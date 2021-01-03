'Our Squad Is Big': Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman Share Photo Of Expanded 'Squad'

The group of progressive lawmakers known as “The Squad” welcomed Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) Sunday as the two newly elected lawmakers were sworn into the 117th Congress.

Our squad is big! https://t.co/5DvRFw51Nt — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 3, 2021

Since Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley were first elected in 2018, “The Squad” has become a widely-known moniker for the four Democratic women of color, who have frequently been targeted by President Donald Trump.

They were backed by the political action committee Justice Democrats, which seeks to elect a “new generation of diverse, progressive, working-class Democrats” who are not beholden to corporate donors.

In November, the PAC helped elect Bowman, Bush and Democratic Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois. Bush — a nurse, pastor and Ferguson activist — is the first Black woman from Missouri to be elected to Congress.

“The Squad is continuing to grow, and it will hold the next administration accountable to a bold governing agenda,” Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, said in a statement after the election. “Build the Squad,” the group tweeted Sunday.

All the members of “The Squad” also shared the image.

Unbought and unbossed ✊🏽 https://t.co/3ocqYsqUDE — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2021

The squad is big, family. https://t.co/gV0eL9nba2 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 3, 2021

