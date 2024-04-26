ShoppingSpringbackyard

28 Things To Get For Your Backyard This Spring

After using these items, I wouldn't blame you for wanting to spend every day outside.
Amber Usher
A raised garden bed, a natural insect and pest control spray and a pair of clawed gardening gloves.
A raised garden bed, a natural insect and pest control spray and a pair of clawed gardening gloves.

Popular items in this list include:

1
A fast-acting lawn repair formula
Promising review: "This stuff is a miracle! I know it says patch repair but we had an entire bare backyard that needed tending to. I mixed two bags of this stuff with a 2-lb bag of grass seed and of course raked the yard and tilled to over turn the dirt, spread this stuff and watered 2–3 times a day lightly. I even forgot about it one day and still to my surprise I had nice grass growing all throughout the backyard. Our backyard is very shady so I didn’t expect these great of results we also have a dog that runs around the yard constantly barking at airplanes and people who walk by. Still this stuff is going strong, very impressed." — Amazon customer
$16.44 at Amazon
2
A multipurpose "Wet and Forget" outdoor stain cleaner
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." — PM in NH
$20.64 at Amazon
3
A high-voltage bug zapper
Promising review: "It will kill any flying insects like mosquitoes, gnats, flies, horse flies, fruit flies, house flies, moths, bees, wasps, and pretty much anything else that's flying around lol! I use this anywhere it's dark. It has a blue-violet light that attracts flying insects, and the voltage electric grid zaps them on contact, you can hear them being zapped and you're like yes! I got another one and I like it so I don't have to put up with the smell and mess of those nasty sprays, that take your breath away and leave a big mess behind. I also don't have to worry about all my little pets and kids smelling that spray because there looking at them fly into this elegant zapper. It's so lightweight and easy to use, you can hang it everywhere you like. It doesn't have to warm up and starts working when plugged in. I love it ZAP! The best part is it's easy to clean, when the dead bugs fall onto the tray you just use the brush that's provided. The bulb is replaceable, so if it starts being less effective at attracting flying buys, you can replace it and the bugs will continue ZAPPING. This is a good buy." — Maija solaja
$39.98 at Amazon
4
A hardwood oil treatment for decks
Available in nine colors.

Promising review: "I applied this product on an uncovered deck, which takes a beating from the sun and rain in the summertime and snow sits on the deck in the wintertime. I've tried several other wood sealers but nothing we have used holds up as well as this product. When it rains you can watch the water bead up and run off so you know that this product is working. I apply this product every summer to my deck to keep it in top shape. I also apply this sealer to the wooden floor of our covered porch and the boards shine like brand-new. Probably would not have to apply every year to the covered floor area but I do." — Bubba
$32.78 at Amazon
5
A long-handled standing weeder
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.

Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.

Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
$44.99 at Amazon
6
A standing pooper scooper
Promising review: "With three dogs, two small and one large, scooping the yard is a never-ending job. But with the Arm & Hammer swivel bin and rake, there is no more bending to pick up the doggy droppings. I am able to easily use the rake to push the droppings into the bag covered bin. When I am done cleaning up the yard, I just simply remove the plastic bag from the scoop, tie it off, and dispose. I do spray the rake off with the hose sprayer and then clip the rake onto the scooper for easy storage. I really like this handy scooper. It makes a very icky job much easier to handle." — Kelly Eldred
$18.22 at Amazon
7
A hanging hammock chair
Available in three colors.

Promising review: "No assembly required, super easy to put up, and adds so much character to our backyard. It's also very comfortable to sit in. I'm only 5 feet tall, so I'm able to sit cross-legged with extra room." — Amazon customer
$47.99 at Amazon
8
A bug- and pest-fighting garbage guard
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc)." — Michael E. Bradley
$9.84 at Amazon
9
A pair of gardening gloves
These gloves are designed to have a snug fit (which keeps your fingers flexible and also keeps dirt from entering), so if you prefer a roomier fit, size up from your usual glove size. Available in sizes S–2XL.

