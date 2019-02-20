If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe with some spring pieces, now’s a perfect time because Nordstrom has so many spring dresses marked down. In particular, we’ve noticed a lot of midi dresses for cheap, which we predict will become a wardrobe staple this spring because of how easy it is to wear with pretty much anything. Toss it on with a sweater and tall boots in winter, pair it with a light jacket and slides for spring, or with strappy sandals and a statement bag during the summer.