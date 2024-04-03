42 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Popular items on this list include:
- A pair of comfortable and high-waisted stretch biker shorts
- A flowy pair of linen-like overalls
- Levi’s Ribcage ankle straight jeans
A basic cropped tee with a twist detail
Available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors/patterns.
Promising reviews:
"I got this shirt to work out in/lounge in. It is very comfy for both... the stretch and the front knot is very [cute]. Definitely a keep!" — Elizabeth Redwine
"OK, so I wouldn't say that I'm a huge fan of crop tops...BUT I have been wanting a crop to wear with high-waisted midi skirts and dresses, and voila!! The shirt is actually pretty thick, so you can't see the outline of the dresses too much.
I'm really digging it for layering, and I like it better than the DIY tied white tee look. SO if you are turned off by crop tops, consider it as a way to wear even more clothes and not just less!" — FerristOfThemAll
A pair of light-wash Levi's jeans
Available in sizes 24–39 and 30+ color combos.
Promising review:
"I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans and don't branch out much with fashion trends. I like to stick to 'safe/boring' styles. But after trying them on and testing them out, I discovered they are LITERALLY my favorite pants...
I can literally wear them ALL different ways. Strappy heels, flats, loafers, vans, booties, you name it. I am SO pleased, and I feel so confident wearing them. They fit my waist like they were tailored just for me.
I have an hourglass figure, and I LOVE how high and fitted the waist is. I ordered my usual size in Levi's, and they fit great. A nice hug, but nothing uncomfortable. These pants are SO on trend right now. I encourage anyone to give them a try... you'll be pleasantly surprised!!" — Spades
A mini ruffle-hem dress
Many reviewers note you can wear this dress both ways, meaning the "back" of the dress looks great as the front, too! You'll get a super cute cutout effect when you decide to wear it that way. Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors.Promising review:
"Great quality and style. You can wear it backwards too. You can also cover the back by not knotting it in the back, as shown in the style. There are so many ways to style it if you get creative with it.
It is stretchy around the neckline and back skirt and will likely fit you if you go based on the suggested measurements... The dress is not see-through and the fabric and stitch quality is great.
" — Katie
A pair of platform sneakers
These tend to run a little big, so many reviewers suggest sizing a half-size down. Available in sizes 6–10 and 30+ color combos.Promising review:
"These black platform Superga sneakers are very comfortable and are true to size. Definitely what I was looking for. The platform is just the right amount of height. Enough to give me the extra height I wanted without looking silly...These look perfect with my split-hem flared leggings. The sneakers feel good on, the feet are supported, and the width is true as well. They are well-made, durable, and are on trend.
I am super happy with this purchase." — No Name Please
A comfortable pair of biker shorts
Available in sizes XS–5X and in 10 colors.
Promising reviews
: "Highly recommend these shorts. Soft, thick, stretch material, not see-through at all. Shorts are long enough to prevent chaffing and [are also] high-waisted.
I ordered a Large in black, and the size fit as expected, true to size. Will be ordering another pair." — E. R."
These are my favorite biker shorts I’ve bought!... I love that they’re longer, and they did not ride up at all.
I didn’t have to do any always adjusting during my [spin class]. The top has a little bit of compression, but not so much that it’s uncomfortable when you sit...Highly recommend, and I will probably buy more for the summer!" — Zachary Fiehweg
A midi skirt with a side slit
Available for XS–XXL and in 30+ colors).
Promising review:
"Cute midline split skirt. I’ve seen the trend, but it’s been hard finding a skirt that fits in person, so I came to Amazon. This is probably the third or fourth skirt of this type I ordered from various companies, and this fits the BEST. It’s a great thin material, but not see-through. The slit is the perfect balance between classy and sexy. I see it being worn with sandals, then boots, and a sweater for the winter. I live in Florida, so this is the perfect material for here. Not too thick." — sim simma
A tiered maxi dress
Available in sizes XXS–5X and in 13 colors.
