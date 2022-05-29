Squirrel Makes Great Escape Away From Grounds Crew During Baseball Game

The Buffalo Bisons, a Minor League Baseball team, called the critter a "rally squirrel" prior to winning the squirrel-inclusive baseball game on Saturday. Benjamin Steventon / 500px via Getty Images

A Minor League Baseball matchup came to a halt after a squirrel spontaneously subbed itself into the game and ran around the field on Saturday.

The squirrel, who scurried in past players for the Buffalo Bisons and Columbus Clippers, made the game come to a halt as grounds crew chased the critter into the outfield.

“There’s really nowhere for a squirrel to leave the field of play,” an announcer, overheard in a clip of the “squirrel delay,” said.

His words rang true as attempts to close in and chase after the squirrel with a bucket and a net failed for over a minute.

The squirrel chase clip also included the distant sounds of the comedic classic “Yakety Sax” played at the Clippers’ home stadium.

You can watch the animal’s on-field hijinks below.

SQUIRREL DELAY pic.twitter.com/1P3Ru5xeGW — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 29, 2022

The Bisons, who were down one run before the animal took off down the third base line, staged a comeback to win the game 4-2.

The team’s Twitter account deemed the animal a “rally squirrel” as they rallied from behind to win.

The rally squirrel isn’t the only animal that’s proved to be a good luck charm for a baseball team.