Looking to snag the perfect note for the “Squid Game” lover in your life? We’ve got you covered. Though the show may be dark and cynical in content, it somehow surprisingly makes for some colorful holiday cards. Funny how that works. From cookies to red guards to the freaky Red Light, Green Light doll, these “Squid Game” holiday cards are the #001 coolest addition to any present you give this year.
Whether you marathoned the entire show in one sitting or you’ve just heard everybody talking about it, these “Squid Games” cards are their own prize.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.