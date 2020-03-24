Millennials Want To Make It Clear That They’re Not The Ones On Spring Break

OK, boomers — it’s time to set your rage on a new generation ... at least when it comes to spring break.
Last week, many were outraged when news broke that college students were flooding beaches for their vacations from college classes, ignoring CDC guidelines about social distancing put in place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A few media outlets who wrote about the issue and political figures who discussed the story on social media incorrectly blamed good ol’ millennials for being, well, entitled millennials.
According to the Pew Research Center, millennials were born between 1981 and 1996, making them 24 to 39 years old in 2020. Anyone born in 1997 and beyond (making them 23 and younger) is considered part of Generation Z. Typically, a person graduates from college with a bachelor’s degree around the age of 22. So it was likely members of Gen Z partying on the beach.
While it was first thought that older people were the most susceptible to COVID-19, the CDC now warns younger adults are at risk of “severe outcomes” from the disease as well, with adults ages 20 to 54 making up 38% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S.
All of this is not to say that all millennials are practicing stellar social isolation — and likewise, not all Gen Zers were basking on the sand with Hydro Flasks full of tequila, either. But the vast majority of millennials certainly weren’t boozing it up for spring break — and it’s a fact that many millennials on Twitter had a lot of fun clarifying.
So, if you want to gobble up their rage like a heaping pile of avocado on toast, just read the tweets below.