Promising review: "Snug fit, very dextrous. I feel very protected from wet soil and yard debris (probably not thorns — haven't pushed it). I really love these gloves for gardening and even for light construction, like sanding wood. Grips really good and helps me get my hands dirty when I don't really feel like it. No need for a nail brush after gardening with these gloves." — Delayed Gratification
$9.99+ at Amazon
10
A stainless-steel grill insert
Promising review: "I really researched and shopped around before I purchased this from Amazon. I cooked my first pizza on it and it came out like a pro!! We will be using this especially during the summer as it pretty much stay in the triple digits here (the Mojave Desert). I cannot believe it took less than 10 minutes to bake an entire pizza. I recommend that you go to the KettlePizza website to get pointers from some of the celebrity chefs that they have videos of. These pointers really did help me to cook a perfect pizza!" — Kim Suzanne
$144.95 at Amazon
11
A sunshade triangle
Available in 12 colors and a variety of sizes.

Promising review: "I’ve been meaning to get something like this for years. Our patio has no cover at all, especially in early spring when the leaves aren’t back. The sun is unbearable at times. We bought the install kit and used it to attach the two sides to the house and used a ratchet strap to attach the other end to a tree on the other side of the patio. So far it’s holding up well. We added lights which makes it super cozy at night and completely changes the feel of our patio."Kaitlyn Tugend
$33.98 at Amazon
12
A portable 100-inch screen
Reviewers say it's lightweight (for moving around) but very sturdy once set up, so a light breeze won't blow it over. Available in two sizes.

Promising review: "I love the size and the fact that it takes five minutes to set up and five minutes to take down. Very portable and lightweight to carry. Very sturdy. I would highly recommend." — Kathi
$88.95 at Amazon
13
A gallon of concrete paint
Available in two colors.

Promising review: "Excellent! Easy to use and clean up. My outdoor patio is a little rough and it took a full gallon to cover 200 square feet." — RLB
$32.74 at Amazon
14
20 pieces of dual-sided sticky insect traps
Promising review: "I use these every year to keep thrips from destroying my grapes. I don't like to use toxic chemicals in the garden, and these have been a lifesaver for my organic garden! Within a couple of days these sticky traps are covered front and back with nasty thrips. I put them up at the very beginning of the season and they stay up until harvest." — joni j

$8.89 at Amazon
15
A natural pest repellent
Mighty Mint Store is a small business that creates pest control sprays formulated from natural ingredients.

Promising review: "Sprayed this product on garden plants while at least 50 bugs were feasting on the single ripe tomato of the bunch. The scattering was real! Came out this morning to zero bugs on my tomatoes and I live in Florida (bug capitol of the US). Natural product with delightful scent that is safe to spray around my dog. Affordable as well. Happy customer! " — Terri H
$19.98 at Amazon
16
A three-piece furniture set
If you want some cute waterproof pillows to pair them with, check these out. Available in five colors.

Promising review: "Great set for the price! I needed a smaller chair and table set for my front porch as it is not very wide and this was perfect. Sturdy build and comfortable. Not hard to put together: all pieces were included and the instructions were easy. Can’t wait to sit outside with a cup of coffee and watch the cars drive by." — Debbie Jackson
$92.99 at Amazon
17
An umbrella light
Promising review: "When I bought this, it was totally on a whim. I was convinced that because it was so inexpensive, it would be a cheap piece of junk! Was I wrong! It does a great job of lighting up the table with the three different settings. AND, if you turn it upside-down, you can further vary the brightness. (Sometimes you just want a hint of a glow, rather than a spotlight in your face.) I'm very happy with this, especially since I left it out all summer long with no issues. It was hidden under a closed umbrella, but I'm sure it got a little damp with rainwater and it survived! For just $10, it is such an easy solution for my patio that has no electricity, and therefore, needs something battery powered." — LouiseN
$9.99 at Amazon
18
A bee-proof and drip-free hummingbird feeder
Copper Hummingbird is a small biz based in Tucson, Arizona. Nancy Biggins, the founder, worked as a zookeeper in the hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, so these feeders are the real deal.

Promising review: "This is beautiful. I ordered two so I could hang one off the other. Within a day I had birds flocking to it. The copper is so pretty and looks great. Highly recommended." —Jennifer Serafin
$29 at Etsy
19
A bamboo mason bee house
Promising reviews: "Well-made bee house with a sturdy hanger that has made an attractive addition to my garden as well as a home to the mason bees that are so important to my veggie/flowers. I plan to give one to each of my gardening friends for Christmas!" — P.A. Nelson

"Great way to save the world one backyard at a time! My grandkids and my son loved it! Super good for teaching kids to know that we need ALL bees not just honey bees." — Lucy
$23.98 at Amazon
20
A galvanized garden bed
Available in three sizes and five colors.

Promising review: "I ordered the raised flower bed because I just couldn't prep my hard ground for a garden. It arrived a week sooner than it said it would be here, and it took me about 20 minutes to put it together. It saved me hours of unnecessary work, and my garden looks great." — Christine Hanaki
$39.99 at Amazon
21
A wooden raised garden bed
Available in three sizes and three finishes.

Promising review: "Love this product for so many reasons. The raised design keeps our dogs and nature friends out of the garden. It's great for elderly and people with back or knee problems. You can still garden. Easy to put together. We got a 4-foot garden. Possibly overloaded it, but we have four tomato plants, three eggplants, three green peppers, three red peppers, and three strawberries. Highly recommend." — Cybil
$64.99+ at Amazon.
22
A side table cooler
Available in brown and grey.

Promising review: "This product is the bomb, so much so we purchased a second one... Had outdoor game day with our children and this kept everyone outdoors. Easy access to beverages for all ages. Would definitely recommend to any outdoor party goers." — Leslie A. McClendon
$74.99 at Amazon
23
An elevated dog bed with a canopy
Available in two sizes, four colors, and with or without a canopy.

Promising review: "I am so happy that I bought this for my pup!! We hang out together outside and I don't worry about bugs/ants from the ground getting to him, he loves to lay on the hammock as I call it and he looks like a king! The other great part was it took NO TOOLS and I had it together under 15 minutes (and I'm not the savviest)." — Mary
$39.95+ at Amazon
24
A pair of clawed gardening gloves
Promising review: "I laughed when I first saw the picture of this item. I thought, well if they don’t work I’ll use them for a costume. But they are amazing at pulling weeds. I use mine for those pesky weeds in the rocks. One pull and you get root and all." — Cynthia Williams
$7.96 at Amazon
25
A hose timer
Twist it onto your faucet (or faucet splitter), then screw in your hose, and run it to your sprinkler or other watering device. You can program it for how often and how long you want it to run. It also has a rain delay mode that can push off the schedule for 24, 48, or 72 hours.

Promising review: Easy garden irrigation. The timer works great. I put a splitter on my normal spigot and ran the hose through my raised beds. This will be great in the incredible summer heat of Texas — saving me from hosing down the plants in 100-plus-degree weather. The connections are leak-free so far. The screen is intuitive and user-friendly. So far my plants are thriving! I may even buy another for other areas of my yard. — Rob
$29.99 at Amazon
26
An inflatable pool
Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5'4" and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice size deck and we spend a lot of time on the deck so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up to much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put it on to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using on the deck). It has a drain plug so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." — Majestic 0220
$43.99 at Amazon
27
A dog or kiddie pool
Available in seven sizes and three colors.

Promising review: "I have a 3-month-old lab who I wanted to start introducing to water on a hot summer day. It was perfect because 1. He likes to chew everything and this one can't pop and doesn't seem like it would puncture easily. 2. The sides kind of fold down if he was slowly getting in but then I could easily reform it. 3. Super easy set up and clean up. Now I don't have to have a huge ugly plastic pool propped up on the side of my house." — LBella
$29.99+ at Amazon
28
A pool vacuum to clean your pool floor
It comes with 10 hoses and is designed to clean pools up to 30 feet in length.

Promising review: "I bought this pool cleaner as a quick desperation fix as my $500 pool cleaner died, leaving a green swamp! Talk about easy assembly! Twenty minutes later it was zipping up the pool including the walls! I couldn’t believe it, the suction power was incredible! My green pool was crystal clear! What I thought was a short-term fix and a great value for the money is now my go-to pool cleaner. I recommend this for all in ground pools. It’s a gem! Worth every penny and it will save you hundreds over expensive cleaners but more to the point it works great!" — Steve from Tucson
$78.67 at Amazon
