St. Louis Youth Football Coach Shot By Parent Upset Over Son’s Playing Time, Police Say

A youth football coach in St. Louis, Missouri, was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times by a parent upset at their son’s lack of playing time, police said.

Shaquille Latimore, 30, was shot multiple times Tuesday evening while coaching kids during a youth football practice, according to a probable cause statement by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The suspect, 43-year-old Daryl Clemmons, turned himself in and was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Authorities said Clemmons was upset that his son hadn’t gotten more playing time on the team of 9 and 10-year-olds.

“I didn’t see his gun until it was already too late,” Latimore told the St. Louis Dispatch from his hospital bed. “I ran, and he shot me in the back. I fell, and he shot me a couple more times.”

Latimore said that Clemmons was previously a coach for the team and would often critique Latimore’s performance.

“Some parents try to live through their kids,” Latimore told the publication.

Latimore, hospitalized in critical but stable condition as of Thursday, told the Dispatch that he’s going “to be OK.”

