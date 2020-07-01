HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

After months of filling in as nanny, care worker, teacher and personal entertainer, parents everywhere are looking for ways to keep their kids entertained during this summer of social distancing.

Keeping the kiddos occupied and happy as the temperatures rise is probably priority No. 1 for parents who might be reconsidering a pool membership or weekends at the beach due to COVID-19 concerns.

But there are a few ways you can still salvage a summer at home and bring some fun outdoor water play to the kids in their own backyard.

An inflatable pool is a great option for bigger kiddos, especially because there are so many trendy, above-ground pools for adults and kids on the market right now. But if you don’t have the space for a blow-up pool and have access to a hose, a sprinkler toy accessory for kids might your summer savior.

Outdoor water play sprinklers are fun children’s water toys that work well in small backyards. They’re also ideal if you’re looking for outdoor water toys for toddlers who aren’t yet ready to level up to the big kid pool.

There are plenty of fun inflatable sprinkler toys out there, ranging from attachments that spin and shoot water in the air to blow-up water play mats with slides and waterfall features. Best of all, most of these water toys are under $50.

The best sprinkler toy for kids we’ve spotted so far is on this Swirl Spinning Water Sprinkler toy that has 4-star rating and more than 400 reviews on Amazon, where it’s just $16.

Below, we’ve rounded up some affordable sprinkler accessories for kids that are perfect for a summer at home.

