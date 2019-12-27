Spotify Will 'Pause' Selling Political Ads In 2020

Music streaming behemoth Spotify will suspend political ads starting in the new year.
The suspension “will include political advertising content in our ad-supported tier and in Spotify original and exclusive podcasts,” the platform said in a statement Friday as first reported by Ad Age.
The policy will be in effect only for the U.S., the only market on which the platform has sold political ads.
“At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our processes, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content,” the company said.
Spotify’s decision follows in the footsteps of Twitter, which announced in October that it would no longer allow political advertising on its platform.
“While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions,” Twitter founder Jack Dorsey said at the time.
Facebook, meanwhile, continues to reject common sense policies to stop the torrent of political ads on its platform that contain false information.
Former White House press secretary and recent “Dancing With The Stars” loser Sean Spicer complained about Spotify’s new policy on Twitter.
“Notice that after [President Donald Trump and the GOP] we’re [sic] successful online in 2016 they all now want to ban political advertising,” Spicer wrote.