Quarantined Sportscaster's Play-By-Play Of Dogs' Mealtime Is The Content We Need

With next to no sports taking place during the coronavirus pandemic, this announcer’s commentary on his dogs’ mealtime is the next best thing.

The clip that British sportscaster Andrew Cotter shared to Twitter on Friday shows pups Mabel and Olive racing to see who can wolf down a bowl of dog chow the quickest.

Thanks to Cotter’s play by play, it’s a compelling watch:

“I was bored,” Cotter captioned the clip that has garnered more than 5 million views in its first 24 hours online. He did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for further information. The footage has been well received by others:

Cotter... I love that this is going to be the highlight of your career. We need a sequel

😂😂😂 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 28, 2020

Without a hint of irony I can say this is the best 90 seconds of sport I’ve seen in weeks — James Roberts (@JamesRobertsUK) March 27, 2020

Genius. The ‘get on with it’ tickled me 😂 — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) March 27, 2020

Worryingly, I must be equally as bored, as I am already looking forward to tomorrow’s rematch. — Scott Hamilton (@MyCarNeedsScott) March 27, 2020

Cotter isn’t the only announcer who’s been putting their on-air talents to amusing use during lockdowns. Fellow British broadcaster Nick Heath has taken to commentating on everyday life, from bees in trees to dogs in parks.

“For me, sports is not solely about the action on the field. It’s about the atmosphere, the occasion, the sound of it, the look of it,” Heath told The New York Times last week, suggesting people enjoyed his clips because they are “some kind of placebo for the sport they are missing.”