HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You’re probably already thinking about swapping out your boots for more spring-friendly footwear like flats, mules, sandals and heels. Snagging a statement bag and some jewelry to accessorize your warm-weather wardrobe isn’t a bad idea either.

Fortunately, Shopbop’s spring sale event is here until March 8, which means you can get up to 25% off select full-price styles when you use code SPRING at checkout.

The maximum discount is broken into tiers, with 15% off orders $200 or over, 20% off orders $500 or more, and 25% off orders $800 or more. The discount also only applies to items with the word “Spring” on their product information page.

It’s a good time to save on well-known brands like Jeffery Campbell, Dolce Vita and Madewell. We’ve spotted a few spring-ready shoes and accessories that will step up your spring style, including the chunky white sneakers you’ll see on the sidewalks this season.

Keep reading, because we’ve rounded up 10 shoes and accessories under $100 to grab from Shopbop right now. Just remember you have to spend at least $200 to get a minimum of 15% off.

Take a look: