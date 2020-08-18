St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns At Black Lives Matter Protesters To Speak At RNC

A white couple from St. Louis facing felony weapons charges for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters walking past their home in June will reportedly speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey will endorse President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid during their address at the convention, which will be mostly online because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing Trump campaign advisers.

“Mr. McCloskey will be in full oratory splendor at the RNC,” the McCloskeys attorney Albert Watkins confirmed to St. Louis journalist Gabe Fleisher:

Confirmed: Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis man who pointed a gun at protesters last month, will be speaking during the RNC next week.



The McCloskeys, both in their 60s, work as personal injury attorneys.

They were caught on camera brandishing guns at demonstrators walking past their $1.15 million home on a private street. Mark McCloskey wielded what appeared to be an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and his wife waved a pistol.

The couple did not fire any shots. They claimed they were defending their property from an “angry mob.” Video showed protesters walking by on their way toward the mayor’s house nearby.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced last month she was charging the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.

Trump has backed the couple. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in July said the president thought “it is absolutely absurd what is happening to the McCloskeys” and “an extreme abuse of power by the prosecutor.”

Trump will reportedly participate during every day of next week’s RNC, per Fox News.

First lady Melania Trump and the president’s adult children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump — are also slated to speak.

RNC organizers on Monday revealed several other speakers set to address the convention next week, including former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann and anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson.

Sandmann is the MAGA hat-wearing teen who gained fame in 2019 in a controversial video clip with a Native American elder at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

