35 Spooky Travel Destinations Around The World

Dargavs

Yelena Afonina via Getty Images

The mountainous Republic of North Ossetia–Alania in Russia contains one of the country's most mysterious sites. The necropolis of Dargavs — AKA the City of the Dead — contains almost 100 stone crypts dating back to the 16th century, though some claim there are even ones. These structures were built to house the dead and their belongings.