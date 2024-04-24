28 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together This Spring

Popular items on this list include:
- A Revlon volcanic stone face roller for absorbing excess oil on the face.
- The ChomChom: a tape-free and reusable hair and lint remover.
- A lip gloss duo for hydrating at night and plumping during the day.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A two-pack of Downy wrinkle-release spray
2
A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder
3
An illuminating nail concealer
4
Two dual-layered fine-bristled "flossing" toothbrushes
5
An affordable lengthening mascara
6
A suede and nubuck cleaning brush
7
An air-dry leave-in hair cream
8
A volcanic stone face roller to instantly soak up excess face oil
9
A hydrating lip-plumping gloss
10
A resuable pet hair remover
11
A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment
12
A genius crumb-catching bag cleaner ball
13
A hair-finishing stick
14
Or an edge control gel
15
A cooling and hydrating eye stick
16
A chic metal claw clip
17
A trio of adjustable clip holders
18
A delightfully multipurpose water tint for lips and cheeks
19
High-waisted belted palazzo pants
20
A delightful hair and body fragrance
21
A pair of Chelsea rainboots
22
A pair of high-waisted faux leather leggings
23
A magical makeup-correcting stick
24
A battery-operated fabric shaver
25
A three-pack of corkscrew Goody hair pins
26
A plant-based jewelry cleaning solution
27
A pair of no-tie Lock Laces
28
An extreme hold eyebrow gel