Wanton Squirrel Scarfs Egg Roll As Twitter Drools

Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3— WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019
Only in New York would a squirrel be so used to take-out that he clearly knows his way around an egg roll.
Twitter user WhatIsNY captured the self-possessed rodent daintily snacking on his treat in a tree and posted the video online. The squirrel instantly became a viral hit, complete with his own hashtag: #EggRollSquirrel.
Fans with growling stomachs thought he definitely was on to something:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter