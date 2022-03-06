Freshen Up Your Home For Spring With These 23 Pieces Of Home Decor

Popular items from this list
A set of thick velvet slipcovers to instantly transform your drab couch into something new and fabulous.
A cat toilet brush that’ll make you actually want to clean your bathroom right now!
A fuzzy area rug
Promising review:
"We love these throws!! We’ve bought four (purple, pink, turquoise, grey) to use in photos with our social media puppy. They have held up beautifully even after washing (we air dry and do some light combing after) and our dog actually prefers them to her bed." — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in two colors and two sizes).
A string of fairy lights to add some warm ambience
Promising review:
"My room is so peaceful now because of these! I’m so happy with this purchase and I would recommend these to anyone. I hung mine with thumbtacks! It was so simple. I got the warm white and it is true to color." — April Biggs
Get a string of 200 LEDs from Amazon for $13.99.
A small retro speaker
Promising review:
"I can’t believe I got such AMAZING retro speaker at such low price. I really love it! I have a 5-year-old daughter who loves music and dance, so when I saw this small (it’s palm-sized), pink, cute mini speaker it was a no brainer! I just got it last week but we have used it each day! So far, so good, we are really happy! I was amazed at the quality of sound coming out of the little thing.
It belts out music like a full stereo. Decent bass power, highs and mids both still sound clear and smooth; quite balanced for all types of music. Easy to pair and charge. The battery works great and it lasts for hours exactly as advertised! I can play and charge at the same time. I found it’s perfect for the beach, picnic, or parties. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE the vintage style!! A great gift for family and friend!! Highly recommend!" — Angela McCoy
Get it from Amazon for $16.89 (available in six colors).
A statement chair
Promising review:
"I don't think I have ever written a product review before, but in this case I must. I am a hard-to-please critic. (Yes, I am a Virgo). This chair came a day early and it was extremely well-packed. The legs are in the zipped pouch in the bottom of the chair. I am a petite 68-year-old grandmother and I was able to secure the legs properly in 25 minutes. (It will probably take other people 15 minutes.) The chair is surprisingly well-made with a thick and comfortable seat cushion. The quality exceeds 100% of what I imagined for a chair with this price. I have been shopping for something exactly like this for my living room... furniture stores had a similar chair priced at $455. You positively will NOT be disappointed with this purchase
." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $220+ (available in four colors).
A set of fake monstera leaves
I used to buy live monstera leaves at the corner shop. They really brightened up the room and lived much longer than traditional flowers. The only problem is that they do
still die after a while. These fake ones will never hurt you like that.Get them from Amazon for $15.98 (available in packs of 4–6, with monstera or palm leaf options).
Or consider a real plant, like a rubber tree
This leafy friend needs bright, indirect light.Promising review:
"The plant arrived five days early and I could not be more impressed! It arrived packaged in a tall box and was cushioned by foam peanuts. Although some leaves were bent, the plant opened itself up nicely after some time. The plant pot was wrapped in plastic and the soil was moist (repotted in the pictures). You can tell that the nursery took a lot of care to ensure the plant would not only make it through its journey, but also thrive once getting to its destination. This rubber tree arrived in stunning condition and is a terrific addition to my collection!" — Tisoy
Get it from Amazon for $21.
A potted heart-shaped philodendron
Promising review:
"I ordered two of these philodendron, along with a parlor palm
and a peace lily
. All of the plants arrived beautiful and healthy, and very well packaged. Because some of the reviews mentioned spider mites, I immediately washed all the leaves off upon arrival (though there was no visible evidence of mites), and sprayed them the next day with a mild solution of dish detergent and water. So whether they came with mites, I couldn't say, but three months later they are still healthy and infestation-free. After giving the plants a month to settle into their new environment, I transplanted them to larger pots, and now they can't seem to grow fast enough. They get a little morning sun, and then shade for the rest of the day. They are absolutely gorgeous now, with vines beginning to stretch out. Love them, and would absolutely buy from Hirt's again." — Heather
Get it from Amazon for $11.
Fancy brass knobs for a surprisingly noticeable difference in your kitchen or bathroom.
Promising review:
"Really love these. They were inexpensive, but look top-notch. We used them in both our bathrooms. Can be used either direction for a sharp look." — Kelsey F
Get a set of 15 from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in two other finishes).
Fake wood contact paper
Promising review:
"This stuff is awesome!! Bought some to cover up sun spots on a few windows, and couldn't believe how good it looked and how easily it installed. I could hardly tell the difference from the original wood! Recommend to anyone looking for a cheap fix!" — Trent
Get it from Amazon for $2.87+ (available in seven colors and five sizes).