Promising reviews:
"This dress is perfect; so comfortable and cute. Can wear with sneakers or dress up with heels." — Paige Kim
"Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather), cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and it has pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, snacks (shrimp? You do you)
. A stranger even complimented me on it, so 10/10 all around." — Mira
The Klassy Network,
The Klassy Network
A square-neck bodysuit with built-in bra
The Klassy Network
is a woman-owned small business that has taken the fashion industry by storm after creating STYLISH tops and bodysuits with built-in padding. Each item has a different level of support (band-less, compressive band, or shelf bra), and all are double-lined for function and comfort. Available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors.Promising reviews
: "This is hands-down my favorite bodysuit and the easiest thing to grab when I’m trying to look put together, especially in the office. The padding in the front makes it so there are no bra lines to worry about, and the material hugs your body in a really nice way! 10 out of 10. " — Gabrielle C.
"Obsessed. I wear it out and to work! So versatile, and I feel so good in it!" — Chloe B.
A pair of high-waisted lounge pants
Available in sizes XXS–4X and six colors.
Promising reviews:
"I love everything about this legging. It’s trending with the bell bottoms, high waist, and not too tight …. It’s a great everyday wear, casual or a little dressy depending on adding the right pair of shoes and top and some accessories for the occasion." — MsTess
"Love, love, love these. They are flared but not too much, and they are so comfy. They look just like the ones I had back in 2006. They are my new fave leggings! need to buy all the colors." — Trickyjen
A knit pullover and shorts set
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 22 colors and styles.
Promising reviews:
"I love this waffle knit lounge set. It is SUPER comfy and breathable...Not to mention, it’s also very cute! I changed into the set on the day I was being discharged from the hospital and got so many compliments from nurses on it." — RC
"Perfect for spring. Most comfortable lounge set I have owned.
I love that it's long-sleeved with shorts for spring. Still cold here but can get hot, so the shorts are perfect. I have it in two colors, I loved it so much!" — Erin Wold
A boxy T-shirt dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 12 colors.
Promising reviews:
"I love this dress! The jersey fabric feels amazing, and it’s a loose fit. I’m buying it in every color!" — AD
"This dress is everything.
It fits comfortably and as expected for an oversized style t-shirt dress. On me, this dress hits just above the knee. It’s held up perfectly through many washes. It can be dressed up with a cardigan and makes me feel super chic when I’m just lounging around the house
." — Amazon customer
A stylish overall jumpsuit
Available in sizes XS–5XL and 27 colors.
Promising review:
"I got this to be sort of a summer-into-fall transition item, and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable!
Especially for layering!" — Brie Parry
A floral wrap dress
Available in sizes 14–26 and in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress fits me amazingly; it’s adorable, and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." — Amazon customer
A bold handbag
JW Pei
is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials. Available in 15 colors.Promising review:
"Absolutely love this little purse...This falls into the small-purse category, but there’s still ample space inside. Can fit my phone, lip gloss, mascara, blush, brow pencil, bill folder, keys, even my small battery-powered fan, and I’ll still have space left.
I like to wear it on my shoulder; the strap is the perfect length. I also love the bean shape; it looks luxe and gives it character. Material isn’t cheap at all. Overall, a gorgeous addition to my collection & well worth the money." — Nelly
A slouchy cardigan
Available in sizes S–XL and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"Didn’t realize I would end up wearing this sweater every single day. I should probably wash it, but I’m not sure I’m ready to part with it for even 30 minutes while it’s in the washer.
Love the color, too; I got the pink/purple one, and it’s so cute. If you want to own a super comfortable cardigan — get it!! Usually wear a size S but ordered an L because I was going for the oversized look and OMG, I love it so much!!
" — Mary L
A pair of retro rectangle sunglasses
Available in 18 styles.
