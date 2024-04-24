ShoppingBeautyskincareClothing

28 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together This Spring

The tulips are in bloom and so are you.
Danielle Healy
An eight-second moisture treatment for hair, a pair of nipple covers and a set of seamless underwear.
Amazon/Getty
An eight-second moisture treatment for hair, a pair of nipple covers and a set of seamless underwear.

Popular items on this list include:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of Downy wrinkle-release spray
I hate wrinkles and am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh, and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer.
$16.74 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used almost every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" — Melanie Havert
$14 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
An illuminating nail concealer
Available in five shades.

Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looked better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" — Unbiased Independent Reviewer
$20 at Amazon
4
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Two dual-layered fine-bristled "flossing" toothbrushes
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

Promising review: "I don't write reviews often, but this toothbrush is so amazing that I just had to. My teeth have never felt so smooth after brushing my teeth. Excellent at removing plaque and tartar and keeping it off throughout the day. If you're on the fence about purchasing, consider this the green light to go for it. You won't be disappointed." — Cari C.
$8.91 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
An affordable lengthening mascara
Promising review: "Holy grail mascara! I've used this mascara for about three years now, and it still tops any other mascara I've tried. It will transfer if you apply it to your lower lashes, so I use a different mascara for my bottom lashes, which I don't mind at all. I always get asked if I'm wearing falsies! It's a mascara that stays wet longer, so I always apply one coat, let it get tacky, then apply a second coat for best results." — Joseph Gonzalez
$4.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A suede and nubuck cleaning brush
Shacke is a small manufacturer based in Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags.

You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without it! It just takes some elbow grease.

Promising review: "I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying gray-colored shoes once I got them dirty. Luckily, I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes, you might as well keep them nice and clean!" — Celeste
$6.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
An air-dry leave-in hair cream
This cream helps define your natural texture and works best on those with wavy, curly, or coily hair.

Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while, my waves resemble curls, but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product once so far, and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant, so I was skeptical, but after about 15 minutes, I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror, and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it, and it still looked great in the morning!!!" — mich0610
$7.97 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A volcanic stone face roller to instantly soak up excess face oil
Promising review: "I am so extremely oily. I have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and am still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-thirties. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life-changing for me!" — Wow
$8.90 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A hydrating lip-plumping gloss
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.

Promising review: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" — Alexandra
$9.98 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A resuable pet hair remover
ChomChom Rolleris a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.

Promising reviews: "The best product I’ve tried for cat hair removal. I use it on my clothes, bed sheets, car seats, and car floor, you name it, and I’m using it. To clean it, you open it and swipe your finger through, and voila — all done." — Stephania Quintero
$27.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment
Promising review: "OMG!!! Most amazing hair treatment I’ve ever used in my entire life. Most hair masks weigh my hair down, but since this is water, it makes it SO soft and bouncy. I’m obsessed and will keep buying. Holy grail." — Natasha
$9.97 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A genius crumb-catching bag cleaner ball
Promising review: "These are THE BEST. They collect so much dirt and dust from my tote bag and keep everything clean. Super small and easy to clean as well!!" — SueMagoo29
$12.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A hair-finishing stick
Promising review: "I have thick, curly hair and was skeptical about using this product but it is a game changer! I will recommend this product to every single person I know. This helps keep my baby hairs flat even in Chicago winds!" — Cait
$6.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Or an edge control gel
Promising review: "Hands down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them.Stayed all day! No flakes and non-greasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" — Mrs.Washington
$4.89 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A cooling and hydrating eye stick
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed that for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
$9.90 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A chic metal claw clip
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned brand established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Available in gold and silver finishes.

Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable, even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse, medium thick hair, and it is a perfect size." — Niki
$7.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A trio of adjustable clip holders
Promising review: "Genius!! Why did it take me so long to find these? I was looking for a solution to hide straps in a racerback tank, but these straps do so much more than just that. Unlike the round clips that pull straps tightly to the center of your back, these straps lie flat, and they have just enough give to allow the bra to still fit right and feel comfortable. Moreover, they can be used to keep bra straps from falling down all day!!! Such a great product." — MsChris
$7.97 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A delightfully multipurpose water tint for lips and cheeks
Available in five shades.

Promising review: "I bought the Benefit version a couple of months ago and was very underwhelmed by it, but this product is sooo soo much better than Benetint. The pigment is so good and natural at the same time. A 10/10 for sure. And at this price point what’s there not to like?" — Rachael
$6.82 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
High-waisted belted palazzo pants
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors/styles.

Promising review: "I love these pants. I bought them before a work conference, and I got so many compliments. I’m definitely considering getting another pair in a different color. They fit perfectly and felt really comfortable." —TheMartinMom
$45.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A delightful hair and body fragrance
Available in six scents.

Promising review: "It smells fresh and clean. Exactly what I was looking for. I bought some expensive Dolce perfume, but this body mist is stepping on necks. TRUST ME. No need to layer this scent unless you want to." — Noel
$24 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A pair of Chelsea rainboots
Available in sizes 5–13 and 15 colors.

Promising review: "I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag, so I got them. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets, but I was able to wear them comfortably during long days of walking. They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up, but it has worn off by now." — epop86
$27.98 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A pair of high-waisted faux leather leggings
Available in women's sizes XS–4X Regular and S–4X Tall.

Promising review: "I purchased these faux leather leggings during a late-night Amazon shopping spree. They don't look faux at all, are well-made, and I receive compliments on them every time I wear them. They are also extremely comfortable and fit like a second skin. They are super warm, so I probably would not wear them in warmer weather, but they are perfect for the fall and winter. They shape well and stay put! There is no rolling or slipping down with these babies. Put them on and they are going to stay where you put them. I love them!" — Kelly C. Albanese
$35.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A magical makeup-correcting stick
Promising review: "A snap for makeup fixes, mistakes, and running mascara. Easy to use; removes any makeup in very selective areas; doesn't build up, get slick, or shine. Just does exactly what it was intended for without issues." — Placeholder
$9.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A battery-operated fabric shaver
Be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS. I have seen this product all over TikTok and have been thinking of getting it for a while. It is the best thing ever. It removes all the little fuzz balls on my leggings or sheets. It helps me relax, honestly. I recommend." — Kayla foulk
$15.91 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A three-pack of corkscrew Goody hair pins
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spent way too much time getting my hair into a bun. I made a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in a bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." — Tina
$8.79 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A plant-based jewelry cleaning solution
Shinery is a woman-owned and veteran-operated small business that sells a line of multitasking solutions that clean your jewelry while you wash your hands.

Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." — Chris Voelker
$22.40 at Amazon
27
Amazon
A pair of no-tie Lock Laces
Available in 13 colors.

Promising review: "Purchased two pairs for my running shoes. They work very well, and I have put a bunch of miles on them. No more tying/untying. Just slip on. I like how they keep unified tension across the entire laces from top to bottom. I have had no issues with the lace lock at all; it snapped in well." — Scott
$9.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
An extreme hold eyebrow gel
Available in five shades.

Promising review: "I would use hairspray to hold my eyebrows, and throughout the day, I would sweat through it, and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great, and I’m glad I did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift, and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin. Lastly, I use brow powder, and this does NOT affect the look of the powder, nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." — Shelby
$9.97 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING