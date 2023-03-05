Under-$50 Dresses From Walmart That You’ll Look Forward To Wearing

ShoppingFashionwalmartdresses

Free Assembly midi <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Midi-Sundress-with-Tie-Belt%2F1701092297&subId1=64041485e4b04ef6d3dd5c92" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sundress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64041485e4b04ef6d3dd5c92" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Midi-Sundress-with-Tie-Belt%2F1701092297&subId1=64041485e4b04ef6d3dd5c92" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sundress</a>, Scoop striped <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FScoop-Women-s-Side-Knot-Poplin-Midi-Shirt-Dress-with-Long-Sleeves-Sizes-XS-XXL%2F1436632530&subId1=64041485e4b04ef6d3dd5c92" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="poplin dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64041485e4b04ef6d3dd5c92" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FScoop-Women-s-Side-Knot-Poplin-Midi-Shirt-Dress-with-Long-Sleeves-Sizes-XS-XXL%2F1436632530&subId1=64041485e4b04ef6d3dd5c92" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">poplin dress</a>, Free Assembly sleeveless <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Mockneck-Side-Slit-Midi-Sweater-Dress%2F1357949358&subId1=64041485e4b04ef6d3dd5c92" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sweater dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64041485e4b04ef6d3dd5c92" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Mockneck-Side-Slit-Midi-Sweater-Dress%2F1357949358&subId1=64041485e4b04ef6d3dd5c92" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sweater dress</a>
While spring hasn’t quite sprung, it is indeed just around the corner. If these cute (and shockingly affordable) dresses from Walmart are any indicator, it’s going to be a bright and beautiful season. Juicy colors, fun prints and vintage-inspired silhouettes will help you shift your wardrobe towards brighter days.

There’s no need to wait for the season to change to enjoy these dresses. You can style them now with knee-high boots, layer them up with a cozy sweater or add a turtleneck. Adding a little pop of color or a new silhouette to your wardrobe will give you something to look forward to this spring. Even better, each of the dresses ahead retails for under $50.

Breathe some new life into your closet ahead.

1
Walmart
A swingy poplin shirtdress
Available in three unique prints – a JW Anderson-inspired diagonal stripe, a cheerful pink and red gingham and, of course, timeless black – this full-skirted poplin dress is perfect for transitional dressing. “No offense,” wrote Keisha in a review, “but I cannot believe I found this at Wal-Mart!”
$38 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A space-dyed midi dress with a matching belt
This stretchy ribbed midi dress comes in two bold space-dye colorways: a tonal pick in rosy tones or a bold contrasting combination of sunny yellows and cool blues. Easily take this frock from the office to a night out to brunch on the weekends — its comfortable, flexible fit is just right for any occasion. “This dress is gorgeous,” wrote reviewer Kimmy. “It is inspired by Missoni [and] gives a great boho vibe.”
$40 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A sundress with a sweetheart neckline
It’s hard to believe this frock isn’t a vintage find. With a sweetheart neckline, figure-flattering bodice and a-line skirt, this easy-to-style silhouette will play well with layers. Choose from a sleek classic black or the pictured grass-green gingham.
$36 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A long-sleeved jacquard mini-dress
This eye-popping jacquard mini dress is a swingin’ spring pick that’s sure to turn heads. The shorter hemline and stretchy cotton knit makes for an easy-but-elegant silhouette.
$34 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A floral midi dress with cutouts
This midi dress features a romantic silhouette with gathered sleeves and a full skirt. The sweetness is offset by a cheeky cutout at the waist. Thanks to “a high quality look and feel,” in the words of reviewer SarahKat, this dress is perfect for any occasion. It’s available in a fun statement print or classic black.
$36 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A crisp shirt dress with a cinched waist
This crisp white cotton shirt dress is effortless. Thanks to a customizable cinched waist and side seam pockets, this piece is great for running around. The versatile silhouette is sure to stay on rotation in your wardrobe and the soft cotton shirting fabric will only look better wash after wash.
$34 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A sleeveless mock-neck sweater dress
This sleeveless streamlined cut is the perfect, versatile canvas for accessories. Show off a statement belt or necklace, layer it under a sharp blazer or cozy sweater. In pretty jewel tones — a canary yellow or the pictured jade green — as well as classic black, this dress is sure to get a ton of airtime come spring.
$30 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A printed slip dress
This classic slip dress boasts a midi-length hem and an unusual wrap-style side slit, enabling it to make a statement on its own or with the addition of transitional layers. “The silhouette is beautiful, the material is thick and lays perfectly on the body,” wrote reviewer Anastasia.
$34 at Walmart

