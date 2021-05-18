HuffPost Finds

27 Stylish Pieces Of Spring Clothing That Demand To Be In Your Closet

Styles you'll want to frolic, sit, chill and twirl in all season long.
By Jasmin Sandal and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

The sun is shining. The flowers are blooming. The birds are chirping. That can only mean one thing — spring is here! With warmer weather comes with the need to give your closet a little bit of a refresh.

If that’s the case, we’ve got you covered. Here are 27 stylish pieces of clothing that basically demand to be in your closet. And the best part — you can wear these styles now all the way through summer!

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
A two-piece ruffle cami and top
Amazon
Made to basically scream "get me on vacation!," you'll want to wear this set ASAP, even if you're just in a vacation state of mind.

Promising review: "I. Love. This. Outfit. And so did my husband! I got so many compliments on our vacation to Puerto Rico. We spent the day doing touristy things and I was super comfortable. It’s stretchy but fits as expected. I wore the top with white jeans and tan sandals to dinner another night. Didn’t shrink in the dryer, AND isn’t a heavy material but also isn’t see-through. I’m definitely going to buy again from this company." — Pj

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and in 16 colors).
2
A halterneck crop top
Amazon
Designed with all the comfort of a regular tank, but this top has the added bonus of a darling neckline and thicker fabric complete with a contoured fit. Mom jeans? Flowing midi skirt? High-waisted joggers? All stellar options for this must-have.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this top. It’s perfect without a bra, and I’ve paired it with skirts and high-waisted pants to the receipt of many compliments. My only regret is I didn’t buy it in every color." — Blair

Get it from Amazon for $29.90 (available in sizes XXS-3X and five colors).
3
A puff-sleeve top
Amazon
The mesh ruffled sleeves, a high neck and stretchy, not-too-tight fabric will easily make it the star of your springtime outings. Pretty sure it will be voted most likely to make an appearance for every semiformal occasion you have coming up in your calendar.

Promising review: "I think this is my favorite piece of clothing I’ve ever purchased from Amazon (and I buy pieces like twice a week). It fits so nicely, and the material is so thick and sturdy." — Taylor G

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 34 colors and sleeve styles).
4
A huggably soft two-piece cuffed sleeve and shorts set
Amazon
Since this set comes in so many swoonworthy hues, you might want one in every color. And reviewers are commending the polished versatility of this since the sweater can be paired with any and every bottom you already own.

Promising review: "I love this set! It’s so cute and of great quality. I love it regardless. The top can actually be worn with jeans or athletic leggings which is a huge bonus. All in all, I love it." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and 20 colors, patterns, and sleeve-lengths).
5
A floral sleeved dress
Amazon
You can shake off those winter blues when you put this on and fully subscribe to spring-ready glamour in the form of a ruffly silhouette that'll have you twirling from now 'til the end of summer.

Promising review: "Such a cute spring dress. Love the balloon sleeves! The floral pattern is small and very flattering. It’s a great length as well and very comfy." — Jamila

Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 30 colors and styles).
6
An elegant satin shirt
Amazon
If you're sick of drowning under bulky sweaters, this is perfect for you. This silky number only looks three-dollar-signs fancy, and the moment you slip it on? You might just be mistaken for an influencer.

Promising review: "Wow! I never write reviews and honestly, I never got anything great on Amazon but this top is fantastic! It was inexpensive but does not look cheap, the golden color is beautiful. I could have gone down a size but it’s fine I will be tucking in... beautiful soft blouse I’m very happy with this purchase!" — Alex Velez

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and 34 colors).
7
A T-shirt dress
Amazon
This is just begging to be added to your comfy-cute collection. You'll forget all about boring thick-knit dresses once you throw this on because jersey fabric paired with a sophisticated criss-cross hem is all you need to carry you through to summer.

Promising review: "I've purchased five of these dresses. They're perfect for pretty much any occasion. I've worn to parties, work, church, dates and my nephew's graduation. Living in California means that I can wear this dress year-round. Don't let the price fool you — this dress is well made, double lined and the unhemmed finish at the bottom is interesting. Plus, they are super easy to care for! Just toss in the washer/dryer. I've received so many compliments and 'where'd you get that?'" – KC

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and 23 colors).
8
Snug and supportive bike shorts (with pockets!)
Amazon
Designed with a high waist, these shorts won't fall down during workouts. Plus, they'll make the perfect underlayer to defeat thigh-chafing when you're out and about in a springtime dress.

Promising review: "I ordered these to wear during at-home workouts instead of wearing my capri ones and under my shorts for walks because I hate my thighs rubbing together. I think I am going to get them in white to wear under my summer dresses. I love the way the waist is made and how soft the material is." — Kimberley McLeod

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 35 colors).
9
A ruffly tie-back swimsuit
Amazon
The full coverage yet open back make this suit perfect for warm weather. Asking for a friend: Is there a better way to celebrate the days getting longer other than treating ourselves to designer-inspired swimming attire?