Promising reviews:
"Very chic. Comes with a microfiber glasses pouch. It feels durable, not flimsy, like most cheap sunglasses. The black ones are my favorite. Gave the other pair to my mom. She loves them." — Love_Jailene
"Wow, these are great, especially for the price. Can’t beat it. Got pricier ones that I didn’t want to wear for a trip, so I purchased this similar style...They are not flimsy at all, have great sun protection, and are stylish
(in my opinion). Def wearing them again." — NickLex
An oversized houndstooth sweater vest
Available in sizes S–L and in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfectly!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. I was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which wasn’t what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy, so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
A ruffle mini skirt
Available in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"Such a cute skirt! There are smaller strings that tie internally and then the larger strings that tie on the side. Amazing that you can customize the tightness to fit just as you need. T
he length is perfect, hitting an inch or two above my knees, not sheer but lightweight and soft. Can definitely dress up or dress down! I'm considering buying some more in different patterns!" — Aionie
A comfortable cowl neck top
Available for 4–20 and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this top! The material is of great quality; it’s soft and not see-through at all.
It fits me perfectly, not too tight, not too loose. This light green color is so cute, pics do not do it justice... The adjustable straps allow for an even more perfect fit!
" — Jena
A set of stackable necklaces
Available in 30 designs.
Promising review:
"I wear this necklace almost every day! It’s the perfect delicate accessory to almost everything I wear. I tend to wear the crossbar piece by itself A LOT, but ILOVE how you can do any of the pieces together and separate!
I initially didn’t know if I would like that only because I have several layered necklaces that are all one piece, and they are convenient to put on, but I am loving this option! All pieces are very lightweight and do not rub or pull on the neck, and the clasp is easy to latch. One small thing is the longest necklace tends to slide around, showing the clasp throughout the day, and I have to keep making sure it’s not showing. Otherwise, great necklace, and I will buy it again to make sure I keep an extra on hand for myself or a gift.
" — Shaundrajoy
A spaghetti-strapped skater dress
Promising review:
"I have worn this out twice since received, and I got soooo many compliments on it! Fits perfectly, has great stitching, and best of all, IT'S NOT SEE-THROUGH!! I will definitely get a lot of wear this summer. Perfect for summer date nights when it’s hot and humid, but you still want to look cute!" — Gina Knight
A pair of high-waisted pencil pants
Available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors.
Promising reviews:
"Absolutely obsessed!! I want alllll the colors! They fit perfectly, so comfortable, and are SUPER cute and stylish! I get tons of compliments on them. Excellent quality and light, breathable fabric
. Since I’m short, they fit right at my ankle and waistline. You will not be disappointed!" — M. Keene
"These are my new favorite go-to work pants. I fell in love with high-waisted pants for my office wear. I give five stars. Buying more in other colors as we speak! Hold up nicely in the wash, too! I’ve washed and dried mine two times now — perfect
!" — Heather and Alex
Girlfriend Collective,
Girlfriend Collective
A pair of pocketed Girlfriend Collective leggings
Available in sizes XXS–6XL and in 12 colorsPromising review:
"I love these leggings! They are so comfortable and high quality. The material is fairly thick but not too hot. The best part is that the waist is tight enough to stay up when walking, running, etc, but doesn't feel constrictive." — Nicole D.
A Hill House nap dress
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and in three colors/patterns.
Promising reviews:
"Lovely dress, beautiful design, and very comfortable. I could wear it every day, definitely getting another one!" — Inga
"I’m blown away by this dress! This is one of the most beautiful, comfortable dresses I own!
This dress has everything you would want in a dress. Pockets, cinched waist, flowy skirt, fitted bodice, puffed sleeve, open back, and soft fabric... Buy this dress, you won’t regret it!!." — Courtney
A long-line wool coat
If you plan on wearing thick sweaters and lots of layers, reviewers suggest sizing up one size so the coat isn't too snug. Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 12 colors.Promising reviews:
"Coat is everything I didn’t expect! IT IS PERFECT! I wanted a nice coat for my trip to France, one that fit well and kept me warm. And truly, this hit the mark! If you are on the fence about buying this product, i hope this is the review that helps you decide! 100% worth it! And also for the price, you can’t beat it!" — Sthephany Bento
"This coat is so nice! Very warm, classy, chic, and very good material for the price. I was so surprised at how nice it was...Definitely want it in other colors!" — Rachael
A button-down blouse
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors.
