25 Things That You'll Want To Wear And Work Out In This Spring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A two-piece seamless set
"Overall, this is a good set, especially for the price. I feel supported and the leggings fit really well; tight around the ankles and compressed in the waistband. The sports top is also very comfortable and supportive.
The material is very soft and stretchy, while still feeling very supportive and compression-y, which I prefer for my workout gear. They ARE NOT see-through. I wear a lot of activewear so I’ll tell you this fits really comfy BUT it’s not incredibly restrictive or tight meaning that the leggings feel like a nice hug." — Tay
Quick-dry running shorts
"These shorts are PERFECT for running!
They stayed in place the whole time, they are the perfect lightweight, sweat resistant material, and a good length
! Definitely recommend! Waist is a bit snug and otherwise true to size!" — Katie Micc
A padded sports bra
"Absolutely love this bra! It is super comfy but keeps the girls right in place! I have never written an Amazon review before, but I just had to after wearing this. I feel stylish but also feel completely supported!
" — Allison Coombs
An open-back tank top
"OMG, this is the BEST workout top EVER! I'm really busty (38DD) and have always struggled to find sports bras that really hold the girls down but won't come undone (like the zip-up ones). It hugs you tight on top and is supportive enough that you feel secure. It is loose at the bottom, so it's not tight around your midsection.
Size up if you're busty like me! I normally wear a L but decided to buy an XL due to others' advice and it fits perfectly. I'm going to buy more, I love it so much!" — Brittany
"I love this top! I live in Arizona and this is perfect for hiking in the desert heat.
It's lightweight and the open back allows for airflow to keep you cool. I will definitely be buying more colors!" — Andrea Adams
Soft leggings
"Feels like butter! I love the overall fit and style of these leggings, I had to buy more in different colors. When I bend, squat, or cycle, they don’t ride down and stay put.
I’m short and the length doesn’t feel too long. Recommended them to my friends and they love them as much as I do!" — Amazon customer
Or these squat-proof leggings with a body-hugging fit and a high-rise waist
"Actually perfect — so soft, fit well, and SO COMFORTABLE. They also have just the right amount of compression. The first time I wore them was on a hike/rock climb, and they performed perfectly. Amazing to move around in, never slipped around or sagged, and didn’t pill or thin out — even when climbing and moving around on the rocks.Definitely squat-proof!
" — Kali
A pair of hiking cargo pants with UPF 50 sun protection
Another cool feature of these pants is a bungie cord design! You can adjust them to ankle length or shorten them to capris depending on the weather.
"These pants are FANTASTIC!! Lightweight, breathable, and comfortable. I wear them almost every day to do yard work/outside activities since I was tired of wearing jeans and yoga pants and ruining them, plus I got too hot.
These pants are like a second skin, and I've even tried them out doing a HIIT workout. Also perfect for workouts, walks, runs, bike rides etc.
You'll be glad you ordered them." — Jonathan B.
A versatile workout sneaker
"These are my first ever pair of Reebok Nanos and they have been amazing for my workouts in my garage. My garage floor is a bit slippery and the grip/tread is perfect! The toe box is sturdy and fits just as expected for all HIIT and weightlifting workouts.
I am a true believer in these shoes. Well worth the price IMO, as I’ve worn other sneakers that just didn’t help during workouts that require a lot of foot shuffling and quick burst movements. These shoes offer support and stability. Great buy!" — Jasmine
And a pair of lace-free athletic sneakers
"I'm not even a sneaker person, but I bought these to use on my treadmill and I *love* 'em! From day one they have been so comfortable while I get my 5-mile walk in.
I bought them a half size bigger on purpose for added comfort and they wash well. I highly recommend them and I will likely buy a second pair to have as a back up." — Amazon customer
Printed bike shorts
"This product is perfect for all outdoor activities!
I recently got into bike shorts because I was tired of my thighs chafing when I run, hike, and bike. These shorts are shorter than other bike shorts, but long enough to prevent chafing. The patterns are perfect and vibrant and the cloth is so soft. They are incredibly breathable and comfortable for lounging in, or taking on a long run or bike ride.
" — Amazon customer
A cross-back top
The product description says it's made for A, B, and C cups, but reviewers with D cups also said it fit great.
"I love this!! It’s perfect for working out. It comes with a built-in bra so it’s got you covered, and the style on the back is to die for
. I've had so many compliments! If you're wondering whether you need it, you do!! I stuck with my normal size and it fit perfectly." — Elizabeth
"I wasn't sure if I would feel secure working out in this, but I was wrong. Felt amazing working out in. Love the support. I am a DD and everything stayed in." — Tonya Garcia
A quick-drying T-shirt
"Wore this shirt for a 14-mile long Spartan race in the North Carolina heat and sun. It didn't get me overheated, kept my skin from burning, and after a wash (after sitting dirty for 36 hours) cleaned up like new!
