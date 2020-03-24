Millennials Want To Make It Clear That They’re Not The Ones On Spring Break

OK, boomers — it’s time to set your rage on a new generation ... at least when it comes to spring break.

Last week, many were outraged when news broke that college students were flooding beaches for their vacations from college classes, ignoring CDC guidelines about social distancing put in place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A few media outlets who wrote about the issue and political figures who discussed the story on social media incorrectly blamed good ol’ millennials for being, well, entitled millennials.

Time for millennials on spring break to grow up. Stop swarming beaches and bars and spreading Coronavirus. Forget your selfishness. Show some responsibility like previous generations made America greatest nation on earth. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) March 17, 2020

“One of the things that terrifies me now is, as this is spread in the west is, there’s this sense of invulnerability among millennials.”



Millennials aren't taking the coronavirus seriously, warns WHO's Dr. Bruce Aylward https://t.co/Ose4I0Whph pic.twitter.com/vuaL5kd8jz — TIME (@TIME) March 20, 2020

According to the Pew Research Center, millennials were born between 1981 and 1996, making them 24 to 39 years old in 2020. Anyone born in 1997 and beyond (making them 23 and younger) is considered part of Generation Z. Typically, a person graduates from college with a bachelor’s degree around the age of 22. So it was likely members of Gen Z partying on the beach.

While it was first thought that older people were the most susceptible to COVID-19, the CDC now warns younger adults are at risk of “severe outcomes” from the disease as well, with adults ages 20 to 54 making up 38% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S.

All of this is not to say that all millennials are practicing stellar social isolation — and likewise, not all Gen Zers were basking on the sand with Hydro Flasks full of tequila, either. But the vast majority of millennials certainly weren’t boozing it up for spring break — and it’s a fact that many millennials on Twitter had a lot of fun clarifying.

So, if you want to gobble up their rage like a heaping pile of avocado on toast, just read the tweets below.

Millennials. Aren't. Going. On. Spring. Break.

We. Are. Too. Old.

That. Is. Gen. Z. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 23, 2020

I resent that all the stories covering the idiot spring breakers are calling them "millenials"



They're gen z'ers. We're idiots for other reasons. — Pats A' Tweetin (@PatsATweetin) March 19, 2020

Public Service Announcement:



The youngest Millennials are 24 years old right now. So the vast majority of college students are Gen Z and have been for years. Most spring break partiers are Gen Z.



Sincerely,



An old Millennial who graduated from college well over 10 years ago — Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanMcCarthy_) March 18, 2020

I can't believe this needs to be said, but it is NOT Millennials partying for spring break rn 🤦‍♀️



Most of us are in our 30's, have kids, bad backs, & are getting laid off from our jobs.



Not saying we wouldn't have done the same dumb shit, but right now it's Gen Z, got it? — Bi, b*tch🌈💗💜💙 (@sami_automatik) March 20, 2020

WHO DO YOU PEOPLE THINK MILLENNIALS ARE, EXACTLY???



BECAUSE WE ARE NOT THE ONES ON SPRING BREAK.



WE ARE IN OUR THIRTIES AND WE ARE YELLING AT OUR PARENTS TO STOP GOING TO CHURCH. FUCK. https://t.co/Os74lVFJRF — Jamie Lee Finch (@jamieleefinch) March 21, 2020

can't believe all these millennials are out on spring break i did not even know that 35 year olds still had spring break — Shay Spence (@chezspence) March 19, 2020

I need everyone on the news to stop blaming Millennials on spring break. That is Gen Z.



Millennials are home trying to keep their children out of the frame on zoom while they work. — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) March 20, 2020

I turned off the news.



They keep talking about Millennials going on spring break and putting people in danger...



The youngest millennial is 26!



We’re not kids. We’re the hospital workers, grocery store workers, and essential personnel sacrificing to keep you alive boomer. — Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) March 19, 2020

“millennials” became the word used to describe young arrogant shitheads and now i, a grown woman with a mortgage and back issues, am getting blamed for spreading COVID-19 on spring break — gabbie hanna (@GabbieHanna) March 21, 2020

Millennials aren’t on Spring Break, they’re playing Animal Crossing on mute during Zoom meetings while searching for home office furniture in another tab, and they’d really like their Student Loans cancelled — ☆ an abundance of Chaka ☆ (@princessology) March 20, 2020

REPOST: Dear society, stop saying Millennials are behaving irresponsibly and risking the spread of Coronavirus. Millennials haven't had spring break in 8-12 years and are too busy sitting in our makeshift home offices trying to teach our older colleagues how to video conference. pic.twitter.com/bIDWC3AmVR — Brittney Cottingham (@bbcott) March 23, 2020

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Millennial isn’t the blanket word for young people anymore, lots of us have kids and shit the rest of us now get hungover after 2.5 IPAs — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) March 22, 2020