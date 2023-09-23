Spouses Who Married The Popular Kid In School Are Revealing What They're Like Now, And I Did Not Expect Some Of These

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

And finally, "I sat next to the popular guy every day for five years, and I was so afraid of speaking to him. I watched him and his friends chasing each other around and throwing their shoes at each other. Typical school shit. They were rowdy and loud and intimidating, but he was the quiet yet seriously funny one. I crushed on him HARD for years. He remembers me as the little blonde girl who didn’t speak to anyone (because I was so anxious all the time). He also protected his sister from some assholes every break time, and she’d come to find him for safety from bullies."

"I should have spoken to him sooner than when school finished, because we have the same music taste, and we get on well enough now at 26. We have a 6-month-old daughter together and my daughter from a previous relationship. We just got engaged last weekend. I adore him; he’s handsome, charming, and funny, and I would do anything for this man, as he would for me."

—[deleted]