People Can't Believe 'SpongeBob Squarepants' Made A Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance

Maroon 5’s disjointed Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday featured a “SpongeBob Squarepants” tribute, and it was almost the “Sweet Victory” fans have waited for.

After Maroon 5 played a couple of throwback hits, the halftime show cut to a clip from the animated series’ famous “Band Geek” episode to introduce Travis Scott. The clip is from when Squidward assembles an all-star band for Bikini Bottom’s “Bubble Bowl” (aka its Super Bowl).

“SpongeBob” fans have really petitioned for the clip to appear during the championship since the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, died in November. When it did, people had lots of thoughts about it ― and how it compared to the rest of the entertainment.

That 5 second Spongebob cameo vs the rest of the halftime show. pic.twitter.com/eaXPco9Njx — Kofie Banks in a secret agent outfit (@KofieYeboah) February 4, 2019

imagine being Adam Levine



and being upstaged by SpongeBob SquarePants



a fictional cartoon sponge



from the 2000s — Michael Gold (@migold) February 4, 2019

This is so many of us right after the halftime show #SuperBowlhalftime #SpongeBob pic.twitter.com/4DpzBgeMzQ — ryan (@ryanstavy4) February 4, 2019

When you hear spongebob but then 3 seconds later sicko mode starts to play... #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/P5PYTe8Sil — ALT 98.7 (@ALT987fm) February 4, 2019

Some people were upset the tribute wasn’t longer:

Spongebob only getting 5 seconds in the halftime show #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/lErCIyECsS — ProfDrew (@Orangetheorange) February 4, 2019

Should’ve had sweet victory played — ℤ𝕒𝕔𝕜 ℝ𝕪𝕒𝕟 (@_ZACKRYAN) February 4, 2019

You deserved more. Never settle for something ever again. 2001 bubble bowl was 10x better than what happened today — Selena Benedetto (@selenabenedetto) February 4, 2019

You weren’t included!!! It was a rip off and a disappointment to all fans!! — Nicholas Halford (@Bubba_42993) February 4, 2019

RT if you wish the second half was more Spongebob pic.twitter.com/nDsYrWWZri — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 4, 2019

But the people behind the “SpongeBob” Twitter account seemed happy with the screen time.

“So honored and humbled! Thankful for being included and for all our fellow sea creatures,” the account tweeted.

So honored and humbled! Thankful for being included and for all our fellow sea creatures 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/F8lesQvDBz — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) February 4, 2019

Check out the full halftime show below: