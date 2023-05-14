Just 31 Spring Clothing Items That Are WFH-Approved

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A chic two-piece set
Promising review:
"I bought this for vacation but also just a cute summer set and I love it! The shorts fit great and the top is oversized just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned...I washed it right away and air dried it, it wasn't ruined at all by the wash. I want to buy it in another colorway :)" — Jessica
A stylish overall jumpsuit
Promising review:
"I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" — Brie Parry
A sleeveless knit polo with a collar
It's got a comfort level of 100. This style is perfect for spring!
St. Andrews Embroidery / Etsy
A personalized embroidered zodiac crewneck
When ordering, be sure to add your big three in the designated "add your personalization" section right underneath the size and color options. Here, you can choose what color thread you'd like too!
Note that all items are made to order, so it'll take some time to ship because the shop owner is busy creating their magic.✨St. Andrews Embroidery
is Michigan-based small biz that creates handmade embroidered clothing with relatable and inspiring messages.Promising review:
"This crewneck turned out amazing! The creator makes it so easy to customize in the ordering process. It takes a little while for it to be shipped but considering it’s custom-embroidery, it’s worth the wait. The material of the sweatshirt is soft and comfortable, the stitching is very high quality!" — Alexandra Seaquist
A versatile oversized sweater vest
Promising review:
"This was totally oversized! It looks so cute on! The quality feels nice and washed nice too! Will buy again!" — Ashley Joseph
A warm, oversized waffle knit cardigan
Promising review:
"I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." — Anonimous
A detachable shirt collar
Promising review
: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok, and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" — Danny
A fitted sports and yoga tank with a padded bra
Promising review:
"Yes, I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and yes, this is as great as I thought it would be!! Suuuper comfortable and now my to-go bra! I bought three right off the bat after reading other great reviews. I have worn all of them alone while working out and as a bra for every day." — Sarah S
A pair of perfectly patterned full-length leggings
Promising review:
"I love these! Oddly, I saw these on TikTok.. and honestly, they are so worth the price! I only paid $28 for such quality leggings. They are thick, high-waisted, and fit amazing! I'm planning on buying more." — Michelle Hales
A pair of ultra-stretchy denim leggings
Promising review:
"Great pants. In the summer, regular denim is too constricting and hot. I love these pants. I have bought several pairs in different colors and lengths. Great for everyday, very comfortable for travel. Can be paired with a bit fancier tops for casual evening outings." — Fran A.
A two-piece long-sleeve set
Promising review:
"Super comfy, cozy, and cute! Love these, great fabric! I washed before I wore them and they didn’t shrink! That’s a huge plus! Quality is really good, the printed stars didn’t color fade or bleed into the white background! Very pleased! Fits perfectly too!" — RJ
A sweatshirt hoodie dress
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this dress! I expected it not to fit. I WAS SO WRONG. Not only does it fit but it's the perfect length, hitting right above the knee. I got so many compliments on this dress! It shows off my curves without being uncomfortably tight. It's warm without making me too hot/sweaty. Cannot say enough good things!" — Erica Baldwin
Denim overalls perfect for layering
Promising review:
"These are the perfect summer staple and are a decent quality! The denim is a bit thinner but that will be nice when it's 100+ degrees in the summer. I ordered an XL and it fits just like I want it to. Really excited to wear these!" — Georgia Berning
A pair of high-waisted flowy pants
Promising review:
"These pants are so comfortable and chic! I love that they are wide-legged and flowy. They give you the same breezy feeling that you get with a maxi skirt. The material is super soft and the perfect weight for warm weather pants. The belted ties are just the right length and add a very feminine touch. The pant legs are very wide. I cannot wait for warmer weather to get here so I can wear this outfit!" — Brittany Williams
A daisy-patterned loungewear set
Promising review:
"OBSESSED!!! Buy it! I bought this set in the green floral pattern and I am obsessed with it. Plan on buying it in several more colors. The material feels high quality — soft and light, but not too thin. The shorts are cut [at an] appropriate length but not awkward! Sweater is slightly cropped but not too much. It’s perfect for PJ’s, loungewear, or it’s even nice enough to wear out. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.🤍🌸" — Lauren Lindsay
A matching set with details that'll make you swoon
Promising review:
"Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." — Kesha Follz
A comfortable pair of biker shorts
Promising review
: "Highly recommend these shorts. Soft, thick, stretch material, not see through at all. Shorts are long enough to prevent chaffing and [are also] high waisted. I ordered a Large in black and the size fit as expected, true to size. Will be ordering another pair." — E. R.
