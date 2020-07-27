'Embarrassed' St. Bernard Rescued By Team Of 16 From England's Tallest Mountain

Daisy the St. Bernard is apparently feeling a little “embarrassed” after she was the subject of a five-hour rescue mission during her descent from England’s highest peak, according to her rescuers.

The 121-pound pooch comes from a working breed that has, for centuries, been known for its prowess in alpine rescues. But on this occasion, it was Daisy who needed saving, after she collapsed while descending from the summit of Scafell Pike in England’s northwest on Friday during a hike with her owners. She was displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and refusing to move, the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team said in a Facebook post about the mission.

After Daisy’s owners contacted authorities, a 16-person rescue team was mobilized to help bring her to safety, armed with medical guidance from local veterinarians.

“On reaching their location, team members carefully introduced themselves to Daisy so as not to cause any additional distress, and with the help of a treat or two members were able to assess her condition and administer analgesia for the pain,” the group wrote.

After “a little persuasion,” some more treats and rearrangement of a stretcher to be more dog-friendly, the rescue team said they were able to carry the St. Bernard down the mountain on a rescue litter, similar to the typical evacuation of an adult person.

Thanks to the cooperation of Daisy, who was “so well behaved” throughout the process, the rescue went smoothly. She “has since been reported to have had a good night’s sleep, snoring a little louder than normal, but back to her usual high spirits this morning,” the rescue group said.

“She apparently feels a bit guilty and slightly embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around their necks,” it added.

Watch below to see Daisy being a very good girl for her journey to safety.

