“Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk slam-dunked on LeBron James after the Lakers star criticized the conclusion of the Netflix smash hit series.

In an interview with The Guardian on Tuesday, Hwang was asked about James’ remarks earlier this month. “I didn’t like the ending,” James could be heard saying to teammate Anthony Davis at a news conference.

To avoid edging into spoiler territory, we won’t elaborate on the teammates’ exchange. Suffice it to say that James’ review of the Korean-language show, in which debtors play children’s games to survive and win a huge cash prize, might have touched a nerve.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Hwang cracked in response, giggling.

Snap! Sure, Hwang appeared to be just teasing James for his sequel of the children’s hoops hit, which was panned by critics. But the dude proved he will come for you if you throw brickbats his way.

“LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants,” Hwang continued. “I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

James got back on defense when he read about Hwang’s response.

“This can’t be real right??!!! I hope not,” the NBA great wrote on Twitter. Laughing emojis accompanied the post.