Promising review: "OMG!! I never buy clothes from Amazon, but my friend bought this suit and couldn't stop raving about it, so I figured for the price I'd try it..... This suit is AMAZING!!! The fit is great, I have a little bit of a longer torso and no issues with the size. The quality is so good!" — Becca

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 16 colors and patterns).
10
A resort-inspired shirt and wide leg pant combo
Kin by Kristine
This has an elasticated waist and self-tie belt to give it the illusion of being a glamorous jumpsuit. But surprise! You can actually pull it off and go to the bathroom without having to strip out of the entire outfit.

Kin by Kristine is a fashion label developed by plus-size blogger Kristine Thompson. Based in Los Angeles, this Black woman-owned biz has inspirational women and family at the forefront of their brand messaging: With the "K" representing Kristine, the "I" which stands for her mother, Iris, and the "N" for her sister, Nicole.

Promising review of the pants: "Finding pants that I don't have to alter isn't easy. These pants are the perfect length for me. I love the color and material and they look great with the matching shirt. I normally am a 16 but opted to go with the 14 in these and I am glad I did. They fit perfectly." — Toni

Get them from KIN by Kristine $52.95 for the shirt and $62.95 for the pants (both styles available in sizes 12–26).
11
A sleeveless shoulder pad top
Amazon
Made of strokably soft cotton, this top will probably hog all your attention, because there's nothing that this high-end-looking basic can't do. Brunch? Work calls? Dare I say ... dinners with the in-laws? Yes. Yes. And of course, yes.

Promising review: "I love this top! This is so similar to the versions that are out from much more expensive retailers right now. It is so on-trend! I love the muscle tee design and the shoulder pads make it over the top cute. I got a size medium and I think it’s pretty true to size. It has enough length to do a front tuck or you can leave it out." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and nine colors).
12
A gloriously glossy satin dress
Beginning Boutique
This is perfect for those who are ready to re-up on their occasionwear. Reviewers are calling this compliment magnet "stunning" since the sheen on the fabric is just right and the adjustable straps allow for a more customizable fit.

BTW — Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned fashion business based in Brisbane, Australia, that specializes in gorgeous apparel and accessories fit for an OOTD hashtag.

Promising review: "Always love shopping with beginning boutique, arrives within days and I love this dress. True to size and just such a gorgeous piece." — Customer

Get it from Beginning Boutique for $71.95 (available in sizes 4–16).
13
A frilly smocked top
Amazon
Reviewers say this top has the ability to be worn with a regular bra or no bra at all — the ruching on this gem supports you either way!

Promising reviews: "I love this shirt. It's stretchy in all of the right places. I have a large bust - 34F - and the straps are thick enough to cover my bra straps and not be a crop top." — Vida Bonacci

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors and patterns).
14
A simply chic bodycon dress
Amazon
The stylishly wide straps on this dress have reviewers raving that it makes them feel like "a million bucks." This knockout comes in a range of neutral hues and can be thrown on as the full outfit, with a blouse under it or under a light jacket/tied-up shirt.

Promising review: "Wow. It’s been a minute since I’ve reviewed something but I felt like I had to share how well this dress fit. It’s just the right amount of sexy without being too revealing. Its snug fit hugged my curves and hid my bumps and lumps. A total 10!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $39.90+ (available in sizes XXS-3X and five colors).
15
A long-sleeved off-shoulder top
Amazon
This top is best described by these two words: wardrobe staple. This'll be the only style you choose to wear over jeans and leggings or tucked into skirts and high-waisted shorts.

Promising review: "It fits perfect. I was concerned about it being short over my jeans but it wasn’t. I would definitely recommend purchasing." — Mrs J

Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes L–4X Plus and two colors).
16
A knot-front layered romper
Amazon
You won't have to worry about windy conditions in this since the shorts will have you covered, and the romantic ruffles? Oh, they'll make this piece your perfect match for all warm-weather activities.

Promising review: "This is probably my favorite romper to date! You can dress it up with heels, wedges or make it a more casual outfit with a cute jean jacket and white sneakers." — Farzad Ezami

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and in nine colors and patterns).
17
A velvet cami
Amazon
This will be THE "nice top" in question whenever your friend texts and asks you what you're wearing with your jeans now that it's warmer out.

Promising review: "This tank top is absolutely amazing, I love the material and it is very nice quality. I got the green and it is GORGEOUS in person. It's very comfortable and I can see it lasting for a long time, shipping is very fast and this is all around a great buy!" — Samantha

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and nine colors).
18
High-rise denim shorts
Torrid
Created with just the right amount of height and stretch, even non-short wearers are raving about these. But these babies prove that weekend wear can be even more cute and comfortable.

Promising review: "I'm not a huge shorts fan but the reviews were on point! These are so comfortable, they don't ride up and they're the perfect length. I highly recommend them!! I basically wore them all summer." — Meemsct

Get them from Torrid for $37.12 (originally $49.50; available in sizes 10-30).
19
An off-shoulder maxi dress
Amazon
Ideal for when you have no clue what to wear to your significant other's best friend's girlfriend's birthday, you'll throw this dress on with some sandals and your favorite statement earrings, and you've got a sophisticated outfit that took you zero time to piece together.

