“Squid Game” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new South Korean survival drama follows a group of people facing financial struggles as they compete in a mysterious game with a large cash prize. They soon find, however, that the competition is filled with deadly twists.

Next in the ranking is “Midnight Mass,” another original Netflix show from the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House.” The horror series, which premiered on Sept. 24, tells the story of a charismatic young priest who arrives in an isolated community and brings miracles, scary omens and other supernatural experiences.

Rounding out the top three is “Sex Education,” which on Sept. 17 debuted its third season of comedy and romance at Moordale Secondary School, based in a fictional U.K. town. Anglophiles will also be pleased to know that “The Great British Baking Show” released a new season and has already made the ranking in its first week back.

The only show on the list right now that’s not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix is the family-friendly “CoComelon.” As of this summer, “CoComelon” also has the most viewed YouTube channel in the United States and second-most viewed channel in the world.