Promising reviews
: "Very versatile and comfortable!
Pair this with slacks for work or leggings for home!" — Ashley- 3Degree Fitness
"I really liked this shirt. It had long sleeves, but I rolled them up. I wore it over my bathing suit or paired it with a tank top underneath and shorts. Love this classic look, and I was comfortable wearing it all day on vacation in Miami. Very versatile and great quality shirt." — Carito
A flowy tank dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 32 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress! It’s loose, lightweight but not sheer, and great for summer. I wanted something very comfortable for chasing around the kids I babysit in NYC humidity. The slits on both sides make it really easy to move around in without being too risqué. I also love the adjustable straps." — Kat Y.
A pair of loafer mules
Available in sizes 4–12 and in 11 colors.
Promising reviews:
"Such cute shoes that are maybe even better than the designer inspiration! I ordered a 37 and usually am a 6.5. They fit perfectly. Footbed is more padded than the designer version.
Leather is soft and comfortable on the foot. Sole is not slippery." — Emily Wilson
St. Andrews Embroidery / Etsy,
St. Andrews Embroidery / Etsy
A cozy sweatshirt
St. Andrews Embroidery
is a Michigan-based small biz that creates handmade embroidered clothing with relatable and inspiring messages. Note that all items are made to order
, so it'll take some time to ship because the shop owner is busy creating their magic. Available in sizes S–5X and in 10 colorsPromising reviews:
"So so so happy with my purchase! The quality is amazing and I’ll be living in this sweatshirt " — Emily Tate
"LOVE LOVE LOVE my always sleepy sweater !! Super comfy good material!" — Olivia Singer
A puff-sleeve romper
Available in sizes XS–XL and five colors.
Promising reviews:
"I have never ventured outside in this... I feel very cool and bohemian in this.
It makes me feel special and like I'm trying even though it's just loungewear. I pretty much exclusively wear this backwards with the criss cross in the front. I was very surprised that my normal bras actually work with it, but I also wear it without a bra a lot of the time." — Rosegarden
"I’m in love!..Its comfortable and will stretch with my baby bump, yet still look amazing on my postpartum body. Perfect for nursing too!" — Kikamo
A versatile pair of white denim jeans with a high-rise waist
Reviewers love that these jeans have lots of stretch but recommend sizing down if you want a tighter fit. Available in straight sizes
23–33, curvy sizes
14W–28W, and in petite, standard, plus, and tall fits.Promising reviews:
"Finally, I have found white jeans that not only fit but look pretty darn good. So far, I have worn these with ankle boots, sneakers, and even my hiking boots. Really cute — so glad I bought them!" — Lmkox
"I love how these jeans fit. Long and lean. High-waisted, I feel so comfortable wearing these stylish white jeans...Great summer staple. " — MbinDallas
An adorable pair of clogs
Available in sizes 5–11 and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I love, love, love these shoes...These shoes are cute, supportive, and comfortable. I bought these and their Dansko equivalents
at the same time, in different colors, and these are definitely way better. They don't rub on the tops of my feet
like some other shoes do. I can wear them for hours without pain or blisters.
I would recommend these to anyone, and I will likely buy them in another color." — Savannah
A cozy oversized collared sweater
Available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors.
Promising reviews:
"Giving my first Amazon review!! This sweater is absolutely the best! Super soft, and it fits a little oversized, which I love. I’ll definitely order again in other colors." — Lindsie
"Great quality. The sweater was way more thick than expected. Not as cropped as you think. Great for the price." —Texas
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–4X and in 22 colors and styles.
Promising review:
"So glad I took a risk on this dress because it ended up being one of my favorite dresses that I've ever owned.
So much so that I want all the colors! It's perfectly snug up top, too, so if you have a smaller bust like me, the girls still feel secure even without a bra on. I'm 5' tall, and it came right to my feet with flats on. Didn't drag or get caught, thanks to the dual slits. The dress was flowy and lightweight.
