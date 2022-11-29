Newspaper Risks Wrath Of Toddlers Everywhere With Warning About GOP

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch warned that the House of Representatives needs “toddler-proofing” by Democrats before Republicans take control in January.

“No insult intended to toddlers,” the newspaper wrote in an editorial published Sunday.

The incoming GOP House majority is “a crowd that has literally announced its intention to threaten America’s fiscal stability, block election reforms and abandon Ukraine,” the paper noted.

Advertisement

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is among House Republicans who have promised to ax U.S. funding for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

“Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine. Our country comes first. They don’t care about our border or our people,” Greene said earlier this month.

Potential GOP House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has struck a more moderate tone, but has promised no more “blank check” for Ukraine.

“Democrats who still control Congress now have not just a right but a duty to ensure that the worst instincts of the incoming majority are reined in before they’re seated,” the editorial concluded. “Let’s cover those plug sockets.”