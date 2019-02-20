Nordstrom’s winter sale is well underway, and while you might not want any more winter gear right now, you can still get 40 percent off everything from shoes and bags to clothes and home items through Feb. 24.
If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe with some spring pieces, now’s a perfect time because Nordstrom has so many spring dresses marked down. In particular, we’ve noticed a lot of midi dresses for cheap, which we predict will become a wardrobe staple this spring because of how easy it is to wear with pretty much anything. Toss it on with a sweater and tall boots in winter, pair it with a light jacket and slides for spring, or with strappy sandals and a statement bag during the summer.
In addition to rounding up the cheap mules and slides you can find at Nordstrom right now, we’ve also pulled together some stunning spring dresses you’ll want to get now and save for later.
So you can start shopping, take a look at our favorites below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.