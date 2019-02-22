Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

Spring is just weeks away, and we’re ready to ditch the practical ― but bulky ― tote bags carrying our snow boots, scarves and other winter survival gear for something more fun.

The right handbag can pull together an entire outfit. It’s also a great way to switch things up if you’ve adopted a capsule wardrobe — nothing makes more of a statement than pairing a flashy bag with a neutral ensemble.

Chances are you saw a lot of woven bags, beaded bags, and bucket bags last summer, which means they’ll be back this spring with a vengeance. While pastel colors have always ruled spring, we’ve seen them creeping up early this winter. So expect to see a lot of lavender, baby blue and even light green bags in stores.

The bag trend we predict will rule this year is faux-crocodile, also being referred to as “mock-croc.” Textured, faux-leather in rich colors like tan, brown and burgundy will appear on bags and even shoes.

Now if there’s one bag you buy this season, make it a belt bag. We’ve seen it around so many waists this winter and don’t expect this look to disappear anytime soon. This petite purse is so practical, you’ll probably wear it well into the summer months, too.

Can’t decide which bag to add to your spring 2019 rotation? No worries, we’ve rounded up 17 handbags for less than $100 so you don’t have to settle for just one. See below: