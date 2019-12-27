Spotify Will 'Pause' Selling Political Ads In 2020

“While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions,” Twitter founder Jack Dorsey said at the time.

Facebook, meanwhile, continues to reject common sense policies to stop the torrent of political ads on its platform that contain false information.

Former White House press secretary and recent “Dancing With The Stars” loser Sean Spicer complained about Spotify’s new policy on Twitter.

“Notice that after [President Donald Trump and the GOP] we’re [sic] successful online in 2016 they all now want to ban political advertising,” Spicer wrote.