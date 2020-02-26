HuffPost Finds

The Best Spring Items To Snag On Sale At Madewell Right Now

Toss your scarves and gloves because Madewell's sale section is filled with all the dresses, tops and shoes that you'll want to wear in the spring.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

There's a lot of spring items peeking out from Madewell's sale section right now.&nbsp;
There's a lot of spring items peeking out from Madewell's sale section right now. 

It’s almost time to roll up your jeans, toss on some mules and smell the roses. Spring’s on the horizon, so it’s time to get prepared.

After wrapping yourself in layers all winter, you might be hoping to shed them off and start wearing things that are fluttery and flowy.

Fortunately, if you’re hoping to add more prints and colors to your wardrobe for spring, we’ve spotted a lot of spring items on sale at Madewell, best known for its beloved jeans. And the cherry on top: the brand’s offering an extra 30% off sale items with code LIKEALION until Monday, March 2.

So now’s your chance to get everything you need for spring way before you start seeing daisies everywhere.

Of course, we couldn’t help but search through the sale, too, and found some must-haves, like top-rated low-cut leather booties and a tiered peasant skirt that’ll pair perfectly with a t-shirt.

Check them out:

1
Denim Patch-Pocket Popover Shirtdress
Madewell
It's on sale for $95, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
2
The Zoe Bow Mule
Madewell
They're on sale for $120, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
3
Silk Carmelina Flutter-Sleeve Top
Madewell
It's on sale for $65, plus an additional 30% off with LIKEALION.
4
Tiered Mini Skirt: Floral Binding Edition
Madewell
It's on sale for $70, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
5
Ruffle-Sleeve Button-Front Dress
Madewell
It's on sale for $110, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
6
Rigid Denim Tie-Waist Midi Skirt
Madewell
It's on sale for $70, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
7
The Reid Ballet Flat
Madewell
They're on sale for $75, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
8
Cross-Front Button Dress
Madewell
It's on sale for $85, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
9
Silk Ruffle-Hem Cami Top
Madewell
It's on sale for $60, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
10
9" Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans in Hayes Wash: Button-Front Edition
Madewell
They're on sale for $120, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
11
Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt
Madewell
It's on sale for $60, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
12
Passage Jacket
Madewell
It's on sale for $110, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
13
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Barnsdale Wash: Button-Front Edition
Madewell
They're on sale for $115, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
14
Central Shirt
Madewell
It's on sale for $60, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
15
The Carey Mule
Madewell
They're on sale for $125, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
16
The Brady Lowcut Bootie
Madewell
They're on sale for $150, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
17
Silk Button-Sleeve Top
Madewell
It's on sale for $95, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
18
High-Rise Cargo Fatigue Pants
Madewell
They're on sale for $85, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
19
Silk Eva Side-Slit Slip Dress
Madewell
It's on sale for $119, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
20
Dip-Dye Oversized Tee
Madewell
It's on sale for $40, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
21
Stretch Denim A-Line Mini Skirt in Salisbury Wash: Patch Pocket Edition
Madewell
It's on sale for $55, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
22
Flutter-Sleeve Ruffle-Waist Midi Dress
Madewell
It's on sale for $125, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
23
Denim Pieced-Waist Midi Dress
Madewell
It's on sale for $130, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
24
Tiered Peasant Midi Skirt
Madewell
It's on sale for $70, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
25
Museum Patch-Pocket Mini Skirt
Madewell
It's on sale for $60, plus an additional 30% off with code LIKEALION.
Fashionfinds budgetfinds salestyle and beautyBest deals