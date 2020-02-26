The Best Spring Items To Snag On Sale At Madewell Right Now

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost There's a lot of spring items peeking out from Madewell's sale section right now.

It’s almost time to roll up your jeans, toss on some mules and smell the roses. Spring’s on the horizon, so it’s time to get prepared.

After wrapping yourself in layers all winter, you might be hoping to shed them off and start wearing things that are fluttery and flowy.

Fortunately, if you’re hoping to add more prints and colors to your wardrobe for spring, we’ve spotted a lot of spring items on sale at Madewell, best known for its beloved jeans. And the cherry on top: the brand’s offering an extra 30% off sale items with code LIKEALION until Monday, March 2.

So now’s your chance to get everything you need for spring way before you start seeing daisies everywhere.

Of course, we couldn’t help but search through the sale, too, and found some must-haves, like top-rated low-cut leather booties and a tiered peasant skirt that’ll pair perfectly with a t-shirt.