Promising review: "I bought this dress with the intent of wearing it once to a rehearsal dinner. Little did I know I would end up wearing it ALL summer long! It is opaque, breezy, comfortable and fit like a glove with some movement. I got endless compliments and no one could believe I found it on Amazon! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a classy, simple, long term closet sample." — SCram

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 18 colors and patterns).
20
A buttery-soft cropped shirt
Everlane
You'll find this top to be businessy enough for Monday a.m. Zooms and yet comfy and stylish for relaxing Sundays spent people-watching with a cappuccino in hand.

Promising review: "I love this top. I was looking for a top that could be dressed up or down, and this shirt is versatile enough. The fabric is soft and comfortable. It is cropped and a bit boxy but that is the look I was going for. I can’t wait to wear it with some high wasted jeans or skirts this spring and with shorts in the summer." — Customer

Get it from Everlane for $58 (available in sizes XXS-XL and in two colors).
21
A leopard-print wrap skirt
Amazon
This is a) adorable with any and every top — seriously, band tee, crop top, long-sleeve, you name it — and b) perfect if you're in between sizes since it has a tailorable tie-up waist.

Promising review: "I bought this skirt as part of an outfit to wear for my 30th birthday a bit back! This has become my FAVORITE skirt ever. So versatile! This will be perfect for whatever may come my way. Super cute and super flattering and I feel sexy. Love it!" — Christina W.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and 12 colors).
22
A maxi shirt dress
Amazon
You can wear this both buttoned up or free-flowing and open. Who's ready to show off this chic, versatile look that Parisian fashion blogs have been drooling over? I think it's you, style queen.

Promising review: "Lovely! It was a bit big in the midsection, but I bought it oversized on purpose. It looks great with my chunky and thin belts! It's perfect for all seasons. I intend on wearing it this summer and then adding leggings for fall." — AMA

Get it from Amazon for $28.88 (available in sizes XS-XXL and seven colors).
23
Two-toned tapered pants
Amazon
These are perfect for when you wake up in a particularly indecisive mood. And we see no signs of buttons or zippers, so I think this is what they call pure pull-on-and-go comfort, baby!

Promising review: "To be honest, pants are a drag for me to buy. I'm 5'9, thick thighs, thicker booty, and it's rare that things fit me the way I want (getting them on doesn't always equate to the style I'm going for, if that makes sense). But these pants are awesome. They're just baggy enough to have The Look, but not so baggy that they fall off. They're incredibly comfortable (so much so that my mom wants to buy a pair to sleep in!). I've also washed them a couple of times since I bought them and haven't seen any degradation of the material or the color. I'm totally obsessed, I'll definitely be buying another pair in a different style soon!" — Kindle Customer

Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and 27 colors).
24
A pair of drawstring joggers
Amazon
Available in a bunch of plaid and gingham patterns, these are dressy pants disguised as comfy joggers. No one has to know that you're in complete h-e-a-v-e-n the moment you slip these on — but they will know how incredible you look while doing so.

Promising review: "If you want reallllly soft comfy jogger pants then buy these. I have wide hips and I just pull them right on top and it fits so nicely. Even my boyfriend complimented them and touched them and was like 'whoa I’m gonna wear those' haha. Really great for the price and I never wanna take them off." — Group4

Get them from Amazon for $12.59+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 40 colors).
25
A cutesy button-up cropped top
Nordstrom
With all the softness of a basic henley, you'll love this top so much — but wait a minute ... ah bonjour, bell sleeves. Now you have that extra je ne sais quoi to fancy up your comfy casual weekend look.

Promising review: "Just a gorgeous sweater. Just one disclaimer: the sweater runs pretty small. Normally I’m a large in standard sizes and I end up purchasing a 2X. That being said, this is one of the most beautiful sweaters I own. Great quality, a piece I’ll have in my closet for years." — Carlye1

Get it from Nordstrom for $78 (available in sizes 1X-3X).
26
A pair of blush-tone high-waisted leggings
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
These will replace your boring black leggings and take you from yoga to your WFH spot and back again. This seamless style feels supportive, provides coverage in all the right places (thanks to their thick fabric) and comes in a ton of cute spring-ready hues.

BTW — STAX. is an Australian-based business founded in 2012 and it creates trendy pieces that fuse fitness with fashion.

Promising review: "These leggings are the most comfortable ones I’ve ever worn, I purchased my first pair a couple of months ago and am now obsessed! This color is so so gorgeous and flattering on my skin also. They are so soft and are super squat-proof! 12/10." —Customer

Get them from STAX. for $60 (available in sizes XS-2XL and five colors).
27
A puff sleeved shirt
Lisa Says Gah
You've probably been seeing the stylish cow print of this shirt on virtually every Insta influencer in some capacity. This look is giving high fashion farm vibes that, to be honest, you're going to want to subscribe to.

Lisa Says Gah is a woman-owned business gaining fame over Instagram for its retro-inspired prints and fashion-forward silhouettes. It works with female designers and produces sustainable and ethically sourced clothing.

Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $119.20 (originally $149; available in sizes XS-2XL).
