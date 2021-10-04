The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Seinfeld'

For the second week in a row, “Squid Game” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The South Korean survival drama tells the story of individuals in financial straits who compete in a mysterious game with deadly twists for the chance to win a large cash prize. “Squid Game” is so popular (and has such a distinct look to it), that the show is already inspiring Halloween costumes.

Next in the ranking is “Maid,” an adaptation of Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir of the same name. The show stars Margaret Qualley as a single mom cleaning houses to make ends meet, while her real-life mother, Andie MacDowell, plays her character’s mother.

Netflix

Other new Netflix shows on the list include “Midnight Mass” ― the tale of a charismatic young priest whose arrival in a small town coincides with a number of supernatural events ― and, on a lighter note, the new season of “The Great British Baking Show.”

Beyond the platform’s original programming, all nine seasons of “Seinfeld” have hit Netflix, and clearly people are tuning in. The show currently sits at No. 4 on the popularity ranking.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

