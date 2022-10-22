Sports Reporter Goes Full Swiftie While Naming Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Songs

A Canadian sports reporter refused to “glitch” as he name-dropped all 13 tracks from the original version of Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” on Friday.

Faizal Khamisa, a national anchor for Canadian outlet Sportsnet, used his time on the air to make several references to the singer-songwriter’s record-breaking album.

“Midnights,” Swift’s 10th studio album, broke several streaming records prior to the end-of-day Friday including the Spotify and Amazon Music records for most-streamed album in a single day and the Apple Music record for most-streamed pop album in a single day.

Khamisa, who appears to be a “mastermind” of Swiftie lore, went to the air to reference songs from the new album prior to Swift’s release of several bonus tracks at 3 a.m. Friday.

“Alex Bregman was once baseball’s ‘anti-hero,’ now he’s just playing hero for Houston,” the reporter said in an apparent reference to the Astros cheating scandal.

“On some ‘vigilante stuff,’ here, landing a few punches on the big guy...,” Khamisa said about punches thrown by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj during a Thursday game.

You can watch all of Khamisa’s references to “Midnights” tracks below.