and English muffins, and then you can literally flip it over and use it as a toaster oven to make cheesy toast, bagel bites, patties and other crispy delicious things that require horizontal toasting.

Promising review: "This toaster has become a must-have in my kitchen. Want a grilled cheese? Throw it in at 350 degrees for eight minutes and come back when the timer is done! Want pizza rolls? 350 degrees for 10 minutes and then they’re done. This thing is so convenient and I love it when a device can do two or more things in one small package. Highly recommend!" — Ryan Chrum
$88 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
22
www.amazon.com
A bamboo plant stand
Check out a TikTok of the bamboo plant stand in action. It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "I decided to get this shelf as a plant stand and I’m so happy I did! All in all assembly took around five minutes, and the instructions were very straight forward. The shelf as a whole has a very slight wobble to it when standing by itself on a flat smooth surface, but when placed against a wall or railing there is no wobble at all. If you are planning to use this shelf as a plant stand I would highly recommend flipping the shelves upside down for assembly, this gives you a lip on the outer edge of the shelves so things are less likely to slide off or tip over during heavy winds." — Amazon Customer
$67.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
An artificial olive tree
Just because some of us are too irresponsible to remember to water a plant doesn't mean we shouldn't enjoy the benefits of plant parenthood. Check out a TikTok of the artificial olive tree in action. It's available in three heights.

Promising review: "Amazing quality! Looks MUCH more expensive than it is. Comes packaged really nicely and looks super realistic. Branches are easily bent and stems can be fluffed out to desired fullness. Have purchased many times and will again! 5 stars!" — Farmhouse Pehr
$74.99+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A wine nook dispenser
It'll hide the eyesores of your beloved boxed wine and give your counters more of a streamlined look again. It's available in two colors. Wine Nookis a small business specializing in wine accessories for home and event use.

Promising review: "I switched to boxed wine as my town no longer recycles glass and I felt horrible just throwing the bottles away. As much as I like my faves (Black Box Cab and Bota Nighthawk Black), the boxes looked crummy. This fixed all that! It looks great sitting on my butler's pantry shelf against the liquor bottles. Very fun! Note, you will remove the bag of wine from the box and set it inside, the the shape of your box doesn't matter. A+!" — AmandaFMascio
$79.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker
It has a 40-ounce water well and heats up in a mere 15 seconds.

Promising review: "I like iced coffee with high caffeine. This fits the bill perfectly and is a joy to use and drink. My Starbucks monthly bill has come down considerably after buying this unit, and I'm ready to hit the ground running that much sooner in the morning. I especially enjoy the self cleaning feature and the ability to run it for smaller or larger cup sizes. Truly a premium product." — David T.
$207.99 at Amazon (originally $219.95)
26
Goodful
A sleek Beast Blender
Not only can it blend smoothies and shakes, but you can use it to infuse water and blend dips and soups. Most importantly for anyone in a time crunch, you can pop off the top as a to-go cup, making your morning smoothie experience seamless as heck. Check out a TikTok of the Beast Blender in action. It's available in three colors.
$148 at Goodful (originally $165)
27
Comma Home
A super plush faux-fur weighted blanket
It's designed with tempered glass beads to give you the kind of deep pressure that may help reduce anxiety and restless sleeping. It's available in two weights and two colors.

Comma Home is an eco-friendly home goods company that works with small organizations in all 50 states to donate 10% of sales to help the homeless.

Promising review: "I'm about to order my third one for a loved one. These blankets are the real deal, my son and I both suffer from anxiety and coming home to this bad boy after work and relaxing has never been easier or more restful. I cannot recommend enough worth every penny and the faux fur is glorious!" — Meagan B.
$85+ at Comma Home (originally $169+)
28
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed
An investment-worthy Samsung Frame TV
It will instantly become the central hub of your home. Its motto is "TV when it's on. Art when it's off" — and the images speak for themselves. You can even toggle through Samsung's "art store" to find a display to match the vibe of the room (or just your vibe of the day). It also has Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music and control your smart home devices from the television.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Mallory Mower has to say about it: "This is honest and truly the best splurge I have ever made. It has massively upgraded the look in my living room. My husband loves the photography options and I love all the classical paintings. As someone who loves changing up my decor, I find that being able to update the display images has been so fun. The quality is fantastic while watching movies and TV... but I'm pretty sure I love it as a piece of art in my home even more."
$527.95 at Amazon
29
Sleep Pod
A Sleep Pod, a snuggly adult swaddle blanket
It applies gentle pressure while still staying cool and breathable, so it basically mimics a light hug to help you get a good night's sleep in. It's available in multiple sizes.

Sleep Pod is a Wisconsin-based family-owned small business that specializes in quality products to improve sleep.

Promising review: "The Sleep Pod is absolutely amazing. I am 41 and have had sleep maintenance insomnia for most of my life. If you don't know what that is I fall asleep fine but don't stay asleep. I'd wake up between four and eight times a night and sometimes only sleep two hours and that'd be it. I have used the hug sleep for a week and have slept between seven and nine hours only waking up once. It's comfortable not too warm and the pressure it applies is comforting not restricting. I have recommended to everyone." — Amy Archambault
$93.99 at Amazon$69.99 at Sleep Pod (originally $89.99)
30
Urban Outfitters
A super-stylish vinyl record storage shelf
It's available in three colors.

I bought one of these as an apartment-warming gift for my own darn self and I love it to pieces. It's compact, so it doesn't take up much space, but adds a lovely sophistication to the corner of the room. Plus, it just makes me so happy to see my favorite vinyl all on display like decor, and not have to be scrambling around under the bed or on a random shelf where I used to keep them so they'd be 'safe.' This came fully constructed, too, so there was no hassle pulling it straight out of the box. These are so popular that they're constantly on backorder, so a heads up you might have to wait a few weeks depending on what color you choose — but it is seriously worth it!

Promising review: "I love this... It fits so perfect in my studio apartment and the size is incredible for those small spaces that aren’t as easy to fill. It fits my record player perfectly and I love the second shelf to add extra touches." — shanellllea
$119 at Urban Outfitters
31
www.amazon.com
A wall-mounted coat rack/art piece
Because why be beautiful or functional when you can be both? Check out a TikTok of the coat rack in action. It's available in three colors.

Promising review: "I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not is use, and when it use it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." — Femke
$42.02+ at Amazon (originally $58.83)
32
Amazon
A dog bed for humans
It's plush and cozy, with soft faux fur and firm raised rims that make it a perfect little nest for reading, napping, playing video games or just otherwise existing in snuggly bliss. It's available in multiple colors and sizes.

Promising review: "I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me. I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years. I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in? Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" — Heavenstinyangels
$199.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
An electric pressure washer
You can use it all over your outside space to clean everything from the deck to the house to the outdoor furniture.

Promising review: "Love this little miracle worker! I have never used a power washer before. And this was easy to assemble and easy to use. It did such a great job. My neighbors even remarked on how great my driveway and sidewalks looked!" — a human
$168.68 at Amazon

