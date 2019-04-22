Trump Misses Sri Lankan Death Toll By Millions In Condolence Tweet

In what was supposed to be a somber statement of condolence from a world leader over the terror bombings in Sri Lanka, President Donald Trump goofed up and mistakenly recounted the death toll as “138 million” in a weekend tweet.

The astronomical figure (there are fewer than 22 million people in all of Sri Lanka) remained posted for more than 20 minutes before it was deleted.

The actual death toll in Saturday night bombings at the time of Trump’s tweet was 138 — not 138 million. The toll continued to rise and was reported Monday as 290 dead and 500 injured.

This embarrassing error was up for 20 minutes before being deleted. pic.twitter.com/pXSwRG6Qbp — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 21, 2019

The tweet, the first on Sunday posted by Trump — was later corrected and reposted. But before the change, Trump radically switched his mood, wishing everyone a “Happy Easter” and bragging about the economy, saying he had “never been happier or more content” because “your Country is doing so well.” He added: “Have a great day!”

Then Trump angrily swerved into attacking the media, “Trump Haters,” Democrats and special counsel Robert Mueller’s “witch hunt.”

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

Way less than the initial 138 million estimate. — Ian Bowers (@iggdawg) April 21, 2019

138 million? Where exactly is your mind? — Juleemango (@julie_amaro) April 21, 2019