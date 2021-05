27 Stylish Pieces Of Spring Clothing That Demand To Be In Your Closet

A resort-inspired shirt and wide leg pant combo

Kin by Kristine

This has an elasticated waist and self-tie belt to give it the illusion of being a glamorous jumpsuit. But surprise! You can actually pull it off and go to the bathroom without having to strip out of the entire outfit.Kin by Kristine is a fashion label developed by plus-size blogger Kristine Thompson. Based in Los Angeles, this Black woman-owned biz has inspirational women and family at the forefront of their brand messaging: With the "K" representing Kristine, the "I" which stands for her mother, Iris, and the "N" for her sister, Nicole."Finding pants that I don't have to alter isn't easy. These pants are the perfect length for me. I love the color and material and they look great with the matching shirt. I normally am a 16 but opted to go with the 14 in these and I am glad I did. They fit perfectly." — Toni