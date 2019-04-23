Spotify Drops Dahvie Vanity After HuffPost Investigation Into Alleged Rapes

Joey Foley via Getty Images Jesus David Torres, 34, is accused of sexualy assaulting at least 21 women, most when they were minors.

Streaming music service Spotify has removed all songs from electro-pop group Blood on the Dance Floor after a seven-month investigation by HuffPost found that lead singer Dahvie Vanity is accused of sexual assault by at least 21 women.

Earlier this month, HuffPost published the accounts of nearly two dozen women who have accused 34-year-old Vanity ― real name Jesus David Torres ― of forced oral, vaginal and anal sex. Most of them were minors. We also obtained a Florida police report from 2007, in which Torres admitted to performing statutory rape on a 14-year-old girl when he was 22. The case was dropped when the victim decided not to press charges, but Torres apologized to police over the phone, admitting he didn’t know she was 14.

Over the weekend, BOTDF’s entire catalog of hundreds of songs was removed from Spotify. Torres, who has millions of followers across social media, boasted 80,000 listens to his music a month, according to Spotify.

HuffPost reached out to Spotify earlier this month to make the company aware of the many sexual assault allegations, along with the police report. BOTDF songs on Spotify included lyrics that bragged about humiliating women, killing women and ejaculating on women, among others.

A spokesperson for Spotify confirmed to HuffPost on Tuesday that the company removed BOTDF’s music for violating its guidelines on prohibited content.

On Instagram, where Torres spends the majority of his social media time, the singer made no mention of the removal. Instead, he now asks his followers to stream his music on Apple Music.