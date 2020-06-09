That’s one determined squirrel.
Footage from Canada earlier this month shows Rocky, a backyard squirrel, spotting a peanut tied to a fishing line that’s strung across a deck. The clever critter examines the problem from both above and below, tries a few different ways to get the nut, determines the right course of action ― then gets it done.
Watch Rocky’s efforts in the video above.
(h/t digg)
