It may still be cold outside, but spring is on the horizon. That means it’s almost time to ditch the winter boots and start wearing fun shoes again.

There was plenty of shoe inspiration to be found on the spring/summer 2019 runways. From sandals to sneakers to clunky flatforms, we saw shoes for every occasion.

Below, check out seven of our favorite shoe trends for spring and find out how to get the looks for yourself. (Oh, and if you need some tips on getting your feet ready for sandal weather, we’ve got you covered):

1. All Wrapped Up

All Getty Clockwise from left: Marni, Jacquemus, Giambattista Valli

We saw quite a few pairs of shoes with extra-long ties, meant to be wrapped around the foot and ankle. Among our favorites were the styles at Marni, Jacquemus and Giambattista Valli.

Get the look:

Urban Outfitters

Asos

DSW

2. Silver Styles

All Getty Left to right: Balmain, Givenchy, 3.1 Phillip Lim

Metallics ― silver, in particular ― are less of a trend and more of a style staple at this point. We’d even go so far as calling metallic shoes neutral, because you can wear them with anything, be it a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt or a formal dress. On the spring runways, we saw silver footwear pop up at Balmain, Givenchy and 3.1 Phillip Lim, among others.

& Other Stories

Aldo

Aldo Wuldric slip-on loafer, $50 (sale price as of publish date)

Michael Kors

Michael Kors Catia metallic leather pump, $65.25 (sale price as of publish date)

3. Feathered Feet

Getty Images Clockwise from left: Dries van Noten, Valentino, Prabal Gurung, Valentino

Feathers proved to be the embellishment of choice for a number of designers for the spring 2019 season. At Valentino, models wore chunky slides with matching plumes affixed to the back, while at Dries Van Noten, feathers showed up in a bunch of colorways and lengths. We also saw some plumage on the heels of Prabal Gurung’s colorful selection of footwear.

Get the look:

Steve Madden

Steve Madden Scarlett pink synthetic feather heels, $39.99 (sale price as of publish date)

Nordstrom

Sarto by Franco Sarto Olivette sandals with feathers, $69.50 (sale price as of publish date)

Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka Fortune slide sandal, $118.80 (sale price as of publish date) 4. Woven Detailing

All Getty Clockwise from left: Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, Tory Burch

We love a good woven shoe ― whether high-heeled or flat ― for warm weather, and the spring runways did not disappoint. We saw woven styles at Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney and Tory Burch.

Everlane

Zara

Matisse

Matisse Vigo woven booties, $112 (sale price as of publish date)

5. Plastic Parts

All Getty Left to right: Mary Katrantzou, Balmain, Giorgio Armani

Vinyl was a major trend on the fall 2019 runways and clearly it’s not going anywhere. It may not be the most practical footwear option for spring ― it’s not breathable at all ― but that didn’t stop Mary Katrantzou, Balmain and Giorgio Armani from fashioning it into shoes we’d definitely wear.

DSW

Target

Forever 21

6. Extra-Large Flatforms

All Getty Left to right: Michael Kors, Leonard Paris

If you like the added height of a stiletto but don’t love walking in or wearing heels, might we suggest a pair of flatforms? They’re basically flats with a super thick sole, which gives you a couple extra inches, and they were the shoe of choice at Michael Kors and Leonard Paris.

DSW

Aldo

Asos

Asos Tori leather flatforms, $42.50 (sale price as of publish date)

7. Chunky Sneakers

All Getty Left to right: Christopher Kane, Versace, Roberto Cavalli

The fashion world’s love affair with ugly sneakers continues. We saw so many different iterations of the chunky shoes, but our favorites were at Christopher Kane, Versace and Roberto Cavalli.

Jeffrey Campbell

Jeffrey Campbell Hotspot lace-up sneaker, $46.97 (sale price as of publish date)

Shopbop