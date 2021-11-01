Shopping

These 'Squid Game' Holiday Cards Are The Ultimate Prize

These 'Squid Game' holiday cards will make for a very 'Merry Squidmas.'

Clockwise, left to right: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=10282020-griffinwynne&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1093874004%2Fsquid-doll-christmas-card-game%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dsquid%2Bgame%2Bholiday%2Bcards%26ref%3Dsc_gallery-1-2%26plkey%3D282cb8853c31c86f574974477744b02884ffc73c%253A1093874004%26frs%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Let&#x27;s Play A Game card," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617aba56e4b079111a61f721" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=10282020-griffinwynne&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1093874004%2Fsquid-doll-christmas-card-game%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dsquid%2Bgame%2Bholiday%2Bcards%26ref%3Dsc_gallery-1-2%26plkey%3D282cb8853c31c86f574974477744b02884ffc73c%253A1093874004%26frs%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Let's Play A Game card,</a><a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=10282020-griffinwynne&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1088963464%2Fhappy-holidays-card-holiday-card-packs%3Fga_search_query%3Dsquid%26ref%3Dshop_items_search_2" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Happy Holidays card" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617aba56e4b079111a61f721" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=10282020-griffinwynne&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1088963464%2Fhappy-holidays-card-holiday-card-packs%3Fga_search_query%3Dsquid%26ref%3Dshop_items_search_2" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Happy Holidays card</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=10282020-griffinwynne&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1102745429%2Fsquid-game-christmas-card-funny%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dsquid%2Bgame%2Bholiday%2Bcards%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-21%26organic_search_click%3D1%26sts%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Merry Swuidmas cookies card" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617aba56e4b079111a61f721" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=10282020-griffinwynne&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1102745429%2Fsquid-game-christmas-card-funny%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dsquid%2Bgame%2Bholiday%2Bcards%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-21%26organic_search_click%3D1%26sts%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Merry Swuidmas cookies card</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=10282020-griffinwynne&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1093440082%2Fpersonalized-gift-death-games-themed%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dsquid%2Bgame%2Bholiday%2Bcards%26ref%3Dsc_gallery-1-11%26plkey%3D3517588f3498827bf5f6626e060a2d92365041eb%253A1093440082" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x22;Team with me?&#x22; card" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617aba56e4b079111a61f721" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=10282020-griffinwynne&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1093440082%2Fpersonalized-gift-death-games-themed%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dsquid%2Bgame%2Bholiday%2Bcards%26ref%3Dsc_gallery-1-11%26plkey%3D3517588f3498827bf5f6626e060a2d92365041eb%253A1093440082" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">"Team with me?" card</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=10282020-griffinwynne&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1105111839%2Fchristmas-card-squid-game-merry-squidmas%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dsquid%2Bgame%2Bholiday%2Bcards%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-25%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Merry Squidmas group card" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617aba56e4b079111a61f721" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=10282020-griffinwynne&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1105111839%2Fchristmas-card-squid-game-merry-squidmas%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dsquid%2Bgame%2Bholiday%2Bcards%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-25%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Merry Squidmas group card</a>, all from Etsy.
Etsy
Looking to snag the perfect note for the “Squid Game” lover in your life? We’ve got you covered. Though the show may be dark and cynical in content, it somehow surprisingly makes for some colorful holiday cards. Funny how that works. From cookies to red guards to the freaky Red Light, Green Light doll, these “Squid Game” holiday cards are the #001 coolest addition to any present you give this year.

Whether you marathoned the entire show in one sitting or you’ve just heard everybody talking about it, these “Squid Games” cards are their own prize.

1
Happy holidays
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.71.
2
Squid tree
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $4.81.
3
Wanna play Red Light Green Light?
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.71.
4
Wanna team up with me?
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.71.
5
Are you ready for your gift?
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.71.
6
Merry Christmas, let's play a game
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $4.59.
7
Let the Christmas games begin
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.17.
8
Let's play a game!
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.45.
9
Pretend not to be disappointed
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.53.
10
2021 eliminated
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $4.29.
11
Ho ho ho
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $7.99.
12
Another Christmas eliminated!
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.24
13
Squid Cookies
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $4.38.
14
You survived 2021
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.45.
15
We heard that you've been naughty this year
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.71.
16
To my #001
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.02.
17
Red lights! Green lights!
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.50.
18
Red elf eliminated
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $4.59.
19
Oh snap!
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $3.86.
20
Merry Squidmas
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $9.25.
21
Red guard: 2021 eliminated
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.53.
