Whether you love it or hate it, neon is one fashion trend that’s here to stay, according to the runways.
Ultra-bright colors dominated at the spring 2019 shows, with designers like Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell and Virgil Abloh of Off-White sending neon styles down the catwalks. The full spectrum of color was represented, but neon pink and fluorescent green were particularly prevalent.
Neon is a bold fashion choice, especially when it’s on an entire jumpsuit or gown. But that’s also what’s great about it ― you can throw on a hot pink suit and call it a day. Pair with sneakers, and you’ve got yourself a look.
For those who aren’t quite ready for the head-to-toe Rainbow Brite look just yet, we’d suggest opting for neon statement accessories, like a purse or pair of shoes. You could go even more subtle with a neon lip color, bold eyeliner or nail polish. The limit for embracing neon does not exist.
Below, check out how celebrities and influencers alike are wearing neon and find out how to get the look for yourself.