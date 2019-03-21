Home & Living

40 Hilarious Tweets About Spring Cleaning

"Fantasia gave me unrealistic expectations of how much cleaning a bucket and mop would be motivated to do."

It’s officially spring, which means longer days, changing temperatures and, of course, spring cleaning.

While cleaning out your house may seem like a gargantuan task, many funny folks on Twitter have proven that the annual tradition offers many opportunities for humor.

Below find 40 hilarious tweets about spring cleaning ― and cleaning all year round.

