People Can't Believe 'SpongeBob Squarepants' Made A Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance

Maroon 5’s disjointed Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday featured a “SpongeBob Squarepants” tribute, and it was almost the “Sweet Victory” fans have waited for.
After Maroon 5 played a couple of throwback hits, the halftime show cut to a clip from the animated series’ famous “Band Geek” episode to introduce Travis Scott. The clip is from when Squidward assembles an all-star band for Bikini Bottom’s “Bubble Bowl” (aka its Super Bowl).
“SpongeBob” fans have really petitioned for the clip to appear during the championship since the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, died in November. When it did, people had lots of thoughts about it ― and how it compared to the rest of the entertainment.
Some people were upset the tribute wasn’t longer:
But the people behind the “SpongeBob” Twitter account seemed happy with the screen time.
“So honored and humbled! Thankful for being included and for all our fellow sea creatures,” the account tweeted.
Check out the full halftime show below: