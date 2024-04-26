Popular items in this list include:
- An electric and high-voltage bug zapper.
- A standing weeder to prevent you from bending over.
- An outdoor side table that doubles as a cooler.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A fast-acting lawn repair formula
2
A multipurpose "Wet and Forget" outdoor stain cleaner
3
A high-voltage bug zapper
4
A hardwood oil treatment for decks
5
A long-handled standing weeder
6
A standing pooper scooper
7
A hanging hammock chair
8
A bug- and pest-fighting garbage guard
9
A pair of gardening gloves
10
A stainless-steel grill insert
11
A sunshade triangle
12
A portable 100-inch screen
13
A gallon of concrete paint
14
20 pieces of dual-sided sticky insect traps
15
A natural pest repellent
16
A three-piece furniture set
17
An umbrella light
18
A bee-proof and drip-free hummingbird feeder
19
A bamboo mason bee house
20
A galvanized garden bed
21
A wooden raised garden bed
22
A side table cooler
23
An elevated dog bed with a canopy
24
A pair of clawed gardening gloves
25
A hose timer
26
An inflatable pool
27
A dog or kiddie pool
28
A pool vacuum to clean your pool floor