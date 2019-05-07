Whether you love it or hate it, neon is one fashion trend that’s here to stay, according to the runways.

Getty Images Left to right: Tibi, Prabal Gurung, House of Holland

Ultra-bright colors dominated at the spring 2019 shows, with designers like Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell and Virgil Abloh of Off-White sending neon styles down the catwalks. The full spectrum of color was represented, but neon pink and fluorescent green were particularly prevalent.

Getty Left to right: Jeremy Scott, Off-White, Gucci

Neon is a bold fashion choice, especially when it’s on an entire jumpsuit or gown. But that’s also what’s great about it ― you can throw on a hot pink suit and call it a day. Pair with sneakers, and you’ve got yourself a look.

Getty Images Left to right: Brandon Maxwell, Cushnie

For those who aren’t quite ready for the head-to-toe Rainbow Brite look just yet, we’d suggest opting for neon statement accessories, like a purse or pair of shoes. You could go even more subtle with a neon lip color, bold eyeliner or nail polish. The limit for embracing neon does not exist.

Below, check out how celebrities and influencers alike are wearing neon and find out how to get the look for yourself.

On the stars:

John Shearer via Getty Images Miranda Lambert with ﻿﻿Brendan McLoughlin at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7.

Pacific Press via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez at the "Second Act" premiere in New York on Nov. 12, 2018.

Gotham via Getty Images Gigi Hadid attends a Versace pre-fall 2019 runway show at the American Stock Exchange on Dec. 2, 2018, in New York.

Josiah Kamau via Getty Images Blake Lively wears a neon suit out in New York on Aug. 17, 2018.

On the street:

Christian Vierig via Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images

Claudio Lavenia via Getty Images

Jeremy Moeller via Getty Images

Claudio Lavenia via Getty Images