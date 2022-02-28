‘Squid Game’ Cast Goes Absolutely Wild Over Historic SAG Wins

Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon, two of the stars in the Netflix global sensation “Squid Game,” made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, becoming the first actors from a non-English language show to win in their respective categories.

Lee won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, while Jung received the same award but for female actor. As each win was announced, their fellow cast members excitedly cheered them on.

Advertisement

‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-Yeon collapses to the ground as she hugs Lee Jung-Jae after they both win #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/i0Kk04zEva — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) February 28, 2022

“This is truly huge that’s happened to me,” Lee said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you to the global audience, all of your love for ‘Squid Game.’”

His reaction says it all ♥️ Lee Jung-Jae takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/efqompdngz — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

In her speech, Jung thanked the other actors in the room, telling them, “[You] make me dream and open the door for me.”

Jung Ho-Yeon receives her first-ever Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in #SquidGame #sagawards pic.twitter.com/PJAHCavDni — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

On the red carpet, Lee talked about the significance of getting recognized by fellow actors.

“In Korea, we also have a small award that’s given to you by your fellow actors in Korea, and that’s very highly coveted. Every actor wants to receive that award,” he said. “To be here for an award session that’s voted on by American actors, we’re extremely humbled and extremely happy to be here.”

Advertisement

On the red carpet, #SquidGame star and #SAGAwards winner Lee Jung-Jae explained what an award given by fellow actors means to him pic.twitter.com/OTjLzyQuSJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 28, 2022

When it premiered on Netflix last fall, the South Korean drama and thriller series become a runaway word-of-mouth hit with its riveting premise (drawing from a Korean children’s game) and themes about income inequality and survival. It became one of the streaming platform’s most watched series ever.