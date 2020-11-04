The Squad's Here To Stay: Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Omar And Tlaib Win Reelection

The quartet of first-term progressive representatives best known as “the Squad” are sticking around Washington a little while longer: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) have all won reelection to another two years in Congress.

On Tuesday, the Democratic women of color, who are frequent targets of President Donald Trump, resolidified their standing in Congress by winning reelection in New York, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Michigan.