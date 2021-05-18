27 Stylish Pieces Of Spring Clothing That Demand To Be In Your Closet

The sun is shining. The flowers are blooming. The birds are chirping. That can only mean one thing — spring is here! With warmer weather comes with the need to give your closet a little bit of a refresh.
If that’s the case, we’ve got you covered. Here are 27 stylish pieces of clothing that basically demand to be in your closet. And the best part — you can wear these styles now all the way through summer!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A two-piece ruffle cami and top
Amazon
A halterneck crop top
Amazon
A puff-sleeve top
Amazon
A huggably soft two-piece cuffed sleeve and shorts set
Amazon
A floral sleeved dress
Amazon
An elegant satin shirt
Amazon
A T-shirt dress
Amazon
Snug and supportive bike shorts (with pockets!)
Amazon
A ruffly tie-back swimsuit
Amazon
A resort-inspired shirt and wide leg pant combo
Kin by Kristine
A sleeveless shoulder pad top
Amazon
A gloriously glossy satin dress
Beginning Boutique
A frilly smocked top
Amazon
A simply chic bodycon dress
Amazon
A long-sleeved off-shoulder top
Amazon
A knot-front layered romper
Amazon
A velvet cami
Amazon
High-rise denim shorts
Torrid
An off-shoulder maxi dress
Amazon
A buttery-soft cropped shirt
Everlane
A leopard-print wrap skirt
Amazon
A maxi shirt dress
Amazon
Two-toned tapered pants
Amazon
A pair of drawstring joggers
Amazon
A cutesy button-up cropped top
Nordstrom
A pair of blush-tone high-waisted leggings
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
A puff sleeved shirt
Lisa Says Gah