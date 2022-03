Freshen Up Your Home For Spring With These 23 Pieces Of Home Decor

A potted heart-shaped philodendron

"I ordered two of these philodendron, along with a parlor palm and a peace lily . All of the plants arrived beautiful and healthy, and very well packaged. Because some of the reviews mentioned spider mites, I immediately washed all the leaves off upon arrival (though there was no visible evidence of mites), and sprayed them the next day with a mild solution of dish detergent and water. So whether they came with mites, I couldn't say, but three months later they are still healthy and infestation-free. After giving the plants a month to settle into their new environment, I transplanted them to larger pots, and now they can't seem to grow fast enough. They get a little morning sun, and then shade for the rest of the day. They are absolutely gorgeous now, with vines beginning to stretch out. Love them, and would absolutely buy from Hirt's again." — Heather