There Are A Lot Of Spring Clothes Hiding In Patagonia's Sale Section

Patagonia is known for its coats, but don't let that fool you into overlooking other essentials.

And if your closet needs a refresh for the warmer months ahead, you'll find a lot of spring staples hiding in Patagonia's sale.
It’s been a long winter already and you might promised to not buy any more cold weather clothes until next December. But, pretty soon, it’ll be time for April showers and May flowers and you’ll want your spring wardrobe ready before then.

Admittedly, spring’s an unpredictable season — you can use your umbrella for a week straight and then go on from short sleeves to sweaters in the same day. It’s not easy picking out an outfit that’ll last the entire day.

So you have to be prepared for anything.

Fortunately, Patagonia — known for its coats and as a sustainable fan-favorite — is having a sale right now until Feb. 19. Lots of products are half-off, including the popular Down Sweater Jacket.

But if you’re over getting another coat, we’ve spotted a lot of men and women’s spring products hiding in the sale, like light jackets for chilly mornings and swimwear for Memorial Day weekend. Now’s your chance to snag some of things you’ll need for spring way before the first spring bloom.

Check out 15 must-haves for spring from Patagonia’s sale:

1
Los Gatos Fleece Bomber Jacket
Patagonia
Originally $139, get it now for $70.
2
Stretch Planing Boardshorts
Patagonia
Originally $79, get them now for $40.
3
Happy Hike Studio Pants
Patagonia
Originally $79, get them now for $40.
4
Sol Patrol II Shirt
Patagonia
Originally $75, get it now for $38.
5
Stand Up Cropped Pants
Patagonia
Originally $79, get them now for $40.
6
Recycled Wool Bomber Jacket
Patagonia
Originally $249, get it now for $125.
7
Fjord Dress
Patagonia
Originally $99, get it now for $50.
8
Steel Forge Denim Jacket
Patagonia
Originally $199, get it now for $100.
9
Lower Meadow Pullover
Patagonia
Originally $89, get it now for $45.
10
Organic Cotton Quilt Hoody
Patagonia
Originally $169, get it now for $85.
11
Glassy Dawn One-Piece Swimsuit
Patagonia
Originally $129, get it now for $65.
12
Polo - Trout Fitz Roy
Patagonia
Originally $59, get it now for $30.
13
Houdini Jacket
Patagonia
Originally $99, get it now for $50.
14
Stretch Hydropeak Boardshort
Patagonia
Originally $59, get them now for $30.
15
Seabrook Hooded Pullover
Patagonia
Originally $89, get it for $45.
