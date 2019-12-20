Spotted: Hunter Boots On Sale At Zappos That Are A Winter Must-Have

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Zappos These Hunter boots will get you through the rainy, wintery days ahead.

With snow, sleet and even squalls starting to appear on your weather app, you’ve probably been dusting off all your cold weather ready scarves, gloves and hats that had been stored away since the summer.

And while you’ve finally found a warm enough puffer coat and shearling lined snow boots, you might have missed out getting a pair of good ol’ rain boots. Now that the ground is going to be covered with leftover mud and snow, rain boots can be an essential, especially if you’re not particularly into bulky footwear.

But for today, Dec. 20, we found a pair of Hunter boots that are majorly marked down at Zappos. Select colors (three out of four) of the Hunter Original Play Boot Short Rain Boots on sale right now.

Originally $95, both the “zinc” color, which is light gray, and the “stratus/flare” color, which is a darker gray with red and light gray accents, are on sale for $50. The “kombu/navy” color is only slightly pricer at $57.

Zappos After all that holiday gifting, you need a little something for yourself, too. And these Hunter boots are a find that you'll even wear post-winter and into rainy spring.

These boots are constructed from a natural rubber and are fully waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting any slush from the sidewalk on them.

With a cushioned footbed that has a multilayered sponge insole, these boots are meant to be comfortable for your commute, too. They have a slight platform so they’re a little different than standard Hunter boots.

Plus if you’re more of a fan of ankle boots, these boots are shorter and easy to slip on. They comes in women’s sizes 5 to 10.

These Hunter boots are a good gift to treat yourself to — especially after you made it through the holiday shopping madness.