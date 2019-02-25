Style & Beauty

7 Spring Shoe Trends You're About To Be Seeing Everywhere

From sneakers to sandals to flatforms, the spring 2019 runways featured something for everyone.

It may still be cold outside, but spring is on the horizon. That means it’s almost time to ditch the winter boots and start wearing fun shoes again.

There was plenty of shoe inspiration to be found on the spring/summer 2019 runways. From sandals to sneakers to clunky flatforms, we saw shoes for every occasion.

Below, check out seven of our favorite shoe trends for spring and find out how to get the looks for yourself. (Oh, and if you need some tips on getting your feet ready for sandal weather, we’ve got you covered):

1. All Wrapped Up

Clockwise from left: Marni, Jacquemus, Giambattista Valli
We saw quite a few pairs of shoes with extra-long ties, meant to be wrapped around the foot and ankle. Among our favorites were the styles at Marni, Jacquemus and Giambattista Valli.

Get the look:

Urban Outfitters Claire lace-up platform sandal, $49

Public Desire Aries bright yellow tie up pumps, $42

Olivia Miller Naples sandal, $24.99

2. Silver Styles

Left to right: Balmain, Givenchy, 3.1 Phillip Lim
Metallics ― silver, in particular ― are less of a trend and more of a style staple at this point. We’d even go so far as calling metallic shoes neutral, because you can wear them with anything, be it a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt or a formal dress. On the spring runways, we saw silver footwear pop up at Balmain, Givenchy and 3.1 Phillip Lim, among others.

& Other Stories strappy heeled sandals, $95

Aldo Wuldric slip-on loafer, $50 (sale price as of publish date)

Michael Kors Catia metallic leather pump, $65.25 (sale price as of publish date)

3. Feathered Feet

Clockwise from left: Dries van Noten, Valentino, Prabal Gurung, Valentino
Feathers proved to be the embellishment of choice for a number of designers for the spring 2019 season. At Valentino, models wore chunky slides with matching plumes affixed to the back, while at Dries Van Noten, feathers showed up in a bunch of colorways and lengths. We also saw some plumage on the heels of Prabal Gurung’s colorful selection of footwear.

Get the look:

Steve Madden Scarlett pink synthetic feather heels, $39.99 (sale price as of publish date)

Sarto by Franco Sarto Olivette sandals with feathers, $69.50 (sale price as of publish date)

Badgley Mischka Fortune slide sandal, $118.80 (sale price as of publish date)

4. Woven Detailing

Clockwise from left: Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, Tory Burch
We love a good woven shoe ― whether high-heeled or flat ― for warm weather, and the spring runways did not disappoint. We saw woven styles at Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney and Tory Burch.

Everlane woven V-slingback, $112

Zara woven mule wedges, $69.90

Matisse Vigo woven booties, $112 (sale price as of publish date)

5. Plastic Parts

Left to right: Mary Katrantzou, Balmain, Giorgio Armani
Vinyl was a major trend on the fall 2019 runways and clearly it’s not going anywhere. It may not be the most practical footwear option for spring ― it’s not breathable at all ― but that didn’t stop Mary Katrantzou, Balmain and Giorgio Armani from fashioning it into shoes we’d definitely wear.

Mix No. 6 Seranna pumps, $49.99

Who What Wear Danielle vinyl heels, $34.99

Forever 21 Rhinestone heels, $29.90

6. Extra-Large Flatforms

Left to right: Michael Kors, Leonard Paris
If you like the added height of a stiletto but don’t love walking in or wearing heels, might we suggest a pair of flatforms? They’re basically flats with a super thick sole, which gives you a couple extra inches, and they were the shoe of choice at Michael Kors and Leonard Paris.

Steve Madden Sevona wedge sandals, $79.99

Aldo Agrerinia platforms, $70

Asos Tori leather flatforms, $42.50 (sale price as of publish date)

7. Chunky Sneakers

Left to right: Christopher Kane, Versace, Roberto Cavalli
The fashion world’s love affair with ugly sneakers continues. We saw so many different iterations of the chunky shoes, but our favorites were at Christopher Kane, Versace and Roberto Cavalli.

Jeffrey Campbell Hotspot lace-up sneaker, $46.97 (sale price as of publish date)

Puma Thunder Desert sneakers, $84

Adidas Originals LX Con sneakers, $120

