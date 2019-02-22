HuffPost Finds

17 Affordable Bags For Spring 2019 To Slay For Less

Bucket bags, belt bags and faux-crocodile will be everywhere this spring.

Spring is just weeks away, and we’re ready to ditch the practical ― but bulky ― tote bags carrying our snow boots, scarves and other winter survival gear for something more fun.

The right handbag can pull together an entire outfit. It’s also a great way to switch things up if you’ve adopted a capsule wardrobe — nothing makes more of a statement than pairing a flashy bag with a neutral ensemble.

Chances are you saw a lot of woven bags, beaded bags, and bucket bags last summer, which means they’ll be back this spring with a vengeance. While pastel colors have always ruled spring, we’ve seen them creeping up early this winter. So expect to see a lot of lavender, baby blue and even light green bags in stores.

The bag trend we predict will rule this year is faux-crocodile, also being referred to as “mock-croc.” Textured, faux-leather in rich colors like tan, brown and burgundy will appear on bags and even shoes.

Now if there’s one bag you buy this season, make it a belt bag. We’ve seen it around so many waists this winter and don’t expect this look to disappear anytime soon. This petite purse is so practical, you’ll probably wear it well into the summer months, too.

Can’t decide which bag to add to your spring 2019 rotation? No worries, we’ve rounded up 17 handbags for less than $100 so you don’t have to settle for just one. See below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A no-nonsense black bucket bag
Anthropologie
Get this Patricia Bucket Bag from Anthropologie, $78.
2
The color lavender is trending and lovely for spring
Revolve
Find this Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch at Revolve, $95.
3
Last summer's favorite woven bag is still going strong
Urban Outfitters
Get this Rattan Mini Circle Bag from Urban Outfitters, $60 .
4
The color green was spotted all over fashion week
Nordstrom
Shop this Knotty Beaded Tassel Faux Leather Backpack from Nordstrom, $88.
5
A leather fanny pack
& Other Stories
Find this Leather Beltbag from & Other Stories, $79 .
6
Anything faux-crocodile or "mock-crock"
Mango
Find this croc-effect tote bag from Mango, $100.
7
A mini bag in classic red
Zappos
Shop this Sam Edelman Portia Mini Bag from Zappos, $70.
8
A mesh or net inspired bag
ASOS
Shop this reclaimed vintage inspired net shopper with pu inner and handle on ASOS, $45.
9
A faux-snakeskin bag with sleek hardware
Mango
Shop this snake-effect round bag from Mango, $50.
10
This boxy bag that's also faux-crocodile
Nordstrom
Get this Topshop Cannes Boxy Grab Bag at Nordstrom, $52.
11
A classic saddle bag
ASOS
Find this Skinnydip Ride black mock croc shoulder bag on ASOS, $42.
12
A clear beaded bag
Mango
Find this beaded bag on Mango, $40.
13
A hard boxy mini bag
Zara
Get this Animal Print Methacrylate Handbag from Zara, $70
14
A leather belt bag that's pretty and practical
Nordstrom
Find this Letih Faux Leather Utility Belt Bag on Nordstrom, $39.
15
Pastel blue is trending and perfect for spring
Draper James
Find this Leather Half Moon Wristlet from Draper James, $98.
16
A structured wooden bag
ASOS
Get this triangular bamboo beaded handled bag with detachable crossbody strap from ASOS, $56.
17
A baby bag that makes a statement
Zara
Find this mini leather crossbody bag with a tortoiseshell handle at Zara, $70.
shoppablefinds stylespring fashionfinds trends