I was quite happy with the quality." — J & B
Beginning Boutique,
Beginning Boutique
A nice layering rib-knit bolero
I have this bolero in black, and it's one of my new favorite closet additions! I love that it keeps me warm *and* allows me to wear a sleeveless tank without ruining my outfit with a jacket that may not match. It's really great for layering, too (perfect for those nights when I need this and jacket for extra warmth)! If you want a more oversized fit, you should definitely order up a size. But overall, 10/10 recommend!Beginning Boutique
is a woman-owned small biz based in Australia. They're the home of tons of bright and trendy fashion pieces, so be sure to take a look at everything! Originally $49.99; available in sizes 2–8.Promising review:
"This is my absolute favorite piece. It really goes with most dresses, so very versatile. I’m a medium and got the medium. It’s pretty true to size, but I think I could have also gone the small for a more fitted look. Highly recommended." —Yvonne M.
A drawstring bodycon dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 28 colors and styles.
Promising reviews:
"I purchased this dress last minute for my birthday and absolutely loved it... I received a lot of compliments and felt confident wearing this dress.
It wasn’t sheer at all, and the material is very soft. It hugged all my curves and showed my shape. Definitely will purchase in other colors!" — laniya
"This dress is A-mazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length,
which means a lot when you're only 5'1. The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas... To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months
with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
A satin scarf
One size; available in 45 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"I love this! Good quality, and the pattern is beautiful. It came in a cute envelope. This scarf fits well as a top, it is silky, so it slides a little if you don’t tie it right. I also use it as a headband in multiple ways." — Amazon customer
A long-sleeve cotton jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors.
Promising review:
"I love this jumper. Super comfy, a perfect fit. The waist is a string tie (not elastic!), which I really like... The ankles and wrists are stretchy with the perfect amount of 'give' so I can get my feet and hands in and out easily. The fabric is lightweight and easy to move, dance, and do yoga in. Of course, it's a v-neck, so I wear a cami, sports top, or halter underneath. And pockets!" — Debbie
An oversized graphic tee
Available in sizes XS–5X and 20+ styles.
Promising reviews:
"So comfy. Perfect as an oversized shirt to wear over bike shorts in the summer. I got a lot of compliments on it, and the color is just like the picture! I sized up because I wanted it a little more oversized, and it was perfect!" — Rachel
"I wore this to the gym, and it was perfect. It’s so soft, and the print is vibrant. I got the black and pink but came on here again to order them in other colors! Must buy, amazing Amazon find." — Alexandra Scordo
A cozy hoodie
Available in sizes XS–3X and in 30 colors.
Promising reviews:
"This is such a beautiful zippered sweater. The material is of nice quality.
It is dressy enough to wear in the evening but also looks great with jeans. I ordered a large so that it wasn't too form-fitting (I like my sweaters a little big). I received compliments on it the first time I wore it out somewhere.
I have ordered several more in different colors." — F. Allen
"Super comfortable, and the pockets are angled just right. The thickness is perfect for a summer night or spring day." — Leah D
A neutral rattan crossbody bag
Promising reviews:
'"GORGEOUS piece for the summer! This has definitely been my staple for outfits this summer. I get so many compliments on it all the time; totally worth the price!
Some companies sell these for hundreds of dollars, if you purchase this one here— nobody can even tell the difference. Sturdy, great style. Thank you!" — Jill
"The perfect spring bag. This is a well-made, sturdy, rattan woven bag. I especially like the secure top snap. Also, the strap isn't too long (usually a problem) if you're petite. It has a pretty floral liner, which makes it different. It fits my smartphone, card wallet, and small makeup bag. This is my go-to spring bag.
Loving it!" — DJ
A pair of waterproof rain boots
Available in sizes 4–13 and 18 colors.
Promising review:
"I have trouble with rain boots because I have wide feet and they usually crowd my toes but these are perfect! Super comfortable and didn’t need to break them in whatsoever.
Sprayed the hose on them to make sure they’re waterproof and they are! But some water will come in on the sides where there is fabric but that’s pretty standard with any boot like this. Just amazed at the quality and comfort for the price." — J. Enyeart