A leafy doormat or bathroom mat
Promising review:
"Plants are abundant in my bathroom, and this mat is a perfect addition. It absorbs water well, and I can easily throw it in the washing machine when it needs cleaning. I am very happy with my purchase." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
Or a rainbow rug sure to create some nice, positive vibes.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
A lotus storage container for your toothpicks or cotton swabs
Why settle for a boring glass container when you could feel like a frog princess getting ready at their floating pond vanity?Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
A set of thick velvet slip covers
This set even comes with nonslip straps to ensure seats stay in place. See more colors here
. Promising review:
"I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." — Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $47+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).
A cat toilet brush
Promising review:
"This is beyond adorable. My only qualm is that the toilet brush has to be positioned exactly right inside the holder or the whole thing topples over. It is bearable though, especially if you are mostly looking for cute bath decor." — Linzi WaDeLucchiGet it from Amazon for $13.08 (black) or $12.89 (white).
A pair of wooden hooks
Promising review:
"We converted from towel bars to pegs so that we no longer had to fold our towels and to help them dry faster. These pegs are so beautiful! The beechwood finish looks great.
We live in a cottage and these are casual but elegant details." — Lynne Homeyer
Get them from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in two colors).
A set of cotton shams with fun pom-poms
Promising review:
"These are so awesome! I swear they look like something I bought at a super-expensive department store. The quality is superb, and the material is very soft and thicker than I thought it would be." — Ashley Kulesa
Get a set of two from Amazon for $20.60+ (available in two sizes).
A stackable set of geometric storage trays
Promising review:
"I purchased these trays for food displays. They are thin and pretty small but everything looked great on them! They definitely can’t handle anything incredibly heavy so in the future I’d use them as decorative trays for utensils/napkins or cheese platters but you can’t beat the price. I love the colors." — Melissah
Get the set of four from Amazon for $8.84.
A set of gorgeously lush velvet pillow covers
Promising review:
"This is the second set of these I've purchased (bought two different colors to change out when one set is in the laundry), and I completely love them. They are so soft, easy to put the pillows into, and they come out of the laundry looking brand new. Get a couple of different colors and switch out for holidays, or when desiring a quick easy decor change. I highly recommend them." — Melanie Mastin
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight sizes and in 32 colors).
A removable faux marble adhesive
Promising review:
"Used a little more than one roll for a quick makeover for an ugly fireplace in a rental apartment. It was easy to cover the tiles with the film, and I could stretch the film out about 1 mm if I had cut the strip too short. It makes a huge difference for minimal effort/price.
I don't think anyone would be squinting down at the floor to notice the slightly pixelated pattern." — Zhen
Get a roll from Amazon for $10.50.
A set of room-darkening velvet curtains
Promising review:
"Purchased these for my studio, which is in an old mill. I wanted them for their insulating properties more than to block out the light because my studio loses a lot of heat at night due to its enormous windows. The curtains/drapes work great for both — I am especially pleased with how well they help keep the space from losing heat! Before having the curtains the space would lose about 8 degrees in temperature overnight (which in the winter is a significant amount, especially in the northeast). Now, with the curtains, the space no longer loses heat overnight! It is now so nice to go into my studio in the morning and find it still toasty warm!" — Noname
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
A window cling that adds privacy and rainbows
When the light hits just right, it'll filter through the window film and create dazzling rainbows. Read more about this rainbow window film
. Promising review:
"I'm surprised at how much I like this. I was afraid it would look cheap, but it doesn't. From the outside looking in you don't see the colors, but from inside when the light hits, it's very subtle and pleasing to the eye. It's perfect for that oddly sized window by my front door that I had to order specially made blinds for. Even then, I didn't like the blinds closed, but didn't like them open either. This solves that problem and was easy to put up with just soapy water. Big difference for little investment.
" — Alice Wakefield
Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in two styles).
A digital alarm clock
Promising review:
"Love love love this clock... sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle it will definitely wake you up however it will not scare the [bejesus] out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." — Meika B.
Get it from Amazon for $21.59+ (available in two colors).
A ladder that doubles as convenient storage
Promising review:
"Perfect in lieu of a towel rack near the shower. This helps keep towels within reach and truly looks like a piece of art in the bathroom once you add a few hooks to it." — KGreen
Get it from Amazon for $55+ (available in two colors).