Rocky The Backyard Squirrel Attempts High-Wire Act For A Peanut

The squirrel needs to figure out how to walk a tightrope if he wants that delicious legume.

That’s one determined squirrel

Footage from Canada earlier this month shows Rocky, a backyard squirrel, spotting a peanut tied to a fishing line that’s strung across a deck. The clever critter examines the problem from both above and below, tries a few different ways to get the nut, determines the right course of action ― then gets it done.  

