Just 31 Spring Clothing Items That Are WFH-Approved

A comfy casual T-shirt

"Can I tell you how much I HATE wearing an undershirt on a hot day?! It’s so frustrating to look to look for shirts in the store and have them all be translucent, too tight, too baggy, or have words on them. I saw these and figured I could send them back if I hated them. Well, I LOVE THEM. They are soft, they aren’t see through, and they fit amazingly well. I get complimented on them every time I wear them. Can’t beat the price either. I can even wear the white ones without an undershirt. I have several colors and will buy more." — KH