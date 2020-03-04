HuffPost Finds

We Found Shoes And Accessories Under $100 To Get From Shopbop's Spring Event

Save on well-known brands like Jeffery Campbell, Dolce Vita and Madewell.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You’re probably already thinking about swapping out your boots for more spring-friendly footwear like flats, mules, sandals and heels. Snagging a statement bag and some jewelry to accessorize your warm-weather wardrobe isn’t a bad idea either.

Fortunately, Shopbop’s spring sale event is here until March 8, which means you can get up to 25% off select full-price styles when you use code SPRING at checkout.

The maximum discount is broken into tiers, with 15% off orders $200 or over, 20% off orders $500 or more, and 25% off orders $800 or more. The discount also only applies to items with the word “Spring” on their product information page.

It’s a good time to save on well-known brands like Jeffery Campbell, Dolce Vita and Madewell. We’ve spotted a few spring-ready shoes and accessories that will step up your spring style, including the chunky white sneakers you’ll see on the sidewalks this season.

Keep reading, because we’ve rounded up 10 shoes and accessories under $100 to grab from Shopbop right now. Just remember you have to spend at least $200 to get a minimum of 15% off.

Take a look:

1
Steven Hades Slides
Shopbop
Originally $91, get them for up to 25% off with code SPRING at Shopbop.
2
Studio 33 Woke Baby Top Handle
Shopbop
Originally $78, get it for up to 25% off with code SPRING at Shopbop.
3
Steven Greece Slides
Shopbop
Originally $59, get them for up to 25% off with code SPRING at Shopbop.
4
Madewell Freshwater Pearl Chain Studs
Shopbop
Originally $22, get them for up to 25% off with code SPRING at Shopbop.
5
Jeffrey Campbell Amarra Sandals
Shopbop
Originally $55, get them for up to 25% off with code SPRING at Shopbop.
6
Studio 33 J Londono Style Bag
Shopbop
Originally $88, get it for up to 25% off with code SPRING at Shopbop.
7
Dolce Vita Kayden Slides
Shopbop
Originally $100, get them for up to 25% off with code SPRING at Shopbop.
8
Madewell Knotted Hard Headband
Shopbop
Originally $22, get it for up to 25% off with code SPRING at Shopbop.
9
Melissa Essential Sandals
Shopbop
Originally $65, get them for up to 25% off with code SPRING at Shopbop.
10
Fila Disruptor II Premium Sneakers
Shopbop
Originally $65, get them for up to 25% off with code SPRING at Shopbop.

Check Out The Shopbop Spring Event

Fashionfinds saleStyleCommercefinds style