A pair of cloud-like slide sandals
Promising review:
"Life changing! I heard about these shoes on TikTok from someone who really hyped them up. I have had really bad back pain over the years. I'm in my kitchen a lot and it would kill my back. After I heard how soft these were, I order a pair in black and I live in them! No more back pain standing in my kitchen for hours baking. They are so comfortable very lightweight and I keep telling everyone about them. I can't wait to order some more in different colors." — britney
A remixed houndstooth printed blazer
Toss it over a plain white tee when you've got an important video call and you'll look like you're the fashionable CEO.
A cropped tank
Promising review:
"This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." — Katherine
A flowy tank dress
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress! It’s loose, lightweight but not sheer, and great for summer. I wanted something very comfortable for chasing around the kids I babysit in NYC humidity. The slits on both sides make it really easy to move around in without being too risqué. I also love the adjustable straps." — Kat Y.
A cozy striped pullover sweater
Promising review:
"I was absolutely shocked on how well made this sweater is! It’s a lot thicker than I expect which is a big plus. It’s exactly as shown. I ordered a medium it’s slightly over sized but fits exactly the way I wanted it. Not to tight not to baggy. It’s also one of the softest sweaters that I have in my closet. Very comfortable and easy to layer under a jacket!" — Katie Cominsky
A ruffle mini skirt
Promising review:
"Such a cute skirt! There's smaller strings that tie internally, and then the larger strings that tie on the side. Amazing that you can customize the tightness to fit just as you need. The length is perfect, hitting an inch or two above my knees, not sheer but lightweight and soft. Can definitely dress up or dress down! I'm considering buying some more in different patterns!" — Aionie
A cotton jumpsuit with a drawstring waist
Promising reviews:
"Great Jumpsuit! I love the fit and the uniqueness of this jumpsuit. Easy to get in and out of too! One of my favorites!" — Kass
A comfy casual T-shirt
Promising review:
"Can I tell you how much I HATE wearing an undershirt on a hot day?! It’s so frustrating to look to look for shirts in the store and have them all be translucent, too tight, too baggy, or have words on them. I saw these and figured I could send them back if I hated them. Well, I LOVE THEM. They are soft, they aren’t see through, and they fit amazingly well. I get complimented on them every time I wear them. Can’t beat the price either. I can even wear the white ones without an undershirt. I have several colors and will buy more." — KH
Some sweater pants
Promising review
: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such and awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." – Kyrene Galanis
A plain shirtdress because
Promising review:
"I got this when we were working from home. It feels like you are wearing your pajamas but looks great! It's a great value for money." — ina
A glamorous ruched top and flare pants set
Promising reviews:
"Modern and chic. Wore it in Vegas, and it was like I was walking around in socially acceptable pajamas. Loved it... The top was a little large in my shoulders, and I got a small, but I like the oversized look so I’m not complaining. The pants fit perfect. Would but in more colors. Got it in black. Closet staple." — Monet
A flowy (and stretchy) high-waisted skirt
Promising review:
"The skirt has beautiful pleating. I love the elastic waistband and pockets! The material is light and airy. It can easily be worn in colder months with another skirt under it or as well in the warmer months, so it's perfect all year long. I added a belt as an accessory. I highly recommend this skirt." — P
A psychedelic swirl pullover sweater
Promising review:
"Good sizing, nice fit, looks good with the trousers, and I love the pattern. I like how it makes me look taller and the material is so comfy, great airport outfit or lounge wear, warm material as well." — a***6
An oversized T-shirt and biker short combo
Promising review
: "I have multiple of these sets, I’m buying every color in these because they're so comfortable. They're not legging material like you assume the bottoms to be. I think this one is my favorite that I’ve ordered so far." — Nicole