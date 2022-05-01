Shopping
11 Spring Gardening Essentials To Get Now Before It’s Too Late

Bring on the mulch, the seeds and the pruning shears.

Spring has officially sprung, which means warmer temperatures, colorful flowers sprouting out of the ground, and fresh spring produce overflowing at the farmers market. Spring also means it’s gardening season; a time to plant seeds and bulbs for the summer flowers, herbs, fruits, and vegetables to come.

But let’s be honest: Gardening essentials can get heavy (have you ever tried carrying home a bag of mulch?), so it’s best to get your gardening essentials shipped—and stores like Walmart are more than happy to do that for you. Here are 11 gardening essentials from Walmart that you’ll want to stock up on ASAP.

1
Target
Brown Mulch
Is mulch the most glamorous of gardening essentials? Not exactly, but it’s extremely necessary, and it's magic if you can get it delivered to your door. Timberline’s Brown Mulch is made with naturally harvested wood and clay-based dye that’s environmentally safe. This 38-pound bag will help protect plants and control weed growth.
Get it for $19.10
2
Walmart
Garden soil
While you’re ordering your mulch, you may as well stock up on a bag of garden soil, too. This bag of soil is enriched with continuous release plant food, which will feed plants for up to three months and improve existing soil for stronger roots.
Get it for $4.27
3
Walmart
A good pair of gardening gloves
Gardening can be very relaxing, but it’s hard on the hands. These shibori gardening gloves are chic, yes, but they’re also durable, comfortable and will protect your hands from the wear and tear that comes with gardening.
Get it for $12.97
4
Walmart
Heavy duty pruning shears
Any seasoned gardener knows that a strong pair of pruning shears is crucial when you’re working with trees, shrubs, hedges and rose bushes. Equipped with a cushioned handle and safety lock, you can’t go wrong with these ones.
Get it for $15.99
5
Walmart
A cute little garden stool, so you're not on your knees too much
Gardening requires a lot of time in an awkward position. You need to be level with your plants, which typically means a lot of pressure on the knees. But here’s a secret: You don’t have to kneel to garden efficiently. An ergonomically designed seat like this one is exactly what you need to stay comfortable and injury-free while you garden.
Get it for $49.77
6
Walmart
A really good shovel
You’re going to have to do some digging when you garden, so make sure you have a good shovel on hand. This shovel has an extruded aluminum handle and double-bolted connections for strength and durability.
Get it for $48.99
7
Walmart
A set of vegetable heirloom garden seeds
If you’re looking to plant a bountiful vegetable garden this year and feel comfortable planting seeds, look no further than this set of 40 heirloom vegetable garden seeds, which are 100% non-GMO and include cucumbers, beets, tomatoes, watermelons, radishes and many more.
Get it for $19.99
8
Walmart
A wagon
People have used wheelbarrows to transport soil, gravel, mulch and plants. And while a lot of people still use wheelbarrows, a high-quality wagon will work just as well, if not better. This one has a quick-release dumping system and can hold up to to 600 pounds.
Get it for $109
9
Walmart
Heavy duty scissors
When you need to do some serious pruning, shears are essential. But when you want to do more careful cutting, a pair of stainless steel scissors like these ones will do the trick. These scissors are designed to cut thicker materials, so you won’t hurt your hand (or break your scissors) in the process.
Get it for $12.97
10
Walmart
A raised garden bed
Raised beds warm up more quickly in the spring and drain better, which means your garden will have a lower growing season. If this is appealing to you, this attractive, stable and durable garden bed that’s easy to assemble is an excellent option.
Get it for $99.99
11
Walmart
A tower for your tomatoes
Tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetables to grow in the summer months, but they require an adequate structure to stay propped up. This three-panel tomato tower structure forms a triangle around your tomatoes, keeping them upright and healthy all summer long.
Get it for $18.61
