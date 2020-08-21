The most intense period of campaigning before the November election is about to begin.

The virtual conventions are unlike anything that’s ever happened before, but they still offer a chance for the parties to get their candidates and messages in front of millions of voters as always.

On average, presidential candidates get a 6-point convention bounce in the polls, although it’s not clear if that effect will be different this year because of the change in format.

The sprint to November will look different, too: fewer ― if any ― big political rallies, casual stops at diners and door-knocks.

Former President Barack Obama said in his speech at the Democratic National Convention that nothing less than the future of American democracy is at stake in this election. President Donald Trump has already begun laying the groundwork for rejecting the results in November if he loses.

What were the biggest and best moments from the conventions? How did the conventions affect the dynamics of the presidential race? And what should we be looking out for over the next two months?

Please join us on Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. EST for a virtual discussion moderated by HuffPost Executive Editor Hillary Frey, with Washington Bureau Chief Amanda Terkel and senior political reporters S.V. Dáte and Kevin Robillard, to chat about the Democratic and Republican conventions and what we’ll be looking at in the run-up to November.

Go here to sign-up for the event. After registration, you will get a confirmation email with a link to register on Zoom.

We look forward to chatting with you!

