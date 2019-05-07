Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

How To Wear Neon, The Spring Trend That Keeps On Buzzing

It's time to step out of the neutral comfort zone and embrace these shockingly bright colors.

Whether you love it or hate it, neon is one fashion trend that’s here to stay, according to the runways.

Left to right: Tibi, Prabal Gurung, House of Holland
Ultra-bright colors dominated at the spring 2019 shows, with designers like Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell and Virgil Abloh of Off-White sending neon styles down the catwalks. The full spectrum of color was represented, but neon pink and fluorescent green were particularly prevalent.

Left to right: Jeremy Scott, Off-White, Gucci
Neon is a bold fashion choice, especially when it’s on an entire jumpsuit or gown. But that’s also what’s great about it ― you can throw on a hot pink suit and call it a day. Pair with sneakers, and you’ve got yourself a look.

Left to right: Brandon Maxwell, Cushnie
For those who aren’t quite ready for the head-to-toe Rainbow Brite look just yet, we’d suggest opting for neon statement accessories, like a purse or pair of shoes. You could go even more subtle with a neon lip color, bold eyeliner or nail polish. The limit for embracing neon does not exist.

Below, check out how celebrities and influencers alike are wearing neon and find out how to get the look for yourself.

On the stars:

Miranda Lambert with&nbsp;<strong>﻿</strong>﻿Brendan McLoughlin at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7.
Jennifer Lopez at the "Second Act" premiere in New York on Nov. 12, 2018.&nbsp;
Gigi Hadid attends a Versace pre-fall 2019 runway show at the American Stock Exchange on Dec. 2, 2018, in New York.
Blake Lively wears a neon suit out in New York on Aug. 17, 2018.&nbsp;
On the street:

Where to get it:

ASOS Design Midi Slip Dress
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design midi slip dress for $45.
Labucq Chan Lime Patent Sandals
Labucq
Get the Labucq Chan sandals in lime patent leather for $355.
Baublebar Azura Beaded Tassel Earrings
Nordstrom
Get the Baublebar Azura beaded tassel earrings in neon yellow for $38.
M.A.C. Amplified Lipstick in Full Fuchsia
M.A.C.
Get the M.A.C. Amplified lipstick in Full Fuchsia for $18.50.
Neon Cropped Trousers
Topshop
Get the Neon cropped trousers by Boutique for $150.
Fashion Nova Chiffon Maxi Dress
Fashion Nova
Get the Fashion Nova chiffon maxi dress in green for $39.99.
Oversized Neon T-Shirt
H&M
Get the oversized T-shirt at H&M for $17.99.
Cropped V-Neck Jumpsuit
Banana Republic
Get the cropped V-neck jumpsuit for $139.
Adidas Originals Falcon Neon Sneaker
Urban Outfitters
Get the Adidas Originals Falcon neon sneaker for $100.
How to wear it: PVC