No sign of any dirt! Would definitely order again." — Amy
Or a UPF 50+ long sleeve shirt
"I decided to try this and so far, I'm incredibly happy. It's VERY lightweight. I actually rode in it the other night and it was warm outside, but it didn't bother me.
Let me say that we're riding, not just out for a stroll on the bike, so we're working pretty hard. I will say I took the advice on other reviewers and ordered a larger size, and I am glad I did. I don't like my shirts super tight and this is great. I could layer if I decide too and it would be fine. Overall, totally recommend." — C. Weber
A pleated tennis skirt
"I love these skorts! I have one in another color and they are my go-to when I don't feel like wearing shorts in the summer.
I was so excited to see it in my favorite color, orange, as it can be hard to find. They are cute, breathable and very comfortable. I wash on delicate and tumble dry low with no issues. They are perfect for when I'm working out or just as daily wear.
" — Charlee
A lightweight and waterproof jacket
"I finally had a chance to wear this in the rain and I want to say in the hour I was outside in moderate but steady rain, it kept me 80% dry
. The hood was wonderful and stayed in place and has a little visor to keep water from dripping in your face.
The pockets started to get damp first then the rest of me. Still I like it and I think it will do well on hikes and for windy weather. Definitely order a size up if you want to layer." — Alanna Mullins
A twist-front crop top
"This is a fantastic top! It can be worn with high-waisted skirts or jeans, working out at the gym or for yoga. I love that it is versatile.
I wore it at the gym and I am pleased with the fit, it isn't skintight and lightly skims the body." — Amazon customer
High-shine leggings
"These are great. They do not slide down. They are a bit shiny and look great for going out or working out. I usually use them for dancing, they are so comfortable and stretchy.
I was very impressed, especially given the price. Other shiny leggings are all about $100. The expensive ones are more shiny but they snag easily. These do not snag." — RYan Mooney
A strappy high-impact sports bra
"I like to run a lot (specially long distances) and I do HIIT every day, so a high-impact sport bra is a necessity.
I had the idea that in order to get a good sport bra that works for me, I needed to spend a lot of money and I was used to spend twice (or even more) for a bra that did half the job that this one does. It’s comfortable to wear (and easy to take off after working out) and as soon as you put it on you will feel that everything is in place and makes you feel good.
" — Amazon customer
A matching sports bra and leggings outfit
"As a fitness instructor, I’m always looking for cute workout clothes that are functional. This holds up during HIIT, weightlifting, mixed martial arts, etc!
Plus, I’ve received a lot of compliments 😁." — Kristin Giles
"Loved the tan color and subtle print. I decided to go with size Medium. The sports bra fit me perfectly! The pants are comfortable, squat-proof, but long, as expected on my shorter body. Not a problem for me. The waistline hugged me perfectly. I am a fitness instructor teaching classes online and I received a ton of compliments. Great outfit, great price!" — Terry J.
A backless jumpsuit
Promising review:
"Just received this package in the mail today, and I was pleasantly surprised with how great the quality was! The material was very soft and stretchy with great stitching
. If you're in between sizes, I'd recommend sizing down because of the stretch in the suit. I will definitely be wearing this to my gym workouts, my beach walks, or honestly the grocery store lol.
" — Jayana Greene
A soft longline sports bra
"I wear these to Solidcore and they are absolutely perfect. They aren’t super supportive so definitely best for low-impact workouts. The padding is really easy to remove. They honestly look like something you’d get at Lululemon, so really awesome quality. Ended up getting them in every color! Great activewear staple :)
" — Amazon customer
"These are a must-have if you do a lot of yoga. Well worth the money and I want a few more." — Tom
A tie-back tank
"I work out five days a week and have for 20 years. I am pretty picky about my workout clothes. This is the best workout shirt I have found at a good price! I love the feel of the fabric and it is nice and thin, not too bulky!
I like to tie it in the back but it can be left untied, too." — Amazon customer
Or a tie-back long-sleeve top
"I like how thin and breathable it is. I bought it for the long sleeves. I work out at a gym that has textured floor and I don’t like how the floor feels on bare arms. This is perfect — light and comfy for workouts!
" — LJ Berg
A crop top and joggers set
"This outfit is so comfy and everything my millennial heart wanted it to be. I almost always have an issue with sleeve length and I did not on this. The day this picture was taken it was about 55 degrees Fahrenheit and sunshiny, and I was perfectly comfortable walking around outside in the shade and sunshine.
Perfect for all those casual Saturday AM adventures." — Cait V.
And a racer-back floral sports bra with a tech pocket
"I was nervous about the phone pocket but it didn't bother me at all running with it! I have a Google Pixel 2 and it fit fine. I appreciate the removable padding in the bra and it fit as expected.
Love this bra!" — Amazon customer