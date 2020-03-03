HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Spring is only a few weeks away, which means warm weather is closer than you think. It might be time to invest in a new pair of jeans, jump on the prairie girl dress trend or stock up on crisp white tees for the season.

Fortunately, Shopbop’s spring sale event is here until March 8, which means you can get up to 25% off select full-price styles when you use code SPRING at checkout.

The maximum discount is broken into tiers, with 15% off orders $200 or over, 20% off orders $500 or more, and 25% off orders $800 or more. The discount also only applies to items with the word “Spring” on their product information page.

It’s a good time to save on rarely-on-sale brands like Reformation, Doc Martens and more.

We’ve even spotted a few spring-ready items that will transition seamlessly into your warm-weather wardrobe, including this slouchy black jumpsuit that can be worn to work with a blazer, a party with heels and pretty much any occasion.

Keep reading, because we’ve rounded up a handful of items under $100 to snag from Shopbop right now. Just remember you have to spend at least $200 to get a minimum of 15% off.

